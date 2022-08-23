Read full article on original website
Energy bill price rise will be 'devastating'
Millions of households face an unprecedented 80% increase in their energy costs in October. This will take a typical bill to £3,549 a year, according to the Energy Secretary. The rise is expected to take place across the whole of the UK, including Wales and Northern Ireland. Home in...
Don’t trust your coins to anyone, Ledger CEO warns
The rise of decentralized services and hardware security wallets means that we no longer need to rely on intermediaries to manage our financial assets and data, according to CEO Pascal Gauthier of hardware wallet Ledger, who has urged people to take on more responsibility. Speaking to Cointelegraph at Surfin’ Bitcoin...
What are the good stocks to invest in and how much?
I am about to graduate Uni and i already started thinking about how to save and grow. What are the good stocks to invest in and how much? I am thinking 80% saving and 20% would be for the things i wanted or stocks. I know real estate is a really good investment but it’s not something i can do immediately.
What are your thoughts on tesla, ive been holding tesla for a while now with a average of $900 pre split or $300 now
I believe there is so much more potential for the company or nor. I could see this company being a trillion dollar market cap within the next couple years. Right now i am down but these swings r always happening. You guys think i should hold my positions or not?
How Spotify did an IPO on its own terms
Here's an open secret: IPOs, Initial Public Offerings, aren't actually public. Insider investors buy all the shares the night before. Spotify tried to change that.
Taking Stock of the Assets We Have (and We Have a Lot of Them)
No one knows what the future will bring because the future doesn’t bring anything. People do. You and I and the rest of the world make the future, some more so than others—some a lot more so. The leading future makers of the past century—at least those who entered national politics—have left a long trail of blood and misery, and today’s political leaders are staying the course.
Investors: Wake Up and Smell the Pain
Every article I saw today on Fed Chair Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole focused on the idea that raising rates will cause “pain” to the economy. This sparked a nasty...
Nvidia: Be Brave And Buy As It Had Already Bottomed In July
Summary NVDA's initial post-earnings sell-off was rejected by the market, as buying momentum returned constructively. We posit that the market had already anticipated its weak Q2 card. Moreover, its forward guidance suggests that management used Q2 to reset market expectations to spur an improvement in its profitability profile moving ahead. The secular tailwinds underpinning Nvidia's growth momentum have not shifted. But, it needs to digest the cyclical semi downturn before it can improve its operating performance. We posit that NVDA's valuation has adequately reflected its near-term headwinds. Therefore, we are confident that its July lows should hold. Accordingly, we revise our rating from Hold to Buy. I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More » Thesis.
Real estate: A looming end to the long boom
In July, sales of existing homes slipped by 5.9 percent — a sixth straight month of decline. Sales of newly built homes fell even more, declining 12.6 percent for the month. Housing has seen prices advance relentlessly, rising 46 percent nationally in just the past three years. Home affordability...
Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 28
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. Since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. With over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming.
Housing expert: ‘Expect home prices to continue to fall'
The median home price for active listings declined to $449,000 in July. That reflects an annual growth rate of 16.6%, a modest slowdown from last month’s year-over-year rate. “Expect prices to continue to fall the rest of the year,” said Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin. National...
Major US Retailers Warn: Lower-Income Consumers Are In Trouble
Major US Retailers Warn: Lower-Income Consumers Are In Trouble. President Biden and his top advisers have been adamant that the consumer is exceptionally strong this summer despite the economy slumping into a technical recession. Well, maybe in aggregate, the consumer appears healthy, but numerous retailers pointed out that less-affluent ones are tapped out.
