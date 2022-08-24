ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NBC News

Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President Hernandez-Mats...
NBC News

Woman carrying fetus without a skull to seek abortion in another state following Louisiana ban

A Louisiana mother said she was denied an abortion even though doctors told her that her baby had a rare birth defect and would not survive. Nancy Davis said she found out 10 weeks into her pregnancy that her unborn child had a condition called Acrania, where the fetus' skull does not form inside the womb. The Fetal Medicine Foundation said a baby born with this "lethal condition" does not survive past the first week.
NBC News

Whitmer has double-digit lead over Dixon in new Michigan poll

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a double-digit lead over her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, in the Michigan governor's race, a new poll finds. The EPIC-MRA survey found 50% of likely voters backing Whitmer and 39% backing Dixon, a conservative commentator, according to the Detroit Free Press. Whitmer had a net-positive...
NBC News

O'Rourke launches Texas ad campaign as Gov. Abbott spends millions

Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic nominee for governor in Texas, launched his first TV ads of the campaign on Thursday. One ad attacks Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over the state's new law banning most abortion, which went into effect this week. Multiple women appear in the ad to narrate, telling viewers, "Women all across Texas are no longer free to make decisions about our own body, no longer free to choose if a pregnancy is right for us or our families, not even in cases of rape or incest."
NBC News

Infant and toddler found alone in Arizona desert

A 4-month-old infant and an 18-month-old toddler were found in Arizona's Sonoran Desert on Friday, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent. The young children were left in the desert, which is located in the south of Arizona and borders Mexico, by smugglers "to die," according to a tweet from John R. Modlin, chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector.
NBC News

Questions swirl around the murder of mob boss 'Whitey' Bulger in prison

Investigators determined that notorious Boston gangster “Whitey” Bulger was beaten to death by fellow inmates in a West Virginia prison back in 2018. NBC News’ Tom Winter reports on why additional questions are being raised about how the Federal Bureau of Prisons handled his transfer after new reporting shows that inmates were tipped off to Bulger’s arrival. Aug. 26, 2022.
NBC News

Minnesota lawyer is accused of beating his ex-wife to death in front of their kids

A Minnesota lawyer accused of beating his ex-wife to death in front of their children has been charged with second-degree murder. An 8-year-old who witnessed Tuesday's deadly assault told officials that his parents had been arguing about whether his mother, Carissa Odegaard, could take the children to church, according to a probable cause statement filed in Minnesota’s 9th Judicial District Court.
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

