Charlie Crist selects Karla Hernandez-Mats as running mate
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Gubernatorial nominee and former Florida governor Charlie Crist selected Karla Hernandez-Mats, the teachers union president in Miami, to be his running mate on Saturday. Hernandez-Mats, 42, currently serves as president of United Teachers of Dade and a vice president of the American Federation of Teachers.
Gov. DeSantis calls Fauci 'little elf' during Orlando campaign stop
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ahead of the November midterm elections, Gov. Ron DeSantis hopped on the campaign trail Wednesday speaking on the progress Florida has made under his leadership and...Dr. Anthony Fauci. While in Orlando, the Republican governor highlighted the economy, education and the state's willingness to remain open during...
DeSantis joins Rubio, Demings fires back as campaign trail leads to Tampa
TAMPA, Fla — Following Tuesday's election night, Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis hopped on the campaign trail and spoke on stage among a crowd of people in Tampa. Rubio on Wednesday joined DeSantis, alongside a list of other Republican officials. DeSantis also campaigned as he battles Democratic nominee Rep. Charlie Crist for governor.
Florida agriculture commissioner race: Blemur vs. Simpson
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The stage is set for the November race for the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture. Because current Commissioner Nikki Fried ran for the Democratic nomination for governor, there is no incumbent in this position. Fried, who lost the nomination to fellow Democratic candidate U.S. Rep. Charlie...
DeSantis: 4 Broward school board members suspended for 'neglect of duty' after Parkland shooting
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in a statement on Friday that he was suspending four elected Broward County School Board members from office. The suspension was recommended by the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury because of the officials' "incompetence", "neglect of duty" and "misuse of authority", following the deadly Parkland shooting, the statement explained.
Woman carrying fetus without a skull forced to leave Louisiana to get an abortion
NEW ORLEANS — When Nancy Davis learned the child she was carrying had a rare and fatal condition, she was devastated. "Being a mother starts when your baby is in the womb. Not outside," Davis said. "The attachment and everything comes with it." Diagnosed with Acrania, doctors say the...
Florida-based home insurer files plan to exit market
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — United Property & Casualty Insurance Co., announced Thursday it will be withdrawing from Florida's insurance market in a news release. The St. Petersburg-based home insurance company wrote into the state that it had filed plans to exit for non-renewing personal lines policies in Florida, Louisiana and Texas; it also intends to withdraw from New York.
Where to play some of the best golf in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — If you drove around Florida today, there’s a decent chance that you’ll pass at least one golf course. According to the National Golf Foundation, there are more than 1,200 golf courses in the state. For comparison, the state with the next highest number of...
What roads get a discount for SunPass in the Tampa Bay area under new program?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Attention all SunPass users! In just a few days, you could be saving money every time you go through certain tolls across the state after a minimum number of trips. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday the SunPass Savings Program, which will credit drivers up to 25%...
Flight instructor, passenger killed in Florida plane crash
OSTEEN, Fla. — A flight instructor and passenger were killed in a plane crash Wednesday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened in a wooded area right after the plane sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, the agency detailed in a post on Facebook.
What's happening around Tampa Bay this weekend? Aug. 26-27
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Looking for something to do this weekend in the Tampa Bay area? Here's a guide to events happening Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28. While showers are expected over the weekend, hopefully the rain won't ruin the day. What: With live performances and an epic tribute...
