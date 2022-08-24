the No. 64 overall prospect in the 2023 class and the son of former NFL star Edgerrin James, has cut his list down to three schools - Cincinnati, Georgia and LSU. The four-star point guard out of Orlando (Fl.) Olympia held offers from Georgetown, NC State, Ole Miss, Providence and Florida amongst others and broke down why he cut it down to these final three as well as his timeframe and more with 247Sports.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO