2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 2

Middle Tennessee high school football continues this week. After a great first week of action, here is the schedule for week two.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. Please check with your specific school for kickoff times. All games will be Friday, August 26th unless otherwise noted.

Cheatham County

Harpeth at Cheatham Co. (Thu)

Sycamore at Hunters Lane (Thu)

Davidson County

Cane Ridge at Antioch

Glencliff at Whites Creek

Station Camp at Hillsboro

Hillwood at McGavock

John Overton at Stratford

RePublic at Maplewood

CPA at Brentwood Academy

Pearl Cohn at MBA

Brentwood at Father Ryan

Silverdale at FRA

Baylor at Ensworth

Dickson County

Fairview at Creek Wood

Dickson Co. at Columbia (Thu)

Maury County

Scotts Hill at Mt. Pleasant

Spring Hill at Summit

Robertson County

East Robertson at White House Heritage

Clarksville at Springfield

Jo Byrns at McEwen

Greenbrier at White House (Thu)

Rutherford County

Gallatin at Blackman

Eagleville at Houston Co.

LaVergne at Siegel

Franklin Grace at MTCS

Madison-Ridgeland Academy (MS) at Oakland

Riverdale at Rossview

Smyrna at Rockvale (Thu)

Sumner County

Beech at Henry Co.

South Warren, KY at Hendersonville

Liberty Creek at Portland (Thu)

Westmoreland at Macon Co.

Pure Youth Alliance, TN at Pope John Paul

Wilson County

Wilson Central at Lebanon

Watertown at Gordonsville

Kenwood at Green Hill

Williamson County

BGA at Ravenwood (Thu)

Lincoln Co. at Centennial

Franklin at Page

Trezevant at Independence

Giles Co. at Nolensville

