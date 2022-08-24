ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Man arrested for stealing over $20k worth of Target merchandise

A man linked to multiple grand thefts in the Bay Area was arrested. It was believed he had stolen a total of over $20,000 worth of merchandise from a Target in Alameda. The series of theft incidents happened between April and August. A 47-year-old unidentified man was taken into custody...
ALAMEDA, CA
Suspect in fatal shooting at Richmond park arrested

A man believed to be connected to the deadly shooting in Richmond was arrested. He was found at an RV lot for the homeless in Oakland. According to police, Jeremy Griego, 33, was shot in Southside Park on Saturday. The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHMOND, CA
Man arrested for stealing from Novato storage buildings

A man was arrested for stealing items from storage buildings in Novato. According to a press release by the Novato Police Department, Allen David Morgan, 48, was arrested on August 19 for the crime. NPD officers responded to the 100 block of Roblar Drive at 6:30 p.m. on August 19....
NOVATO, CA
Controversial billboard warns SF not to move to Texas

A controversial billboard appeared in San Francisco and Los Angeles discouraging Californians from moving to Texas. The message behind the billboard is adding fire to the existing clash between the two states. The billboard reads, “The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde.” with a picture of a man wearing a hoodie....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

