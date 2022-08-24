Read full article on original website
WBTV
Deadly camper fire in Rowan County now being ruled a homicide, officials say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that took the life of one person last Sunday night, authorities said. On Friday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that the incident is now being ruled a homicide. The victim has been identified as Michael...
Silver Alert for 70-year-old woman in Lincoln County canceled
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert for 70-year-old Christine Casey Reid has been canceled after being issued Friday afternoon. The N.C. Center for Missing Persons canceled the alert Saturday morning at the request of the Lincoln County Sheriff Office. No information has been provided on the condition of...
fox46.com
Lincoln County man arrested on meth charges and outstanding warrants
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lincolnton man is facing multiple charges after various drugs were discovered inside his vehicle, with a child and woman inside the car, the sheriff’s office said. An NC wildlife officer pulled the vehicle over on Thursday, Aug. 25, in the...
WBTV
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has turned himself in after a warrant was put out for his arrest in connection with the shooting death of a man earlier this week. Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office found 46-year-old Douglas Antonio Burgess dead inside a gray Range Rover on Harpertown Drive in Lenoir shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
Troopers: 16-year-old girl faces DWI charges after driving pickup truck into Burke Co. home
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old girl is facing DWI charges after police said she slammed a pickup truck into a Burke County home Friday morning. No one was hurt, but the wreck left behind thousands of dollars in damages to a home along Old NC Highway 10, south of Icard.
WBTV
Highway Patrol still searching for suspect in hit-and-run that killed a Cabarrus Co. toddler
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help identifying the person who killed a 2-year-old and in a hit-and-run in Cabarrus County. Troopers say an unknown dark car was headed east on NC Highway 73 at Fitzgerald Street on Aug. 12 when they hit the toddler, who had left the sidewalk and gotten into the road. The driver fled the scene.
wataugaonline.com
Boone Police Update on Shooting in Downtown Boone
On August 21, 2022, around 1:20 am, a shooting was reported on West King Street in the downtown area. It appears that a quarrel began between occupants of a truck and at least one pedestrian on the sidewalk. As the truck was driving westbound on W. King Street in the 600 block, the suspect fired multiple shots from a handgun striking the occupied truck three time. Two unoccupied businesses were struck as well. Fortunately, none of the three occupants in the truck were injured. The suspect ran on foot and eventually returned to Wilkes County where he lives.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots August 26th
The Gaston County mugshots for Friday, August 26th. All are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Knives, weed, beer found during search of North Carolina high school
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two knives, marijuana and beer were seized during a “random search” of Indian Land High School Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County School District officials. Officials said the school used metal detectors, along with a gun and sniffing dog during the search. Students were also randomly selected for search […]
Burke County inmate found dead in cell, deputies say
Officials say around 6:20 p.m., during a routine check, detention staff in the Burke County Jail found Smith unresponsive in his cell.
Burke County inmate found unresponsive in jail cell dies at hospital, sheriff says
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate being held at the Burke County Jail on Tuesday died at a hospital, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release. Detention staff checked on Jack Bradley Smith during a routine check at about 6:30 p.m. and he was unresponsive. CPR was...
Deputies: $200K in drugs seized from North Carolina home
A major cocaine distributor in Lenoir was arrested after an attempt to flee deputies, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 24th
Check out some of the active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County. Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
Missing man located unharmed, reunited with family after last seen leaving NE Charlotte hospital: Police
A missing man who police said has mental health concerns and was last seen leaving Atrium University hospital has been found safe, CMPD said Thursday.
Troopers: 1 person dead in overnight crash on I-85
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and another person is hurt after a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte early Friday morning, officials say. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it responded just after 3 a.m. to southbound I-85 near Freedom Drive. Troopers told Channel 9 one person died at the scene.
wccbcharlotte.com
LENOIR, N.C. — Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a person of interest in connection to a deadly shooting Tuesday night in Lenoir. Around 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a reported shooting on Harpertown Drive in Lenoir, N.C. At the scene, officers discovered a man dead...
Suspect’s sister says ‘desperation’ led to cross-Charlotte chase in July
CHARLOTTE — Tyler Harding is awaiting trial on a slew of criminal charges connected with a police chase that swept up and down Charlotte last month, but in an exclusive interview with Channel 9, his sister says the incident was an act of desperation. Selina Harding says there’s no...
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being shot late Tuesday night in Lenoir, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded for reports of a shooting around 11:15 p.m. to Harpertown Drive off Hoods Creek Road west of Lenoir. Witnesses told Channel...
Police asking for help identifying Gaston County thief
The suspect reportedly stole items from a pawn shop.
WBTV
Officials investigating shooting in Caldwell County after body found inside vehicle
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Deputies responded to a shooting call off the 2100 block of Harpertown Drive in Lenoir at 11:13 p.m. When they got to the home, they found a grey Range Rover with...
