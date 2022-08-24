ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

KSDK

Police investigate two south St. Louis City shootings

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of the City of St. Louis Friday. Police said they were responding to a call for a shooting in the 4800 block of Nebraska Avenue. A man who was injured in the shooting was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime. This call came in at 2:15 p.m.
Public Safety

