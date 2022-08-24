ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

One Person Dead, Another Injured in Crash in Jasper Involving Propane Truck

Jasper Police say one person was killed Friday when a propane truck and a car collided at the intersection of State Road 162 and Meridian Road. Witnesses say the driver of the car, 43-year-old Chasidy Fuhrer of Velpen, failed to stop at the stop sign on Meridian and entered the intersection and collided with the propane truck.
JASPER, IN
Arrest Made in Deadly Shooting at Greenwood School Bus Stop

Authorities have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy who was gunned down Thursday morning while waiting at a school bus stop in Greenwood, south of Indianapolis. The assailant fled the scene on foot. The shooting victim, a sophomore at Whiteland Community High School, identified by...
GREENWOOD, IN
Daviess Co. Arrests

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Washington man Friday for Driving While Suspended Resulting in Bodily Injury. 65-year-old Stephen Smith was released on bond from the Daviess County Security Center. Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies also arrested 47-year-old Darla Salmon of Edwardsport Friday on a warrant for Failure to...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Pair Arrested in Jasper Traffic Stop

Jasper Police arrested two people Wednesday night during a traffic stop on State Road 162 at State Road 164. The vehicle was pulled over as part of a welfare check on a missing woman. It was determined the male passenger, 37-year-old Todd Howard of Evansville, had a warrant through Vanderburgh...
JASPER, IN
Approach Closure Planned Near US 231 in Martin Co.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the approach to US 231 from County Road 800 North near Bramble in Martin County is scheduled to be closed Monday, September 12th. The closure will allow for the reconstruction of the approach. The project is expected to be completed by the end of...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
Jasper Labor Day Closings

Jasper City Hall, Street Department and all Utilities Administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 5th for Labor Day. The Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday, September 3rd for Labor Day. Trash and regular recycling normally collected on Monday, September 5th will...
JASPER, IN

