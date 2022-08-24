ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Akron Beacon Journal

Defensive lineman Chris Odom leaves game on cart for Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND − Reserve defensive lineman Chris Odom left the Browns' preseason finale against Chicago on Saturday with an apparent knee injury. Odom, the former USFL Defensive Player of the Year who was signed early in training camp, collapsed in obvious pain behind the play early in the fourth quarter. Shortly after the training staff got to Odom, a call was made for the cart to take him to the locker room. ...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tony’s Take: Thoughts on Colorado’s first depth chart

The Colorado Buffaloes have released their initial depth chart for their week 1 matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs. The depth chart will change as the season moves on with young players elevating themselves and injuries testing Colorado’s newfound depth. Here are some notes from the Week 1 depth chart: Offense: No answers yet at the QB1 position with Brendon Lewis and JT Shrout “Or” groupings also stand out at center and left guard. The battle at center is still underway between Noah Fenske and Austin Johnson. Both may end up starting, though, with Tommy Brown being limited this preseason with an injury I couldn’t...
BOULDER, CO

