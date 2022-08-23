Wells Fargo & Co's 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series R Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

Read full article on original website
Why You Might Be Interested In Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) For Its Upcoming Dividend
Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Nelnet investors that purchase the stock on or after the 31st of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
2 Unstoppable Industrial Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
If you're planning to turn $250,000 into $1 million in 10 years, you've got some work to do. To accomplish the feat, you'll have to earn an average compounded return of about 14.8% per year on your portfolio. To put that in perspective, the average annualized return of the S&P 500 index has been 10.93% since its inception in 1957. So you'll have to significantly outperform the index's long-run average over the next 10 years.
Jack Henry (JKHY) to Unveil Financial Crimes Defender Platform
Jack Henry & Associates JKHY gears up for launching a financial crimes platform named Jack Henry Financial Crimes Defender. JKHY equipped the platform’s analytics engine with the globally largest RiskOps platform called Feedzai. With the Financial Crimes Defender platform, Jack Henry aims to provide financial institutions with advanced technological...
2 Top Stocks to Buy in September to Fight Inflation
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the stock market's fall after Jay Powell’s Jackson Hole speech where he reaffirmed the Fed’s resolve to fight 40-year high inflation. With surging prices still a major issue and the Fed determined to keep up its fight, investors might want to buy stocks poised to outpace inflation heading into September and beyond.
Is Most-Watched Stock Spotify Technology (SPOT) Worth Betting on Now?
Spotify (SPOT) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this music-streaming service operator have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Is SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 09/28/2011, the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.
3 Dividend Warrior Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash into Growing Wealth
You work hard for your money, and your money should work hard for you. It's not doing that by sitting in a bank, considering that the national average interest rate for a savings account is currently 0.13%, according to Bankrate. One way to put your idle cash to work making...
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) closed the most recent trading day at $3.94, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/27/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength. QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC (DGX) is a large-cap value...
Is Airbnb Stock a Buy?
In this video, I use my simple six-step framework to determine if Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock is a buy right now. The verdict might surprise you!. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Aug. 26, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 26, 2022. Find out why Airbnb, Inc....
Guide to Small-Cap Value ETF Investing
The U.S. small-cap index the Russell 2000 has outperformed its bigger peer equity gauges by wide margin past month (as of Aug 24, 2022). The Russell 2000 (up 6.2% past month) clearly has beaten the S&P 500 (up 5.5%), the Dow Jones (up 2.9%) and the Nasdaq Composite (up 5.1%).
2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
The energy industry currently offers the highest average dividend yield of any sector in the stock market. At around 4%, it's more than double the S&P 500's dividend yield. Many energy stocks offer even higher dividend yields, making them great for those seeking to generate passive income. However, not all the industry's big-time payouts are suitable for income investors. Here's a closer look at two great energy income stocks and one that investors should avoid like the plague.
Why Verve Therapeutics Stock Crushed It This Week
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERV), a clinical-stage gene-editing company focusing on cardiovascular disease, saw its shares race higher this week by a healthy 17.1%, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The biotech's stock jumped this week for three key reasons:. Verve's shares have been rocketing higher ever since Vertex Pharmaceuticals...
3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Beating the Market
Looking for stocks that are beating the market in 2022? Our roundtable has three healthcare names that are killing it right now: Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM). Read more to find out why our Foolish trio likes these three companies. Better outcomes...
Is QuantumScape Stock a Buy?
As much as investors want otherwise, the fact is that newer technologies often require a lot of time, passion, and commitment to succeed. Further, more than investors, it is companies and their management teams who would like to see the positive results of their painstaking efforts. Yet, as an investor,...
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 8/28/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC. (ETD) is a small-cap value...
Is Snowflake Stock A Buy After Solid Q2 Earnings?
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) published a strong set of Q2 FY’23 results and raised its guidance for the full year, as demand for cloud data warehousing solutions soared despite mounting economic headwinds and mixed earnings reports from many other SaaS players. Snowflake’s revenue handily beat estimates, rising 83% year-over-year to $497 million, while adjusted operating margins came in at 4%, compared to the company’s forecast of -2%. The company also generated free cash flows, with cash flow margins standing at about 12%. Snowflake’s key metrics also remained strong across the board, with net revenue retention standing at 171%, indicating that the company is able to expand business with its existing customers. Snowflake’s remaining performance obligations, which is an estimate of future business, stood at $2.7 billion, up 78% versus last year. Snowflake also continues to expand its customer base, with total customers rising from 4,990 in Q2 FY’22 to about 6,800 in Q2 FY’23. Snowflake raised its revenue guidance marginally, projecting product revenue of between $1.90 billion and $1.915 billion, up between 67% and 68% year-over-year.
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 29th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. CCCS provides technology solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days. Community...
3 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
Dividends are a great way for investors to judge how much money a company is able and willing to return to shareholders each year. Finding stocks with strong cash flows and a solid dividend can also be a great way to find market-beating investments. Three companies built for any market...
