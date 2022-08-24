ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Viral sensation Jackie Weaver announced for Channel 4’s Make Me Prime Minister

By Kerri-Ann Roper
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Viral sensation Jackie Weaver will be seeing if she has what it takes to be the next Prime Minister in a new Channel 4 series.

Weaver took the internet by storm in February last year when footage of Handforth Parish Council’s heated Zoom meeting showed her booting out two troublesome council members and being famously told “you have no authority here”.

Now she will join a 12-strong line-up in the new Channel 4 series, Make Me Prime Minister, which will see the candidates showing if they have the mettle to lead the nation and battle it out to see if they have “what it takes to operate in the cut-throat world of politics”.

After trending on Twitter and becoming one of the most popular memes of 2021, Weaver has since released a book and been a guest on television shows including Channel 4’s Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2021.

Speaking about the upcoming series, Weaver said if she was victorious she would “make decisions that people don’t like”, and believes that “national politics should not involve the rough and tumble that it currently does”.

She would also like to “focus funding away from central government and towards local government so that changes you care about can be made”.

Former prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and David Cameron will also appear in the six-part series, which is due to air later this year on Channel 4.

Sir Tony and Cameron have both offered their “candid and personal advice” on what it is like to be prime minister and have also given advice to the candidates in the series, Channel 4 said.

With views across the political spectrum, the 12 “ordinary yet opinionated Brits” will be followed on the campaign trail in the programme, as they are put through their paces in a series of “prime ministerial-style tasks designed to test their leadership skills, resilience, and integrity”.

Weekly group challenges will be set and judged by Alastair Campbell, who was Sir Tony’s former press secretary, and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, former co-chairwoman of the Conservative Party and a member of the House of Lords.

In order to remain on the campaign trail and make it through the weekly vote, candidates will need to persuade and convince former politicians, experienced journalists and the British public, that they have the charisma, vision and political acumen to lead.

Throughout the course of the series the candidates will be whittled down until one is crowned Channel 4’s Alternative Prime Minister.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Five of Emily Maitlis's best moments as she announces her departure from the BBC

Emily Maitlis has today announced she is resigning to join Global.There, with fellow BBC correspondent Jon Sopel who has also resigned from the broadcaster, she will host a podcast instead - ending her near 20 year career with the BBC.Over the years, she has attracted praise and criticism alike for her viral interviews.Here are five of her best moments:Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter1. Her Prince Andrew interview It's been said that journalism is the first draft of history but the interview Emily Maitlis did with Prince Andrew is much more...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Six of Emily Maitlis's most iconic moments

Emily Maitlis has hit the headlines again today, after she delivered a big speech in Edinburgh, slagging off the BBC.The former employee at the broadcaster criticised its coverage of Brexit and also accused it of cosying up to the Tories.For doing so, she was praised on social media. But it is not the first time she's set social media alight.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIndeed, over the years, she has attracted praise and criticism alike for her viral interviews.Here are six of her best moments:1. Her Prince Andrew interview It's been...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Emily Maitlis widely praised for scathing takedown of the BBC's Brexit coverage

Emily Maitlis has been widely praised for her criticism of the BBC's coverage of Brexit.Speaking at the annual MacTaggart Lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Wednesday, the former BBC journalist who left the broadcaster for rival Global, criticised the "both-sideism" approach to coverage and said it risked "obscuring a deeper truth".“It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it," she said.“But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alastair Campbell
Person
David Cameron
Person
Tony Blair
Indy100

Scott Mills’ final link as a Radio 1 presenter had listeners in tears

BBC Radio 1 presenters Scott Mills and Chris Stark have presented their final show on the station, and we’re not crying, you’re crying.The pair announced the news – via “Someone You Loved” singer Lewis Capaldi, of course – last month, with Mills heading off to present an afternoon show on BBC Radio 2, and Stark co-presenting the Capital Breakfast Show with Roman Kemp as well as being the show’s creative executive producer.The duo have had some corkers over the years on the station, including their ingenious and very wet gameshow Innuendo Bingo, and their creative approach to mentioning who was...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Gladiators is returning to our TV screens next year and people are hyped

