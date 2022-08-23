Read full article on original website
Lawsuit against Louisiana nursing home owner reaches preliminary settlement
Attorneys for Bob Dean, a New Orleans nursing home owner facing a class action lawsuit over the botched evacuation of more than 800 seniors during Hurricane Ida, have reached a preliminary settlement between $12 million and $15 million, Nola reported Aug. 25. The settlement arrived just a year after the...
Rising housing costs hinder hospital operations
As housing prices rise, hospital hires stall, and prime examples of that trend have emerged in Alaska and Idaho. Kodiak, Alaska-based Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center is struggling to fill 45 vacant jobs, the Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Aug. 25. Many of the positions offer a $10,000 relocation premium. However, that does not go far when the median cost of a home in Kodiak is $445,000, according to the Mirror.
Northwell Health workers set to protest amid contract campaign
Members of the New York State Nurses Association are set to protest Aug. 29 outside Syosset (N.Y.) Hospital, part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health. More than 150 union members and allies are expected to participate in the protest "to demand a fair contract from their employer, Northwell Health, that includes safe staffing levels, fair wages and quality and affordable retiree healthcare," according to an Aug. 25 news release.
