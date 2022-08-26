ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 2

By Adam Brown
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 5 days ago

Middle Tennessee high school football continues this week. After a great first week of action, here is the schedule for week two.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. Please check with your specific school for kickoff times. All games will be Friday, August 26th unless otherwise noted.

Cheatham County

Harpeth at Cheatham Co. (Thu)

Sycamore at Hunters Lane (Thu)

Davidson County

Cane Ridge at Antioch

Glencliff at Whites Creek

Station Camp at Hillsboro

Hillwood at McGavock

Sycamore at Hunters Lane

John Overton at Stratford

RePublic at Maplewood

Hillwood at McGavock

CPA at Brentwood Academy

Pearl Cohn at MBA

Brentwood at Father Ryan

Silverdale at FRA

Baylor at Ensworth

Dickson County

Fairview at Creek Wood

Dickson Co. at Columbia (Thu)

Maury County

Dickson Co. at Columbia (Thu)

Scotts Hill at Mt. Pleasant

Spring Hill at Summit

Robertson County

East Robertson at White House Heritage

Clarksville at Springfield

Jo Byrns at McEwen

Greenbrier at White House (Thu)

Rutherford County

Gallatin at Blackman

Eagleville at Houston Co.

LaVergne at Siegel

Franklin Grace at MTCS

Madison-Ridgeland Academy (MS) at Oakland

Riverdale at Rossview

Smyrna at Rockvale (Thu)

Sumner County

Beech at Henry Co.

Gallatin at Blackman

South Warren, KY at Hendersonville

Liberty Creek at Portland (Thu)

Station Camp at Hillsboro

Westmoreland at Macon Co.

Greenbrier at White House (Thu)

Pure Youth Alliance, TN at Pope John Paul

Wilson County

Wilson Central at Lebanon

Watertown at Gordonsville

Kenwood at Green Hill

Williamson County

CPA at Brentwood Academy

BGA at Ravenwood (Thu)

Brentwood at Father Ryan

Lincoln Co. at Centennial

Fairview at Creek Wood

Franklin at Page

Franklin Grace at MTCS

Trezevant at Independence

Giles Co. at Nolensville

Spring Hill at Summit

The post 2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 2 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

The 2022 Tennessee State Fair Wraps a Record-Breaking Year, Photos Here

The 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair just wrapped in Lebanon, Tennessee at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center (better known as The Fairgrounds). With over 776,000 attendees, it was a record-breaking year for the Tennessee State Fair. The theme this year was “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” and was chosen to spotlight every county […] The post The 2022 Tennessee State Fair Wraps a Record-Breaking Year, Photos Here appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 21, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 21 to August 26. Cheatham County Source ‘Enchant,’ the World’s Largest Christmas Light Spectacular, Coming to Nashville’s First Horizon Park Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, announced its slate of U.S. cities and venue locations set to host the unique event for the […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 21, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

TDOT Announces No Lane Closures for Labor Day Holiday

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways for the Labor Day holiday travel period. Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity at noon on Friday, September 2ND, until 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6th. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists traveling during the […] The post TDOT Announces No Lane Closures for Labor Day Holiday appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Tennessee State Representative & Former Chief of Staff Indicted In Bribery & Kickback Conspiracy

From The Department of Justice NASHVILLE –Tennessee State Representative Glen Casada, 63, of Franklin, Tennessee, and his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren, 35, of Nashville, were indicted by a federal grand jury yesterday and charged with conspiracy to commit the following offenses: theft from programs receiving federal funds; bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving […] The post Tennessee State Representative & Former Chief of Staff Indicted In Bribery & Kickback Conspiracy appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
City
Brentwood, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Gallatin, TN
City
Spring Hill, TN
City
Portland, TN
Cheatham County Source

New ‘988’ Phone Number Provides Lifeline for Families Experiencing Mental Health Crises

The three-digit, nationwide phone number connects people with help and support during a mental health, substance use or suicide crisis National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Tennessee is encouraging individuals experiencing mental health crises to use a valuable and potentially lifesaving resource. As easy to remember as 911, the new 988 phone number will connect […] The post New ‘988’ Phone Number Provides Lifeline for Families Experiencing Mental Health Crises appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Recovery Continues in Middle Tennessee One Year after Devastating Flood

The flooding in August 2021 was unlike what most people in Middle Tennessee had ever seen. In 12 hours on Aug. 21, between 10 and 15 inches of rain fell on four counties, as much as one-quarter of the total annual rainfall for the area. Waverly and Humphreys County experienced the worst damage. Twenty lives […] The post Recovery Continues in Middle Tennessee One Year after Devastating Flood appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

The Ultimate Guide to Compression Garments from Pretty In Pink Boutique

Lymphedema refers to swelling that occurs when the lymphatic system is unable to adequately drain fluid, usually from an arm or leg. The most common cause of lymphedema is cancer. If cancer cells block lymph vessels, or lymph nodes are removed in cancer treatment, lymphedema may result. There are various ways a doctor may treat […] The post The Ultimate Guide to Compression Garments from Pretty In Pink Boutique appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy