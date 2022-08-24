ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NC

WBTV

Suspect turns himself in following warrant in Caldwell County murder case

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has turned himself in after a warrant was put out for his arrest in connection with the shooting death of a man earlier this week. Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office found 46-year-old Douglas Antonio Burgess dead inside a gray Range Rover on Harpertown Drive in Lenoir shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
LENOIR, NC
County
Crime & Safety
WBTV

Highway Patrol still searching for suspect in hit-and-run that killed a Cabarrus Co. toddler

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help identifying the person who killed a 2-year-old and in a hit-and-run in Cabarrus County. Troopers say an unknown dark car was headed east on NC Highway 73 at Fitzgerald Street on Aug. 12 when they hit the toddler, who had left the sidewalk and gotten into the road. The driver fled the scene.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Boone Police Update on Shooting in Downtown Boone

On August 21, 2022, around 1:20 am, a shooting was reported on West King Street in the downtown area. It appears that a quarrel began between occupants of a truck and at least one pedestrian on the sidewalk. As the truck was driving westbound on W. King Street in the 600 block, the suspect fired multiple shots from a handgun striking the occupied truck three time. Two unoccupied businesses were struck as well. Fortunately, none of the three occupants in the truck were injured. The suspect ran on foot and eventually returned to Wilkes County where he lives.
BOONE, NC
WBTW News13

Knives, weed, beer found during search of North Carolina high school

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two knives, marijuana and beer were seized during a “random search” of Indian Land High School Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County School District officials. Officials said the school used metal detectors, along with a gun and sniffing dog during the search. Students were also randomly selected for search […]
LANCASTER, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 24th

Check out some of the active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County. Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Troopers: 1 person dead in overnight crash on I-85

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and another person is hurt after a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte early Friday morning, officials say. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it responded just after 3 a.m. to southbound I-85 near Freedom Drive. Troopers told Channel 9 one person died at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Deputies Search For Person Of Interest In Deadly Lenoir Shooting

LENOIR, N.C. — Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a person of interest in connection to a deadly shooting Tuesday night in Lenoir. Around 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a reported shooting on Harpertown Drive in Lenoir, N.C. At the scene, officers discovered a man dead...
LENOIR, NC

