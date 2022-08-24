Read full article on original website
Annual White Coat Ceremony held at UW-Madison
MADISON, Wis. — The annual White Coat Ceremony at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Friday helped welcome incoming medical students while also honoring this year’s inductees into the Gold Humanism Honor Society. The society was established to honor senior medical students, residents and faculty to elevate the concept...
Moms on a Mission seeking volunteers at East High School
MADISON, Wis. – A group of local moms is looking volunteers interested in supporting Madison East High School students as they continue their efforts to help curb violence at the school. Following a series of fights, safety concerns, and behavioral incidents at the school last fall, members of Moms...
Madison Street Dog Coalition holds free vet clinic
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Street Dog Coalition held its first vet clinic Friday, bringing free veterinary services to those experiencing homelessness and those at risk of losing their homes. The event at McPike Park included physical exams, vaccinations, parasite control and spay/neutering vouchers. Underdog Pet Rescue and Veterinary...
‘We’re asking for recognition’: UW Health nurses explain why they plan to strike
MADISON, Wis. — Justin Giebel saw the impacts of Act 10’s union busting in 2011: his father was a teacher. So when he joined UW Health as a nurse shortly before the pandemic, just as re-unionization efforts began making headway at the company, it wasn’t long before he signed onto the effort.
Dane County Regional Airport expansion construction hits halfway point
MADISON, Wis. — Construction on a new 90,000-square foot expansion at the Dane County Regional Airport is about halfway done, officials say. “Around this time next year, we’ll have a completely finished facility turning more flights and more aircrafts,” Dane County Regional Airport Marketing and Communications Director Michael Riechers said Friday.
How does Wisconsin’s ‘Castle Doctrine’ work?
MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
Alder concerned by violent summer on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. – Following a string of violent crimes on Madison’s north side, an area alder is raising concern for people who live in that neighborhood who are worried about bullets flying into their homes. The most recent incident according to Madison police was a homicide early Friday...
Reduced hours, two hour wait times as Sun Prairie struggles to provide ride share service
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – Some people in Sun Prairie just want to get to the doctor, school, or grocery store but instead they finding themselves waiting as a city sponsored Taxi service struggles to keep up with demand. The city of Sun Prairie hiring Running Inc. a few years...
Decision On Change To Lafayette County Courthouse Hours Delayed
The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors have postponed a decision on whether to change the office hours for the county courthouse and other county offices. According to a report, Supervisors recently voted to postpone changing the office hours from the current 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Fridays. Supervisor John Reichling said he is concerned that residents would expect county employees to be in their offices but instead would be frustrated by the changed office hours. Executive, Rules and Legislative Committee Chair and Supervisor Carmen McDonald said retaining and recruiting employees was part of the reason for the proposed changes, along with safety for courthouse employees who are in the building near closing time when few other employees are around. County Board Chair Jack Sauer said he was confident that a majority of courthouse employees don’t want the changes. Supervisor Lee Gill made the motion to postpone the decision until next month, and it was seconded by Supervisor Donna Flannery.
Evansville breaks ground on new aquatic center, park redevelopment
“I really look forward to less pool repair calls and more quality time spent with our kids and families who love to swim!” Center Director Angie Olson said. The park renovation will also bring a 300-foot ballfield, a 200-foot softball field, a new backstop, and a centralized open green space to the area.
Police looking for McFarland woman missing nearly two weeks
She may be in the Madison area and may be driving a gray 2001 Buick Park Avenue with Wisconsin license plate ANC-7272. Spink is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds and having brown eyes and short gray hair. Anyone with information should call the McFarland...
Richland County law enforcement searching for whoever caused ‘extensive property damage’ at fairgrounds
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for whoever drove through a large grassy area county’s fairgrounds over the weekend, causing “extensive property damage.”. In a Facebook post, the agency said the person or people tried to enter the race track at...
Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing
MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison...
Meet the Pet of the Week: Beverly
This week’s pet of the week, Beverly, is a young adult dwarf-mix rabbit who was transferred to Dane County recently. She’s a relaxed bunny who’s litterbox trained and enjoys playing with her toys. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
Police respond to weapons violation on Packer Ave.
According to our crew on scene, Police have taped off a block of Schlimgen Avenue and Packers Avenue. The incident report said Madison police’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating. This is an ongoing story and will be updated when news 3 now has more information. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
Madison police to continue speeding crackdown into September
Another 25 enhanced enforcement projects are being planned for September, police said. The goal is to reduce the amount of dangerous driving activity that affects pedestrians, bicyclists and other drivers as part of the city’s ongoing goal of reducing traffic deaths. The areas of the city that will see the expanded enforcement are determined by traffic crash data and the “high injury zones” identified by the City of Madison’s Vision Zero plan.
‘My personal space had really been violated’: Madison business owners ‘ecstatic’ by alleged serial burglar’s arrest
MADISON, Wis. — Business owners on Madison’s west side say the arrest of a 34-year-old man who police allege is involved in a string of 15 burglaries is a positive step toward justice. The Madison Police Department announced Wednesday they announced Tramaine Franklin, of Sun Prairie, last month...
Only on News 3 Now: Car damaged in chase on Madison’s east side had pregnant woman inside; suspect still wanted
In a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department said it received a call about an armed robbery on the city’s northeast side around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two victims reported a suspect with a long gun stole a black Dodge Ram pickup truck and fled the area. Police saw...
WATCH: Video shows stolen truck crash into drivers on Madison’s east side; police searching for suspect
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police are searching for a suspect they said stole a pickup truck in Sun Prairie before leading officers on a chase into Madison Thursday night. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department said it received a call about an armed robbery on the city’s northeast side around 8:30 p.m. Two victims reported a suspect with a long gun stole a black Dodge Ram pickup truck and fled the area.
Police arrest man for Thursday night armed carjacking
According to the incident report, the man was walking to his car when he was confronted. The suspect took his wallet, car keys and phone and then drove off in the victim’s car. Authorities say the suspect was spotted 30 minutes later. He pulled into Waunona Woods Court to...
