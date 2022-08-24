Read full article on original website
Related
Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President Hernandez-Mats...
GOP super PAC cuts Senate ad spending in Arizona and Alaska
The Senate GOP's top super PAC is cutting millions in ad spending in the hotly contested Arizona Senate race, as well as the Alaska Senate race, as it looks to shore up Republicans' chances of taking control of the chamber. Senate Leadership Fund, a group aligned with Senate Minority Leader...
Judge signals support for special master to review some Trump records FBI seized
A Florida federal judge Saturday indicated she was inclined to appoint a special master to review some of the documents the FBI seized earlier this month from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home as part of a national security-related criminal investigation. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee,...
Black voter turnout has declined in Wisconsin. Democrats see reversing that trend as key to Senate victory.
MILWAUKEE — After Mandela Barnes gave a brief but impassioned speech at a predominantly Black church here on a recent Sunday morning, parishioner Amber Smith said she was “very impressed.”. She said the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate gave “very strong remarks,” and she praised him for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In 1947, Florida shut down a popular drag club. The state has resurrected that case to do it again.
In March of 1947, a Florida court ordered the Ha Ha Club — a nightclub famous for its “female impersonators,” as they were called at the time — to close after declaring it a public nuisance. The order came just a month after Frank Tuppen, a...
Judge declines to require hand count of Arizona ballots in November election
PHOENIX — A federal judge refused Friday to require that Arizona officials count ballots by hand in November, dismissing a lawsuit filed by the Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state based on false claims of problems with vote-counting machines. Kari Lake, who is running for governor, and...
Woman carrying fetus without a skull to seek abortion in another state following Louisiana ban
A Louisiana mother said she was denied an abortion even though doctors told her that her baby had a rare birth defect and would not survive. Nancy Davis said she found out 10 weeks into her pregnancy that her unborn child had a condition called Acrania, where the fetus' skull does not form inside the womb. The Fetal Medicine Foundation said a baby born with this "lethal condition" does not survive past the first week.
NBC News
Whitmer has double-digit lead over Dixon in new Michigan poll
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a double-digit lead over her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, in the Michigan governor's race, a new poll finds. The EPIC-MRA survey found 50% of likely voters backing Whitmer and 39% backing Dixon, a conservative commentator, according to the Detroit Free Press. Whitmer had a net-positive...
RELATED PEOPLE
'I had to carry my baby to bury my baby': Louisiana woman denied abortion for nonviable fetus
Nancy Davis, forced to carry a nonviable fetus, and civil rights attorney Ben Crump call on Louisiana lawmakers to return for a special session on abortion law.Aug. 26, 2022.
Trump-backed candidate Doug Mastriano posed in Confederate uniform at Army War College
PHILADELPHIA — Three years before retiring from the U.S. Army in 2017, Donald Trump-backed Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano posed in Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College, according to a copy of the photo obtained by Reuters. The previously unreported photo, released by the...
NBC News
O'Rourke launches Texas ad campaign as Gov. Abbott spends millions
Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic nominee for governor in Texas, launched his first TV ads of the campaign on Thursday. One ad attacks Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over the state's new law banning most abortion, which went into effect this week. Multiple women appear in the ad to narrate, telling viewers, "Women all across Texas are no longer free to make decisions about our own body, no longer free to choose if a pregnancy is right for us or our families, not even in cases of rape or incest."
Louisiana woman denied an abortion despite baby’s fatal birth defect
On the steps of the Louisiana state house today, one pregnant woman explained how her local hospital refused to perform an abortion despite her baby having a lethal condition. Lousiana has very strict abortion laws and doctors could face possible prison time for breaking them.Aug. 26, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Puerto Rico will investigate any use of force during protests over power company
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor on Friday said all aggressive incidents stemming from a protest against a private power company that operates the island’s transmission and distribution system will be investigated. The announcement comes after media organizations denounced police who in one video appear...
Texas anti-abortion group official arrested for allegedly soliciting a child
An official for an anti-abortion advocacy organization in Texas was arrested earlier this month for allegedly soliciting a child for sex, according to a criminal complaint obtained by NBC News. Lucas Bowen, 33, the now former political director for Texas Right for Life, was arrested on Aug. 3 for "knowingly...
Infant and toddler found alone in Arizona desert
A 4-month-old infant and an 18-month-old toddler were found in Arizona's Sonoran Desert on Friday, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent. The young children were left in the desert, which is located in the south of Arizona and borders Mexico, by smugglers "to die," according to a tweet from John R. Modlin, chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector.
Questions swirl around the murder of mob boss 'Whitey' Bulger in prison
Investigators determined that notorious Boston gangster “Whitey” Bulger was beaten to death by fellow inmates in a West Virginia prison back in 2018. NBC News’ Tom Winter reports on why additional questions are being raised about how the Federal Bureau of Prisons handled his transfer after new reporting shows that inmates were tipped off to Bulger’s arrival. Aug. 26, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sandy Hook families accuse Alex Jones of transferring millions to himself while claiming bankruptcy
Families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting said in a court filing Thursday that Alex Jones “systematically transferred millions of dollars” to himself and his relatives while claiming bankruptcy to avoid compensating the families in the several lawsuits he faces. The families of nine...
Minnesota lawyer is accused of beating his ex-wife to death in front of their kids
A Minnesota lawyer accused of beating his ex-wife to death in front of their children has been charged with second-degree murder. An 8-year-old who witnessed Tuesday's deadly assault told officials that his parents had been arguing about whether his mother, Carissa Odegaard, could take the children to church, according to a probable cause statement filed in Minnesota’s 9th Judicial District Court.
Texas woman arrested for racist rant and attack against Indian-American women
Texas police arrested a woman who was filmed hurling racist insults and attacking three Indian-American women near Dallas. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa reports on how that nearly five-and-a-half-minute video has gone viral as police are now investigating the incident as a hate crime. Aug. 27, 2022.
In one Louisiana bayou city, Hurricane Ida is still wreaking havoc
Nearly a year after Hurricane Ida slammed into the U.S. Gulf Coast and devastated bayou communities on the southern end of Louisiana, the hard-hit city of Houma is still struggling to recover. “Unfortunately, it looks apocalyptic out there,” said Jonathan Foret, 45, the executive director of the South Louisiana Wetlands...
NBC News
447K+
Followers
53K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0