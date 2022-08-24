ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer news LIVE: Newcastle agree deal for Isak, Man Utd consider Depay, Arsenal given Tielemans hope

By Michael Jones
The Independent
 3 days ago

In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are considering a shock move to bring back Memphis Depay to the club. The winger has agreed to leave Barcelona and looked set to join Juventus but United are now reportedly considering a €10m offer to add the 28-year-old to their ranks, according to Marca , giving him a second chance at Old Trafford after one season with the club in 2015-16.

Arsenal retain hope of signing Youri Tielemans after Leicester lowered their asking price to £38m due to his contract situation with the Belgian’s current deal set to end this season, according to The Sun . Chelsea meanwhile are set to let winger Callum Hudson-Odoi join Bayern Munich on loan, having been linked to the Bundesliga cub two summers ago. The Blues are still hopeful of signing Everton’s Anthony Gordon – though Everton are demanding players on loan in return – and Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang .

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United by Sporting Lisbon . Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.

