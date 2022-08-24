Read full article on original website
Man accused of scamming hospital workers in St. Louis
Sheriff Vernon Betts led a press conference where he announced a man had contacted doctors and nurses at several hospitals. He had conned around $10,000.
Police investigate two south St. Louis City shootings
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of the City of St. Louis Friday. Police said they were responding to a call for a shooting in the 4800 block of Nebraska Avenue. A man who was injured in the shooting was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime. This call came in at 2:15 p.m.
Former St. Louis aldermen Reed, Boyd plead guilty to federal bribery charges
The pair changed their pleas to guilty in federal court Friday. They pleaded guilty in connection with a federal bribery investigation.
Byers' Beat: August 12 updates on the hit-and-run on Chippewa Street
Here are the updates from August 12 on the hit-and-run in front of Ted Drewes Frozen Custard. This is Byers' Beat.
Thieves slam car into medical marijuana dispensary in Forest Park Southeast
This is one in a string of incidents in which thieves have tried to break into cannabis stores across the St. Louis region. Many other stores have been hit recently.
Belleville woman mourns family killed in house explosion
The southeastern Missouri house explosion killed three people two weeks ago. The family speaks of their loss and what happened.
Byers' Beat: One common thread connects marijuana dispensary break-ins, shootings and a police chase
ST. LOUIS — Byers' Beat is a weekly column written by the I-Team's Christine Byers, who has covered public safety in St. Louis for 15 years. It is intended to offer context and analysis to the week's biggest crime stories and public safety issues. ST. LOUIS — A mid-day...
How St. Louis-area flood victims can apply for FEMA assistance
Many people have made their way to the Hazelwood FEMA flood center looking for assistance. FEMA has approved $31 million in recovery funds for victims.
Dogs. Just pictures of dogs. Click here for dogs.
ST. LOUIS — Happy National Dog Day!. National Dog Day was started in 2004 by Colleen Paige, an author and animal rescue advocate, "to bring attention to the plight of animals around the globe and encourage adoption," according to a website that explains the holiday's origins. In honor of...
FEMA opens University City disaster recovery center Friday
There are three other centers open in the St. Louis area. All four centers are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
Archdiocese's first proposal of strategic plan being reviewed by priests ahead of listening sessions
The Archbishop of St. Louis says it's time to make some big changes that could impact your church and school. It is in the beginning stages of restructuring.
St. Louis forecast: Hotter Thursday, a storm or two overnight
Thursday will start off dry with clear skies and comfortable conditions. By the afternoon temperatures will turn hotter, reaching into the lower 90s.
Week 1 of Tackle Hunger raises more than $1,500 for Operation Food Search
ST. LOUIS — The high school football season is back for 2022, and 5 On Your Side's initiative to "Tackle Hunger" is up and running. Tackle Hunger involves our two schools involved in the game of the week compete head to head to see who can collect the most food to donate to Operation Food Search.
St. Louis forecast: A humid and warm Saturday
Highs in the upper 80s Saturday with sun and clouds. Sunday, scattered showers come into the area.
Missouri Book Festival kicks off tomorrow in Washington MO.
Ed Wheatley joins Malik Wilson to discuss the MO. Book Festival. The event takes place 8/26 & 8/27 in Washington, MO. For more info visit, missouribookfestival.com.
Hundreds to raise funds for cancer research at Swim Across America event
Around 500 of swimmers will jump in the lake at Innsbrook Resort for Swim Across America. They're all coming together to help fight against cancer.
Missouri Botanical Garden holds grand opening for new visitor center
The Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center is now open to the public at the Missouri Botanical Garden. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Saturday.
The CAVE opens for students in Belleville
The Alternative Day Program is an extension of Belleville East and West high schools. Trades taught will include welding, construction, auto repair, tech and more.
St. Louis forecast: Dry Friday, more storms possible by Sunday
Friday starts off with some patchy morning fog and temps near 70 degrees, but no more rain is expected for the day ahead. Higher humidity returns this weekend.
Four ways to elevate your date night look with Annie Heyward Styling
AH Styling offers fashion styling and wardrobe consulting services. Tell them you saw them on Show Me St. Louis and they'll offer 15% off, today only!
