Tennessee State

2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 2

By Adam Brown
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 5 days ago

Middle Tennessee high school football continues this week. After a great first week of action, here is the schedule for week two.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. Please check with your specific school for kickoff times. All games will be Friday, August 26th unless otherwise noted.

Cheatham County

Harpeth at Cheatham Co. (Thu)

Sycamore at Hunters Lane (Thu)

Davidson County

Cane Ridge at Antioch

Glencliff at Whites Creek

Station Camp at Hillsboro

Hillwood at McGavock

Sycamore at Hunters Lane

John Overton at Stratford

RePublic at Maplewood

Hillwood at McGavock

CPA at Brentwood Academy

Pearl Cohn at MBA

Brentwood at Father Ryan

Silverdale at FRA

Baylor at Ensworth

Dickson County

Fairview at Creek Wood

Dickson Co. at Columbia (Thu)

Maury County

Dickson Co. at Columbia (Thu)

Scotts Hill at Mt. Pleasant

Spring Hill at Summit

Robertson County

East Robertson at White House Heritage

Clarksville at Springfield

Jo Byrns at McEwen

Greenbrier at White House (Thu)

Rutherford County

Gallatin at Blackman

Eagleville at Houston Co.

LaVergne at Siegel

Franklin Grace at MTCS

Madison-Ridgeland Academy (MS) at Oakland

Riverdale at Rossview

Smyrna at Rockvale (Thu)

Sumner County

Beech at Henry Co.

Gallatin at Blackman

South Warren, KY at Hendersonville

Liberty Creek at Portland (Thu)

Station Camp at Hillsboro

Westmoreland at Macon Co.

Greenbrier at White House (Thu)

Pure Youth Alliance, TN at Pope John Paul

Wilson County

Wilson Central at Lebanon

Watertown at Gordonsville

Kenwood at Green Hill

Williamson County

CPA at Brentwood Academy

BGA at Ravenwood (Thu)

Brentwood at Father Ryan

Lincoln Co. at Centennial

Fairview at Creek Wood

Franklin at Page

Franklin Grace at MTCS

Trezevant at Independence

Giles Co. at Nolensville

Spring Hill at Summit