Long before the days of Total Wipeout and Hole in the Wall, there was the absolute 90s classic that was Gladiators – and now, the BBC has confirmed the hit gameshow will return late next year.If you somehow missed one of the greatest sports entertainment gameshows on television, the format saw four contestants take on a series of challenges against a selection of athletic individuals known as “gladiators” – Michael Van Wijk’s Wolf arguably being the most memorable.Equally memorable is referee John Anderson’s enthusiastic delivery of the line “contenders/gladiators, ready” ahead of every game.The 11-episode series, which moves over to...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

The statue of the ‘Four Lads in Jeans’ meme has finally been unveiled – and it's quite something

It was certainly one of the more simplistic images to become an internet meme, but the snap of ‘four lads in jeans’ hanging outside an All Bar One in Birmingham has now been immortalised in a bronze statue – though people aren’t pleased by the end result.The artwork isn’t exactly flattering, but considering it was created by Brummie papier-mâché artist Well Douglas – known online as Tat Vision – it seems that was rather the point.The installation is part of the Birmingham Weekender event, with a description of the statue on the Birmingham Hippodrome website reading: “A tribute [to] the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Usher has finally given his thoughts on the 'watch this' meme

Usher inadvertently provided the internet with perhaps one of the most entertaining memes this year - and now the man himself has revealed his thoughts on becoming a viral sensation.Twitter dropped the first episode of its new series called “Behind the Memes," (a spin-off of its "Behind the Tweets" videos) which takes a look at viral memes and also chats with the creator or source of the trend, and Usher was their inaugural guest.The Yeah! singer's meme moment originated from his Tiny Desk Concert where he played some of his classic tunes as part of Black Music Month celebrations on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#National Politics#Channel 4#Channel 4 Series
Indy100

7 things we learnt from Emily Maitlis’s ‘phenomenal’ MacTaggart lecture

Former BBC Newsnight presenter and the journalist behind the infamous Prince Andrew interview, Emily Maitlis, has been widely praised for her MacTaggart Lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Monday.Titled “Boiling Frog: Why We Have to Stop Normalising the Absurd’, the soon-to-be co-host of Global’s The News Agents podcast warned of the rise of populism, as well as the part reporters and broadcasters have played in that.“My suspicion – or no, OK, be braver – my thesis, is that the political actors have changed, politics has changed, but we as journalists have not yet caught up,” said Ms Maitlis.Sign up...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

4 things we learnt from Andrew Tate's interview with Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson sat down with Andrew Tate on Tucker Carlson Today for Fox Nation to discuss he recent ban from social media. Tate, who rose to fame earlier this year for having 'hot takes' about masculinity and women, was banned from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube for spreading misogynistic messages. Several anti-domestic violence organizations and people had called for Tate's content to be removed and the former professional kickboxer to be banned. Many cited his influence on young men and boys to be a major problem.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut in his interview with Carlson, Tate...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

11 ways Britain is becoming eerily like the plot from 'Years and Years'

You could say it is trite to gaze out at Britain, note its societal ills and say it is akin to some sort of dystopia.But consider Russell T Davies' 2019 drama Years and Years, and the comparison sounds like less of a cliche and more terrifyingly accurate.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe drama observes a family living from 2019 to 2034 and throughout the years (and years) they come up against a range of issues from economic to a refugee crisis. And some of these issues ring eerily similar to the current state of affairs in the UK.Don't...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Fab abs, Nicole Kidman. But this frantic effort to look half your age is frankly demeaning

Nicole Kidman, 55, is not only an excellent, award-winning actress and reportedly good company, witty and clever. Next month’s cover of Perfect magazine reveals that she also possesses the latest weapon in the anti-ageing armoury, namely muscles. Furthermore, unlike the deep-frozen facial impact of Botox for holding back the years, these are muscles that move – if Kidman’s reverse plank, also pictured, is any guide.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
Indy100

