PIERRE PART, La. (Aug. 25, 2022) – While many anglers were enjoying the late-July, post-ICAST lull before events started back up, Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour angler Cliff Crochet of Pierre Part, Louisiana, was hard at work. On July 28, at the St. Joseph the Worker Church Hall in Pierre Part, Crochet held the inaugural Every Fish Matters! fundraiser banquet. Crochet’s goal was simple – to raise funds to purchase F1 Largemouth Bass fingerlings to stock in 2023 into the Atchafalaya Basin and Lake Verret. What Crochet did not expect, however, is that his event would turn out to be one of the largest fundraisers in the history of professional fishing.

PIERRE PART, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO