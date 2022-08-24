Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks See Further Downside After Early Pullback
(RTTNews) - After pulling back sharply early in the session, stocks have seen further downside over the course of the trading day on Friday. With the steep losses on the day, the major averages have more than offset the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. Currently, the major...
NASDAQ
Guide to Small-Cap Value ETF Investing
The U.S. small-cap index the Russell 2000 has outperformed its bigger peer equity gauges by wide margin past month (as of Aug 24, 2022). The Russell 2000 (up 6.2% past month) clearly has beaten the S&P 500 (up 5.5%), the Dow Jones (up 2.9%) and the Nasdaq Composite (up 5.1%).
NASDAQ
2 Top Stocks to Buy in September to Fight Inflation
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the stock market's fall after Jay Powell’s Jackson Hole speech where he reaffirmed the Fed’s resolve to fight 40-year high inflation. With surging prices still a major issue and the Fed determined to keep up its fight, investors might want to buy stocks poised to outpace inflation heading into September and beyond.
NASDAQ
Canadian Market Headed For Weak Close As Stocks Tumble After Powell's Remarks
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down firmly in negative territory Friday afternoon, and looks set to end the session on a very weak note. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium that he expects to keep interest rates high to fight inflation sent stock prices tumbling in the U.S. and European markets, and the trend in Canada is not any different.
RELATED PEOPLE
NASDAQ
Why Block Stock Was Falling Today
It has been a volatile week for the fintech Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ) as the stock plummeted more than 7% on Friday at around 11:20 a.m. ET and was down about 6.9% at 1:45 p.m. ET to $69.50. It was a bad day for the markets overall as the Dow...
NASDAQ
What Bear Market? This Unstoppable Stock Is One to Hold Forever
An American classic, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been refreshing customers since 1886. Its blue-chip stock has surged more than 4,100% in the past 50 years. And with over 40% of the soft drink market, the beverage giant generated some $38 billion in sales last year. The company is ranked No. 93 on the prestigious Fortune 500 list and has a market cap in the range of $277 billion.
NASDAQ
Could This Dark Horse Cryptocurrency Be the Unexpected Beneficiary of Ethereum's Merge?
Most interested observers are by now aware of Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) upcoming Merge event, in which the second-largest crypto by market cap will make its long-awaited transition from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to proof of stake. As enthusiasm for the Merge has grown, Ethereum has staged a furious comeback this summer, rallying 90% since its cycle low of $897.06 on June 18th.
Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no
It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
2 Unstoppable Industrial Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
If you're planning to turn $250,000 into $1 million in 10 years, you've got some work to do. To accomplish the feat, you'll have to earn an average compounded return of about 14.8% per year on your portfolio. To put that in perspective, the average annualized return of the S&P 500 index has been 10.93% since its inception in 1957. So you'll have to significantly outperform the index's long-run average over the next 10 years.
NASDAQ
Is It Too Late to Buy Invitae Stock?
Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) investors have lost 84.6% of their money over the last three years, and there might not be any good news coming for a while. Amid an ambitious restructuring plan that'll see the company slash its staff and shake up the management team, the company currently only anticipates having the cash to survive through the end of 2024.
NASDAQ
Why APA, Centennial Resource Development, and Obsidian Energy Were Rising by Double Digits This Week
Shares of North American oil and gas producers APA (NASDAQ: APA), Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV), and Obsidian Energy (NYSEMKT: OBE) were surging this week, up 10.9%, 12.6%, and 11.1%, respectively as of noon ET on Friday. Each of these companies is a North American shale producer, although APA has...
NASDAQ
1 Beaten Down Growth Stock That Could Soar, According to Wall Street
Investors have experienced a roller coaster of emotions in the market this year. The S&P 500 got off to its worst first-half start to a year in over 50 years. Then, in about the past month, the index has rallied 16% off its recent June lows. One stock moving higher...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
Why Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis Are Stumbling Today
Canadian cannabis stocks are under pressure yet again today. As of 1:12 p.m. ET Friday, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock was down by 5.4%, Canopy Growth's (NASDAQ: CGC) equity was in the red by 7.3%, and Aurora Cannabis' (NASDAQ: ACB) shares were lower by 7%. What's weighing on these pot stocks...
NASDAQ
Is QuantumScape Stock a Buy?
As much as investors want otherwise, the fact is that newer technologies often require a lot of time, passion, and commitment to succeed. Further, more than investors, it is companies and their management teams who would like to see the positive results of their painstaking efforts. Yet, as an investor,...
NASDAQ
Why Micro Focus Stock Exploded Higher Friday Morning, While Open Text Slumped
Shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE: MFGP) charged sharply higher on Friday morning, surging as much as 96.8%. At the same time, shares of Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) slumped as much as 13.4%. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Micro Focus stock was still up 94.2%, while Open Text was down 12.8%.
NASDAQ
Why Farfetch Stock Soared Today
Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) surged 26% on Friday after the luxury fashion platform reported second-quarter financial results that were better than many investors expected. Farfetch's revenue rose 10.7% year over year to $579.3 million. Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the e-commerce company's sales jumped 20.7%. That...
NASDAQ
Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/27/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. VF CORP (VFC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry....
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 08/26/2022: AFRM,AROW,ITUB
Financial stocks were sharply lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) each sliding 2.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 3.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping nearly 2%. Bitcoin was declining 4.2% to $20,668,...
NASDAQ
High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy
High-yielding dividend stocks are great for income investors and are crucial to building a strong retirement portfolio. Investors have tons of different sectors and areas of the economy to pick from that are full of strong dividend paying companies. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) and oil and energy industry stocks often offer lucrative dividends to shareholders.
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Retain American Airlines (AAL) Stock
The uptick in air-travel demand (particularly on the leisure front) bodes well for American Airlines AAL. However, escalated fuel costs, a primary headwind, are limiting its bottom-line growth. Factors Favoring AAL. The gradual improvement in air-travel demand is a huge boon for Delta, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3...
Comments / 0