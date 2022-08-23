Read full article on original website
Patricia Sue Wysong
Patricia Sue Wysong, 76, Goshen, formerly of Kendallville and Michigan, died at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Brickyard Health Care, Mishawaka. She was born May 30, 1946, in Goshen. Surviving are a son: James (Alissa) Wysong, Osceola; and three granddaughters. Preceding her in death are her parents; brothers:...
Kenneth H. Lukenbill — PENDING
Kenneth H. Lukenbill, 79, Plymouth, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Pilgrim Manor, Plymouth. Arrangements are pending with Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home.
Kenneth ‘Ken’ E. Goshert — UPDATED
Kenneth “Ken” E. Goshert, 90, formerly of Milford, died at 5:37 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Paddock Spring Healthcare, Warsaw. He was born June 19, 1932, in Warsaw, to Donald E. and Ethel M. (Warren) Goshert. He was a lifetime Milford area resident and graduated in 1950...
Mahlon Martin
Mahlon Martin, 85, Syracuse, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, following an illness at his home. He was born on Jan. 15, 1937, in Elkhart County. On Aug. 21, 1960, he was united in marriage to Hannah Mary Martin, his companion of 62 years. Surviving...
Frank L. Bever
Frank L. Bever, 101, North Manchester, died Aug. 25, 2022, at Timbercrest Senior Living Center, North Manchester. Frank was born April 21, 1921. Frank married Olive Leedy on April 12, 1947; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his five sons, Jerry (Karen) Bever, Warsaw, Thomas (Ruth Ann)...
Friends And Family Celebrate Francis’ Years Of Service
NORTH WEBSTER — Friends and family came together Saturday afternoon, early evening, Aug. 27, to help Chris Francis celebrate his retirement from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. The event was held at The Owl’s Nest, CR 800N, North Webster. Several hundred people came and went during the four-hour open house.
Mitchell ‘Mickey’ Dulworth — PENDING
Mitchell “Mickey” Dulworth, 66, Warsaw, died at 9:50 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Dozens Participate In Winona Lake Cardboard Boat Regatta
WINONA LAKE — The sixth annual Cardboard Boat Regatta, as part of The Village at Winona’s Canal Days, brought in hundreds of spectators and dozens of racers. A total of twenty-three boats took to the canal on Saturday, Aug. 27. This race was significantly larger than previous years, with 2021 bringing in 13 boats and 2020 having 15. Aside from the race, festivities for the day also included craft and art booths, food vendors and kids’ activities.
Annette Marie Kindig — PENDING
Annette Marie Kindig, 82, Warsaw, died at 7:05 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel.
Robert L. Haney
Robert L. Haney, 93, Columbia City, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Bethlehem Woods Nursing Center in Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 25, 1929, in Fort Wayne. He married Joy J. Pettigrew on March 3, 1950. He is survived by his son: Lt. Col. Mark (Mary) Haney (RET U.S....
Bonnie L. Feldman
Bonnie L. Feldman, 92, Etna Green, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Bonnie was born Aug. 7, 1930. She married Harold “Har” Feldman on July 31, 1948; he preceded her in death. Bonnie is survived by her son, Carl (Debra) Feldman, Etna...
Martha Elaine Wing — PENDING
Martha Elaine Wing, 65, Leesburg, died at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at her residence in Leesburg. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Lillian L. Lozier
Lillian L. Lozier, 90, Warsaw, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Lillian was born April 18, 1932, in Warsaw, the daughter of (the late) Samuel LeRoy Evans and Lizzie Ellen (Foreman) Evans. She graduated from Claypool High School with the Class of ’50, where she was voted Miss Claypool in her sophomore year.
James Garfield Hirsch
James Garfield Hirsch, 83, South Bend, died at 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at home in South Bend. He was born Nov. 30, 1938. He married Deborah Lee Hirsch; she survives in South Bend. James is also survived by his sister, Linda (Dennis) Clark, Lakeville, his stepbrother, Kenneth Sipress;...
Lawrence Marvin Kirby
Lawrence Marvin Kirby, 90, Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, died at 3:10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. He was born June 4, 1932. He is survived by his sister, Diana Bergman, Wabash; sister-in-law Regina Kirby, New Jersey; and brother-in-law Dirk Walters, California. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral...
Cleanup Completed After Developer Left Building Half Demolished
WARSAW – The city of Warsaw has moved quickly to clean up the old Indiana American Water plant site after a developer quit making progress on the demolition effort. By Friday, Aug. 26, the site was fully cleared and leveled by G&G Hauling & Excavating, which the city hired recently to clean up the site.
Warsaw Looks At Shifting First Friday To Third Friday
WARSAW – Warsaw’s monthly downtown festival is on the verge of moving to a different date. Rob Parker, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce CEO and Main Street Warsaw executive director, threw out the idea of shifting to a Third Friday format during a downtown business district meeting Thursday, Aug. 25, at HopLore Brewing on West Market Street.
Fire In Zimmer Biomet Building Contained To Dust Collector System
WARSAW — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire within a dust collector system at a Zimmer Biomet building on Friday, Aug. 26. The fire was reported at 1:08 a.m. in Zimmer Biomet Building Five, 1800 W. Center St., Warsaw. Crews took down piping in the dust collector system and reassembled it, with the fire being contained at 2:39 a.m.
One Person Sent To Hospital After Crash Ends In Bean Field
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital after a vehicle accident early Thursday morning. At 1:53 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident on East CR 250N, east of North CR 100E, Warsaw. Damien W. Petersen,...
Upcoming Events At North Webster Community Public Library
NORTH WEBSTER — The following activities are also set to take place at North Webster Community Public Library. Attendees do not need to have a library card to participate in any of these events. Teen Events. All NWCPL teen programs are geared towards students in grades 6-12. Teen Café...
