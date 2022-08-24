ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

fortworthreport.org

Click! A look back at the top photos of the week in Fort Worth, Tarrant County

From a Theravada Buddhist memorial service to historic rainfall in North Texas to the Fort Worth Aviation Museum’s festival, our photojournalists at the Fort Worth Report capture the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Following historic rain, here’s what Fort Worth can and cannot do to respond to damage and future flooding events

Fort Worth’s wastewater department is still responding to damage in the immediate aftermath of record rainfall that hit the Metroplex Monday. Other city departments are also hard at work, cleaning up litter and notifying residents of possible water contamination. Crews are cleaning up sediment, checking drainage infrastructure and preparing...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Column: Nightmares of the innocent

Derrick Sanders and Rodney Eubanks have nightmares. We all do. What makes Derrick’s and Rodney’s different is that they lived theirs. Both men were wrongfully incarcerated, convicted of crimes they did not commit. Sanders spent 25 years in prison while Eubanks was in for over a decade. Meeting...
MANSFIELD, TX
fortworthreport.org

Listen: Don’t underestimate the emotional toll of the unexpected.

In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Dr. Debra Atkisson and Dr. Ken Hopper, both psychiatrists and associate professors at the Burnett School of Medicine at TCU, discuss how flooding can affect a person’s mental health and how people can cope afterward. This conversation...
FORT WORTH, TX

