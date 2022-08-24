Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Second suspect arrested in connection to Sumter auto shop murder case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said a second suspect was arrested in connection to the death of Willie McDuffie. Senque Rashad-Tyrek Robinson was arrested Friday morning after investigators said they received an anonymous tip. He was located at a residence on Hidden Oaks Rd in Sumter.
Richland County deputies investigate shots reportedly fired on Clemson Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are on the scene of a report of shots fired on a busy road north of Columbia. A spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were called to 2707 Clemson Road around 5:30 p.m. on Friday to reports of gunfire.
WIS-TV
Police release murder suspect vehicle photo in Ripplemeyer shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect vehicle in a murder investigation. CPD investigators released a photo Thursday of a 2015 Nissan Altima that is suspected of being used in a deadly shooting of the 20-year-old victim. On Aug....
WIS-TV
SLED, officials investigating suspicious fire in Pelion
PELION, S.C. (WIS) - The Pelion Police Department and SLED are on the scene of a suspicious fire in Pelion. The incident happened in the 100 block of Summerland Court Thursday night around 11:45. No other information has been released. If you have any information or video surveillance footage, call...
One hospitalized after shooting along St. Andrews Road
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating following a shooting that happened in a busy area of St. Andrews Road on Friday morning. According to initial details from the investigation, the sheriff's department said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 300 block of St. Andrews Road - an area that includes about 1,500 feet of both homes and businesses near Tram and Bush River roads.
wach.com
Three suspects charged for Village at Sandhill murder
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Deputies have arrested and charged three people related to a murder at a Village at Sandhill last month. Officials say Za'Quan Grant, 23, Na'Quan Addison, 22, and Jaheim Burroughs, 19, are all in custody Friday and accused of killing 17-year-old Marquel Walker.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington County Coroner identifies shooting victim, Deputies make arrest
LEXINGTON CO, SC (WOLO)- The Lexington County Coroner has identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday on Glenn Road. According to the coroner, 66 year old Michael Duane Funny, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the upper body and died at the scene from the injuries he sustained.
Discovery of Richland County homeless camp leads to arrests in multiple burglary cases
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Richland County said the discovery of a homeless camp led them to breaks in multiple burglary cases. Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) responded to a construction site off Farrow Road on Wednesday after the site manager reported that someone had cut a hole in the […]
abccolumbia.com
Deputies: Suspects arrested in shooting that left teen dead
Richland Co., (S.C.)–Richland Co. deputies say three suspects are in custody in connection with the shooting death of a 17 year old boy. Deputies say they responded to Nexus Apartments in the Village at Sandhills on July 20th to a report of a shooting. There they found the body...
Lexington County heroin trafficker sentenced to decades in prison
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A convicted drug trafficker will spend the next three decades in prison following a conviction handed up in Lexington County. According to the 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office, 29-year-old Israel Mendoza Cervantes was sentenced in general sessions court earlier in the week after being convicted of all charges brought against him.
Richland County Coroner identifies victim in North Pointe Estates shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Ripplemeyer Avenue in Columbia on Tuesday, August 23. Columbia Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at North Pointe Estates around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday....
abccolumbia.com
Lexington deputies investigate shooting that leaves three injured
Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting they say left three people injured just after 8pm Thursday night. According to deputies, the three individuals were shot while in the 100 block of Glenn Road. Investigators received reports of a shooting that led them to the crime scene and discovered the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
abccolumbia.com
Small fire under investigation at DJJ school
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for the Department of Juvenile Justice says there was a small fire on its Broad River Rd. campus Thursday morning. Officials say it was in the woodworking shop behind the Birchwood School, a staff member noticed smoke and called the Columbia Fire Department which responded and put out the fire.
The Post and Courier
US marshals arrest Columbia man wanted for allegedly firing shots at Forest Acres police
COLUMBIA — A man wanted for allegedly firing shots at a Forest Acres police officer was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service at a motel in Birmingham, Ala., after a monthlong investigation, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The marshals served the warrant on Aug. 24. The...
WIS-TV
Two injured, one dead in Glenn Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday night. Michael Duane Funny, 66, of West Columbia was shot multiple times at around 8 p.m. on Glenn Rd. Funny died at the scene. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said a...
iheart.com
Three People Reported Shot In Gaston, Police Investigating
(Lexington County, SC)- Police are investigating after three people were reported shot in Gaston. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene Thursday evening. They say there is no ongoing threat to the public. The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, according to deputies.
WIS-TV
Business near Sumter Mall receives threat, police advise avoiding area
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A business near the Sumter Mall has received a threat that is under investigation by the Sumter Police Department. According to Sumter Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Tonyia McGirt, the threat is being assessed at this time. Police have also advised drivers to avoid the...
wach.com
Columbia Police respond to shooting at North Pointe Estates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says officers are investigating an incident at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue. In a tweet by the department, officers received a Shot spotter alert around 3:30 p.m. A 20-year-old man was found outside the complex with injuries, he has been checked into a local hospital in critical condition.
wach.com
Former Kershaw County Detention Center sergeant charged, accused of assaulting inmate
KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — A former Kershaw County Detention Center sergeant has been charged with 2nd-degree assault and battery, according to SLED. LOCAL FIRST | Homeless camp discovery leads to breaks in multiple burglary cases. According to an arrest warrant, Steven Thomas Payne, 35, of Camden, S.C. is accused...
WIS-TV
Lexington man arrested after allegedly driving into oncoming traffic, hitting patrol car
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man who allegedly drove into oncoming traffic, started two pursuits and crashed into a patrol vehicle. Devon Ray Shealy, 21, is charged with first-degree assault, four counts of failure to stop for blue lights, four...
