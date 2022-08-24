Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Person Dead, Another Injured in Crash in Jasper Involving Propane Truck
Jasper Police say one person was killed Friday when a propane truck and a car collided at the intersection of State Road 162 and Meridian Road. Witnesses say the driver of the car, 43-year-old Chasidy Fuhrer of Velpen, failed to stop at the stop sign on Meridian and entered the intersection and collided with the propane truck.
Arrest Made in Deadly Shooting at Greenwood School Bus Stop
Authorities have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy who was gunned down Thursday morning while waiting at a school bus stop in Greenwood, south of Indianapolis. The assailant fled the scene on foot. The shooting victim, a sophomore at Whiteland Community High School, identified by...
Preliminary Report Released on WV Plane Crash; Flight Originated in Daviess Co., IN
Three people who died when a small plane crashed in West Virginia earlier this month were returning from a day trip on church business in Daviess County, Indiana when it went down in a severe thunderstorm. The Associated Press reports a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says...
18-Year-Old Arrested for Shooting Death Of Whiteland Community High School Student
A suspect is in custody for the shooting death of a Whiteland Community High School student. The 16-year-old sophomore was shot while waiting for the school bus in Greenwood Thursday morning. Police believe the deadly shooting was targeted. Eighteen-year-old Tyrique Seven Radford El has been arrested on a preliminary charge...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri Man Killed When Semi Tanker Hauling 6,000 Gallons of Milk Overturns in Dubois Co.
State Police say a Missouri man was killed Thursday afternoon when a semi tanker hauling about 6,000 gallons of milk rolled over on US 231 near Old State Road 45 in Dubois County. The driver, Jerome Marcotte from Warsaw, Missouri, was entrapped in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at...
Daviess Co. Arrests
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Washington man Friday for Driving While Suspended Resulting in Bodily Injury. 65-year-old Stephen Smith was released on bond from the Daviess County Security Center. Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies also arrested 47-year-old Darla Salmon of Edwardsport Friday on a warrant for Failure to...
Pair Arrested in Jasper Traffic Stop
Jasper Police arrested two people Wednesday night during a traffic stop on State Road 162 at State Road 164. The vehicle was pulled over as part of a welfare check on a missing woman. It was determined the male passenger, 37-year-old Todd Howard of Evansville, had a warrant through Vanderburgh...
Approach Closure Planned Near US 231 in Martin Co.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says the approach to US 231 from County Road 800 North near Bramble in Martin County is scheduled to be closed Monday, September 12th. The closure will allow for the reconstruction of the approach. The project is expected to be completed by the end of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jasper Labor Day Closings
Jasper City Hall, Street Department and all Utilities Administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 5th for Labor Day. The Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday, September 3rd for Labor Day. Trash and regular recycling normally collected on Monday, September 5th will...
