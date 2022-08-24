ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

spotonidaho.com

Autonomous Zones Have No Place in Idaho

July 20, 2022 Boise, ID - Last night, the radical Democrat leaders of the City of Boise unilaterally decided to undermine duly-enacted Idaho law by ignoring the protections passed by the Idaho Legislature to value and protect life. Let us be clear that this resolution, if acted upon,...
BOISE, ID
spotonidaho.com

IDGOP Chairwoman Moon Responds to Biden's Lawsuit against Idaho

Boise, ID - IDGOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon issued the following statement in response to the United States Department of Justice lawsuit against the State of Idaho. "Today, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Biden Administration targeted Idaho by filing a direct legal...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Montana brothers plead guilty in Jan. 6 US Capitol attack

Two Montana brothers whom authorities said were among the first people to breach the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot have pleaded guilty to obstructing official proceedings under a plea deal with prosecutors. Jerod and Joshua Hughes of East Helena climbed...
MONTANA STATE
spotonidaho.com

IDGOP Statement Regarding Jim Jones and the Idaho Attorney General Election

July 27, 2022 Boise, ID - In response to the actions of Jim Jones during yesterday's press conference, IDGOP Chairman Dorothy Moon issued the following statement: "Political newspaper pundit Jim Jones has lectured Republicans for years about the need for unity. No one in the GOP could...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire

Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th. The fire, which was caused by lightning, is about 18% contained and has burned more than 10,100 acres, according to InciWeb,...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

COVID-19 UPDATES: 738 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 738 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Critchfield ponders 'new culture' for Idaho public education

Debbie Critchfield of Oakley, the Republican candidate for state superintendent of public instruction, isn't running against the two-term incumbent that she defeated in May's primary election. But she makes it clear that, if elected, it will not be business as...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

IDGOP Statement Regarding the Wyoming Primary Election

August 17, 2022 Boise, ID - In response to yesterday's Republican Primary Election in Wyoming, IDGOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon issued the following statement: "Contested primaries are a sure sign of a healthy and vibrant political party. Last night's results in Wyoming are proof that...
WYOMING STATE
spotonidaho.com

Idaho's largest wildfire grows to nearly 100,000 acres (Video)

The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon, currently Idaho's largest wildfire, has grown to an estimated size of 96,445 acres - about 150 square miles, an area roughly equivalent to the city limits of Boise, Eagle and Meridian combined. Containment has increased to 38% as of Wednesday, Aug. 24. To read the full story, visit ...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Ex-Idaho lawmaker found guilty of rape denied retrial

A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been denied a retrial. Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger's motion to retry or acquit his rape conviction was denied Thursday by 4th District Judge Michael Reardon, The Idaho Statesman...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Learn More about "Raising Resilient Kids: Mental Health Matters" (Video)

Have you heard about the Raising Resilient Kids series we produced here on Idaho Public Television? This series of videos can help equip parents and caregivers to talk with young people about mental health. Brianna Woolsey, Project Director with Spark! Strategic Solution, which provides support for the Idaho Resilience Project, recently interviewed Producer Nicole Sanchez to learn more about this
IDAHO STATE

