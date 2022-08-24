Read full article on original website
New Ranking Offers Saucy Take on Best Restaurants for Chicago Pizza
Brace yourselves Chicago - there's a new pizza restaurant ranking out and things could get a little saucy. Chicagoans are no strangers to passionate debates about where to find the best pizza in the city, so anytime a new ranking comes out there's bound to be some heated opinions - and The Infatuation noted that possibility in its latest release.
rejournals.com
Old Post Office developer lands big loan for new office project in Chicago
Good news for Downtown Chicago, at last. After completing its nearly $1.3 billion redevelopment of Chicago’s Old Post Office, New York-based 601W Companies landed $215 million in financing to advance a plan to transform an empty six-story property in the Southwest Loop into a modern 700,000-square-foot office building. This...
cwbchicago.com
2 detained, 1 car impounded after ‘sideshows’ take over intersections in the Loop, Near South Side
Chicago police detained two people and impounded one vehicle during car “sideshows” that shut down major intersections in the Loop and Near South Side early Saturday. The incidents will also provide early tests of a month-old ordinance that allows the city to seek impoundment of vehicles that are involved in the tire-squealing, smoke-spewing events.
ice365.com
Chicago residents fight back against Bally’s development
The forthcoming Bally’s Chicago casino intends to reshape a portion of the Windy City’s River West and River North neighborhoods. The location would be the first ever casino in Chicago proper. Though the project has its fair share of backers, some remain trepidatious or outright opposed. Certain local...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's Christkindlmarkets return in 2022, suburban location debuts
CHICAGO - Come November, the Chicago Christkindlmarket will celebrate its 26th season at Daley Plaza in the Loop, its 4th year in Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way and its debut at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. All locations open on November 18, 2022 – the days and hours vary. Christkindlmarket Chicago...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Lettuce Entertain You to join forces with Tao Group Hospitality to create a private members club in Chicago
Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants said Friday it is partnering with New York-based Tao Group Hospitality to create a one-of-a-kind private members club. With the goal of opening in late 2023, the as-yet-unnamed project will be located in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. The space will be designed by Joyce...
The Salt Shed: What to Know About Chicago's New Music Venue
The Morton Salt factory now stands as The Salt Shed, a budding venue that transformed Chicago’s historic building into a scene for music. With renovations still underway, all performances have taken place outdoors this year, but The Salt Shed said its indoor venue will open in 2023. Where Is...
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
Decades-old time capsules discovered in newly renovated Tribune Tower
CHICAGO — In 1922, the Chicago Tribune co-publishers Col. Robert R. McCormick and Capt. Joseph M Patterson announced an international competition for the design of Tribune Tower. The winning entry was designed by New York architects John Mead Howells and Raymond Hood. A century later, the soaring vertical lines,...
napervillemagazine.com
A Brand New Bag
Appears in the September Issue issue. From the moment Debbie Lee opened her first Brown Bag Seafood outpost in 2014 in Chicago, local fish-lovers were smitten—hook, line, and sinker. Guests simply sashayed up to the front counter, pointed at their favorite seafood selection, and it was theirs. Salmon? Shrimp? Whitefish? Tuna? Cod? Each could be added to a salad, folded into taco shells, or bundled up in sandwich form with a side of tater tots.
Bloomingdale's in Old Orchard Mall closing doors after 27 years in Skokie
After 27 years of serving the north suburbs, Bloomingdales in Old Orchard Mall will shut its door this October.
mommypoppins.com
Fall Day Trips From Chicago For Families
If you're looking for an easy fall day trip from Chicago without a hotel stay or time off from work and school, this is your list. From farms to quaint towns, and fall leaves, we've rounded up some of our favorite fall day trips from Chicago. Pick pumpkins, stroll through shops in Galena or Savanna, hike the shoreline in Sheboygan, or check out a haunted house. Every trip on this list is located in Chicagoland or less than 2.5-hours away. Happy fall exploring. Visit our Fall Fun Guide for more trip ideas, guides, holiday crafts, and more.
tinybeans.com
8 Hidden Gems in Chicago That You Definitely Need to Experience
Just when you thought you’ve seen everything Chicago has to offer, let us introduce you to these hidden gems and surprising city spotlights. There’s something energizing about living in a city for so long and still being surprised to discover how much you still have yet to explore. Yes, even if you’ve checked off every last item on our list of 100 things to do with kids in Chicago, new—and some not-so-new!—hidden gems are still sprinkled around, well off the beaten path.
Chicago-based group Lettuce Entertain You, Do-Rite Donuts sued over COVID-19 surcharge
The plaintiff said he was not told about that 3% surcharge at the Tinley Park doughnut shop before ordering.
southportcorridorchicago.com
Southport’s Taco Fest Details
Taco Fest returns this September 17th and 18th, 2022!. With its eclectic mix of stores, boutiques and restaurants, the Southport Corridor is arguably one of the hottest commercial strips in Chicago. This September it gets even more sizzling when the glorious taco is again in the spotlight as the tortilla-wrapped...
Illinois' Largest Water Park Will Soon Close For The Season
With warm temperatures behind us and earlier sunsets on the way, it's getting a little too cold to go for a swim. And that means water parks across the state -- including the largest one in Illinois -- is about to close up shop for its 15th season. Raging Waves,...
streetfoodblog.com
Registration begins for Aurora Pooch Parade
Registration is now open for the fourth annual Aurora Pooch Parade. The annual canine parade will probably be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on the Phillips Park Sunken Backyard, 1000 Ray Moses Drive in Aurora. Taking part canine are eligible to compete for the next awards: Greatest Canine,...
nypressnews.com
Witness intervenes when group tries to abduct woman in West Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday were looking for four people who tried to abduct a woman in the West Loop. At 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, the woman was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street, when a vehicle pulled up and someone got out. That person tried to guide the woman to the car, which had three other people inside, police said.
elmhurst.org
Elmhurst Quarry Tour 2022 October 1st!
Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility, a site rarely open to the public. Tour participants will learn about the quarry’s history as one of Elmhurst's early businesses, visit various areas including private quarry platforms, and see how DuPage County Stormwater Management currently operates the facility to reduce flooding. Tours depart from Elmhurst History Museum via bus every 30 minutes from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes. After the tour, participants may take a self-guided tour of the “By All Accounts: The Story of Elmhurst” exhibit to learn more about the quarry’s history. Co-presented by DuPage County Stormwater Management and Elmhurst History Museum.
