SPOKANE, Wash.-Firefighters are making progress on the Palisades fire that started Friday in West Spokane. They're checking for heat spots and monitoring for flare-ups. But one of the biggest concerns is the wind. The fire is 41.5 acres in size, and crews are working to put a fire trail around it. "We have over 80 firefighters on scene and 11 in fire ...

SPOKANE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO