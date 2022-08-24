ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

10NEWS

Charlie Crist selects Karla Hernandez-Mats as running mate

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Gubernatorial nominee and former Florida governor Charlie Crist selected Karla Hernandez-Mats, the teachers union president in Miami, to be his running mate on Saturday. Hernandez-Mats, 42, currently serves as president of United Teachers of Dade and a vice president of the American Federation of Teachers.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Gov. DeSantis calls Fauci 'little elf' during Orlando campaign stop

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ahead of the November midterm elections, Gov. Ron DeSantis hopped on the campaign trail Wednesday speaking on the progress Florida has made under his leadership and...Dr. Anthony Fauci. While in Orlando, the Republican governor highlighted the economy, education and the state's willingness to remain open during...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

DeSantis joins Rubio, Demings fires back as campaign trail leads to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — Following Tuesday's election night, Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis hopped on the campaign trail and spoke on stage among a crowd of people in Tampa. Rubio on Wednesday joined DeSantis, alongside a list of other Republican officials. DeSantis also campaigned as he battles Democratic nominee Rep. Charlie Crist for governor.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Florida agriculture commissioner race: Blemur vs. Simpson

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The stage is set for the November race for the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture. Because current Commissioner Nikki Fried ran for the Democratic nomination for governor, there is no incumbent in this position. Fried, who lost the nomination to fellow Democratic candidate U.S. Rep. Charlie...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

DeSantis: 4 Broward school board members suspended for 'neglect of duty' after Parkland shooting

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in a statement on Friday that he was suspending four elected Broward County School Board members from office. The suspension was recommended by the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury because of the officials' "incompetence", "neglect of duty" and "misuse of authority", following the deadly Parkland shooting, the statement explained.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Florida-based home insurer files plan to exit market

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — United Property & Casualty Insurance Co., announced Thursday it will be withdrawing from Florida's insurance market in a news release. The St. Petersburg-based home insurance company wrote into the state that it had filed plans to exit for non-renewing personal lines policies in Florida, Louisiana and Texas; it also intends to withdraw from New York.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Where to play some of the best golf in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — If you drove around Florida today, there’s a decent chance that you’ll pass at least one golf course. According to the National Golf Foundation, there are more than 1,200 golf courses in the state. For comparison, the state with the next highest number of...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Flight instructor, passenger killed in Florida plane crash

OSTEEN, Fla. — A flight instructor and passenger were killed in a plane crash Wednesday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened in a wooded area right after the plane sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, the agency detailed in a post on Facebook.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

What's happening around Tampa Bay this weekend? Aug. 26-27

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Looking for something to do this weekend in the Tampa Bay area? Here's a guide to events happening Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28. While showers are expected over the weekend, hopefully the rain won't ruin the day. What: With live performances and an epic tribute...
TAMPA, FL

