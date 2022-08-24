Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Barbalunga Seeks Fiscal Stewardship, Equity in Sheriff's Office
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Alf Barbalunga wants to make the Berkshire County sheriff's office is fiscally responsible and equitable. He's challenging incumbent Thomas Bowler's leadership over the past dozen in the Democratic primary election on Sept. 6. "It's been a dream of mine to run for start thinking about 6...
iBerkshires.com
Q&A: Bowler Thinks Experience Sets Him Apart in Sheriff Race
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Incumbent Thomas Bowler believes his experience sets him apart in the election for Berkshire County's next sheriff. "I'm just looking forward to Sept. 6," he said. "And hoping that everything we've done up here for the 12 years for this community, the voters have recognized." Bowler...
Proposal to turn former school buildings into affordable housing held up in Easthampton committee
Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle is expressing frustration with the City Council over a pitch for affordable housing, she said is facing roadblocks.
Holyoke City Council gets recommendation to rezone church for museum, Indian motorcycle dealership
HOLYOKE – The City Council’s Ordinance Committee recommended rezoning a former church on Hampden and Pleasant streets, helping clear the way for a planned museum, restaurant and Indian motorcycle dealership. The Ordinance Committee and Planning Board closed a public hearing July 26. On Tuesday, the council committee approved...
iBerkshires.com
State House Candidates Field Questions at Williamstown Forum
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The most obvious difference between the two candidates for the 1st Berkshire seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives was the first issue the pair addressed in a Thursday evening forum. Incumbent John Barrett III immediately focused on his long career in public service, recalling his...
wamc.org
1st Berkshire District challenger Kingsbury-Evans says State Rep. Barrett mispresented Beacon Hill transparency at North Adams forum
Recent Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts graduate Paul Kingsbury-Evans is challenging State Representative John Barrett in the September 6th Democratic primary in the 1st Berkshire District. Kingsbury-Evans, who has made governmental transparency a core piece of her platform, says Barrett made misleading statements about the issue at a candidates forum in North Adams Wednesday night. The state representative, who served as mayor of North Adams from 1984 to 2009, took office in a 2017 special election and went unchallenged in 2018 and 2020. WAMC was unable to reach Barrett for comment on this story. Kingsbury-Evans spoke with WAMC this afternoon:
wamc.org
Zoning Board halts proposal for 90-acre Getaway House development in Columbia County
Getaway House Incorporated says it offers city-dwellers a chance to escape to the countryside by booking a short stay at one of its campsites. The company planned to set up shop in the Town of Claverack, hoping to situate 38 tiny houses mounted on trailers on Evergreen Estates along State Route 23. Residents objected, arguing that the development on the 90-acre parcel of rural conservation land would constitute a permanent hotel, versus a seasonal campground. Property-owner Richard Cross wrote a letter to the Board of Zoning Appeals recommending Getaway House Incorporated take over the land.
iBerkshires.com
Dalton COA to Offer Aging Mastery Program
DALTON, Mass. — The Dalton Council on Aging and Senior Center is pleased will be offering the Aging Mastery Program, a free 10-week health and wellness series for people ages 60 and over. The series will be on Wednesdays, 1 to 2:30 p.m. from Sept. 7 to Nov. 9....
theberkshireedge.com
Shugrue has the wrong experience for District Attorney
In the race for the Berkshire County District Attorney, Timothy Shugrue talks about experience but his seems about quantity, with little quality. Most of his career was in divorce court, not prosecuting criminals. As Assistant District Attorney back in the 80s and 90s, he was never promoted. He has not...
valleyadvocate.com
Blazing Their Own Trail: Only the 2nd community in the nation to officially commit to reparations for its Black residents, Amherst is in important and unchartered territory
When she was 10 years old, a fourth-grade teacher asked Debora Bridges during a classroom lesson “what it felt like to be a slave” as a “little colored girl.” It happened in 1961. In Amherst. Although her mother and grandmother were able to scrounge up an...
Defense attorney wants criminal case against trooper dismissed due to prosecutorial delays
Trooper Robert Zink, of the Shaftsbury Barracks, has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault. His lawyer, David Sleigh, said they’ve been ready for a jury trial for months. Read the story on VTDigger here: Defense attorney wants criminal case against trooper dismissed due to prosecutorial delays.
WNYT
Guilderland superintendent: Teacher didn’t violate corporal punishment policy
The Guilderland School District is responding to a recent lawsuit filed against the district. The parents of a now-graduated student filed a suit alleging a teacher hit her. NewsChannel 13 obtained a copy of the complaint. It alleges that teacher John Kauffman walked up behind the student and hit her on the back of her head during an AP European history class in 2019.
iBerkshires.com
Interprint Plans Additional Expansion
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Interprint is planning a fourth expansion of its Route 41 facility to increase production capacity. Last week, the Community Development Board approved an amendment to its site plan that allows an approximately 57,500 square foot addition to the rear of the building. The original decor printing...
Amherst College sends out accidental emergency alert notices to campus community members on Friday afternoon
The Amherst College emergency AC alert system malfunctioned on Friday afternoon and sent out emergency notices to multiple members of the Amherst College community. “Please note there is no emergency,” Amherst College posted on its Twitter account. “Members of our community may have received an AC alert. Please be advised that this was a system malfunction. There is no event occurring.”
iBerkshires.com
Medical Matters Weekly Welcomes Population Health Leader
BENNINGTON, Vt. — The next guest on Medical Matters Weekly is Matilde Castiel, MD, a nationally recognized leader in population health and health equity programs in Worcester, MA. The show airs on Facebook Live at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The show is produced by Southwestern Vermont Health...
iBerkshires.com
BEAT Hosting Tree Identification Walk
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Environmental Action Team is hosting a tree identification walk that will focus on individual tree species and the characteristics that help to identify them from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 3. This walk will take place at Mass Audubon’s Canoe Meadows Wildlife...
cnyhomepage.com
Safety during Travers Stake increased throughout city
The Spa City expecting more people than ever before for this weekend’s Travers Stake. The city’s police department is taking steps to address public safety concerns ahead of the mid-summer derby. More than 30,000 people will visit the city in the coming days. Saratoga police say they are...
Ware Town Hall could be sold as community weighs options
WARE — The town is accepting proposals for an $80,000 facilities study — a cost/benefit analysis on using the vacant Country Bank building on Main Street for municipal use and possibly selling off the Town Hall building. During a June 1 press conference outside the bank’s decommissioned former...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Street Improvement Schedule Aug. 29 to Sept. 9
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the following work that will take place Aug. 29 to Sept. 9, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Monday, Aug. 29: finish pave on Pembroke and Woodlawn avenues, Longview Terrace. Tuesday, Aug. 30: finish pave on...
WNYT
Troy city leaders say monument was painted without permission
TROY – The Uncle Sam Memorial Pavilion in Troy’s Prospect Park has been painted over. The colorful display has some people seeing red. The Uncle Sam Pavilion was first built 12 years ago. It was all white and paid tribute solely to Uncle Sam. According to the Troy...
