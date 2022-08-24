Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis MansionRooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Texas Rangers: Offense Lights Up Coors Field.Alvin GarciaArlington, TX
Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in NovemberLarry LeaseArlington, TX
A Southlake school named for the grandson of a slave just banned a book written by the man it was named after.Ash JurbergSouthlake, TX
fortworthreport.org
With major shifts coming to Fort Worth ISD, leaders explore path to push district forward
Change is on the horizon for Fort Worth ISD — a new superintendent is coming, and it’s now a B-rated district by the state. But the lingering question remains:. How can the district keep up academic growth and sustain a high rating?. The Fort Worth Report hosted local...
fortworthreport.org
Outgoing Tarrant County commissioner focuses on equity, access in leadership
Devan Allen wasn’t initially interested in running for a Tarrant County commissioner seat in 2018, although colleagues often asked her about becoming a candidate. She was fine with being behind the scenes, she said. “I didn’t want to see myself doing it,” Allen, 40, said. “Not because I didn’t...
fortworthreport.org
Explainer: How much does Fort Worth plan to spend on transit initiatives in 2023?
This story is part of our ongoing coverage of the 2023 budget season, where we take a deeper look at where our government agencies are putting their dollars and what that means for readers. Among the various transportation projects to be funded out of the city of Fort Worth’s Pay...
fortworthreport.org
Click! A look back at the top photos of the week in Fort Worth, Tarrant County
From a Theravada Buddhist memorial service to historic rainfall in North Texas to the Fort Worth Aviation Museum’s festival, our photojournalists at the Fort Worth Report capture the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.
fortworthreport.org
Following historic rain, here’s what Fort Worth can and cannot do to respond to damage and future flooding events
Fort Worth’s wastewater department is still responding to damage in the immediate aftermath of record rainfall that hit the Metroplex Monday. Other city departments are also hard at work, cleaning up litter and notifying residents of possible water contamination. Crews are cleaning up sediment, checking drainage infrastructure and preparing...
fortworthreport.org
Column: Nightmares of the innocent
Derrick Sanders and Rodney Eubanks have nightmares. We all do. What makes Derrick’s and Rodney’s different is that they lived theirs. Both men were wrongfully incarcerated, convicted of crimes they did not commit. Sanders spent 25 years in prison while Eubanks was in for over a decade. Meeting...
fortworthreport.org
Listen: Don’t underestimate the emotional toll of the unexpected.
In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Dr. Debra Atkisson and Dr. Ken Hopper, both psychiatrists and associate professors at the Burnett School of Medicine at TCU, discuss how flooding can affect a person’s mental health and how people can cope afterward. This conversation...