ITV boss defends Love Island against the thousands of complaints it received

An ITV boss has defended its flagship dating show Love Island, against the complaints it receives.Kevin Lygo, the channel's director of television, reportedly warned making shows like it risk-free would be to stop them appearing altogether.Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, he said the show's duty of care process was "more rigorous than ever", and that: "We are moving into a different era here and we have to be very mindful that there is a certain risk to going on television.Viewers made 1,509 complaints to the media regulator, Ofcom, over allegedly misogynistic behaviour by male contestants towards their female counterparts.Lygo...
TV SERIES
Indy100

8 times Keanu Reeves proved he was the nicest person ever

No one takes down bad guys and rocks a black suit in the movies quite like Keanu Reeves, and the actor has gained a big reputation off-screen for being completely adorable and just plain nice.Reeves has shown himself to be the nicest guy in Hollywood on plenty of occasions, and he’s been back in the news recently after making a couple’s wedding day in Northampton extra special. The star of The Matrix and John Wick has been putting smiles on peoples’ faces for decades, with more and more stories showing him in the most positive lights emerging all the time....
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Jamie Foxx hilariously impersonates Donald Trump during a podcast

Jamie Foxx has proved why he is the master of impersonations - with a great impression of former President Donald Trump.Recently, Foxx linked up in a podcast with Snoop Dogg to talk about their upcoming movie “Day Shift” with Rap Radar’s Elliott Wilson and Brian “B. Dot” Miller.In the podcast, Snoop told both podcast hosts about reconnecting with Michael “Harry-O” Harris, a businessman who funded the start of Death Row Records and was pardoned by Trump in 2021.Harris was released from prison after serving more than 30 years for drug trafficking and attempted murder.Snoop’s reference to the pardon immediately caused...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Dan Bilzerian says 'marriage is a trap' days after wedding photo goes viral

Social media personality and professional poker player Dan Bilzerian, who isn't really considered a relationship kind of dude, seemingly got married sometime last month.And days after, he said, "marriage is a trap."Bilzerian,41, took to his Instagram to share what appeared to be a wedding photo.It showed him walking down the aisle in a tuxedo, arm in arm with a woman in a floor-length sage-green dress."I finally did it," he wrote in the caption.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

This resurfaced upside down photograph of Adele is freaking people out

A photo has recently resurfaced of an upside-down Adele, and it's freaked people out once again.The image concerned is the cover art of the Someone Like You singer's third studio album 25, however, the 2016 LP has been altered to create a mirrored version where Adele's features such as her eyes and mouth have remained the correct way round, while her face has been flipped upside down.As a result, when you turn the image upside down, the picture looks like something straight out of a nightmare as the face looks normal but the eyes and mouth are now flipped.Sign up...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

13 things that went spectacularly wrong in Britain this week

How great is Great Britain really?On the one hand, we've got a cost of living crisis, climate change, and Tory leadership vacuum that will either be filled with a cheese obsessed Thatcherite or a man who doesn't know how to use a debit card.But on the other hand, Big Brother is coming back?Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterYes, things have been better, to put it mildly, and this week alone a number of things went absolutely tits up and made us pretty concerned about the state of the country.Here are 13 of them:1. Sewage on the beachesS**t has...
U.K.
Indy100

Who is Gabbie Hanna and why are people concerned for her?

TikTok star Gabbie Hanna has concerned friends, family and fans after posting a string of rants to the platform. The police department has since been informed out of concern for Gabbie, according to TMZ. Sources told the news outlet that Gabbie chatted to officers for a few minutes before they called for the psychological evaluation team.Their sources were told they had "a long chat with Gabbie and determined she didn't pose a threat to herself or anyone else, so they allowed her to remain in her home." Here is everything we know:Who is Gabbie Hanna? Gabbie is a 31-year-old internet...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

9 signs that Britain is completely screwed right now

How great is Great Britain really?On the one hand, we've got a cost of living crisis, climate change and Tory leadership vacuum that will either be filled with a cheese obsessed Thatcherite or a man who doesn't know how to use a debit card.But on the other hand, Big Brother is coming back?Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterYes, things have been better, to put it mildly, but it is worth quantifying just how far into the mud we are sinking.So how screwed are we, let us count the ways:1. Sewage on the beachesS**t has hit the fan in...
ECONOMY
Indy100

Indy100

187K+
Followers
15K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy