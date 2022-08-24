Read full article on original website
A Lot of Red’: Powell’s Hawkish Pivot to Roil Asian Market Open
Futures shed almost 2% for Japan and 1.5% for Australia after a 3.4% plunge in the S&P 500 index. The slide was sparked by Powell's rebuttal of the notion that the trajectory of monetary tightening could soon be tempered. Friday’s US slump shriveled a global bounce in shares from June bear-market lows.
5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: U.S.-China Audit Deal Ends Delisting Risk?
Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. Among the best are Nio, Baidu, Li Auto and Pinduoduo. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy. Dozens of Chinese stocks are often among the top performers at any time. The Wall Street Journal said the U.S. and...
Gold rises as dollar dips, Jackson Hole meet on radar
- Gold prices gained for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by a softer dollar, as investors looked ahead to the Jackson Hole economic symposium for cues on inflation and the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate path. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,759.89 per ounce by 1225 GMT, its highest...
What are the good stocks to invest in and how much?
I am about to graduate Uni and i already started thinking about how to save and grow. What are the good stocks to invest in and how much? I am thinking 80% saving and 20% would be for the things i wanted or stocks. I know real estate is a really good investment but it’s not something i can do immediately.
What are your thoughts on tesla, ive been holding tesla for a while now with a average of $900 pre split or $300 now
I believe there is so much more potential for the company or nor. I could see this company being a trillion dollar market cap within the next couple years. Right now i am down but these swings r always happening. You guys think i should hold my positions or not?
British blue chips are on the rise, but recession could torpedo prospects
The FTSE 100 reveals winners and losers this week – with banks, oil giants and BAE starring. But the good news can’t last. Britain’s stock market has its critics, who have derided it over the years as a fuddy-duddy collection of “19th-century companies”, and even called it a Jurassic Park index for its lack of cutting-edge members.
How Spotify did an IPO on its own terms
Here's an open secret: IPOs, Initial Public Offerings, aren't actually public. Insider investors buy all the shares the night before. Spotify tried to change that.
The Hottest Trend In DeFi: What Is Real Yield?
Decentralized finance has grown into a booming industry that showcases some of the innovative and compelling potential of the cryptocurrency market. DeFi has tens of billions of dollars worth of crypto assets locked up, and is facing a new trend that has the proposition to disrupt the market, a real yield.
Exxon Mobil: The Most Serious Bull Case Ever
Summary In this article, I start by explaining why this oil bull market is so serious, looking at the supply side and reasons why oil production growth is subdued. I then explain why Exxon is my second-largest holding based on dividend consistency and its ability to benefit from what I expect to be a very long bull market. The bottom line is that investors need to be prepared for a long-term supply/demand energy imbalance. Buying Exxon is a fantastic way to prepare a portfolio for prolonged inflation. Introduction.
Chipotle 150k Puts Yolo
Chipotle trades at a nose bleed valuation that puts ARKK stocks to shame. I put $150,000 down today and am expecting to cash out a millionaire from just this play alone next week. In case you’re wondering, Chipotle is still 35% off it’s lows from just 2 months ago.
GO in the Know: Non-Taxable Retirement Income, Sam’s Club Bargains & Top Financial Advice of the Week
We can all use a little help with financial planning from time to time, so take a break on this lovely Sunday and get some money advice from those in the know. The Big Lead: 6 Types of Retirement...
ETH whales move holdings onto exchanges before Merge
The Merge date is scheduled for Sept. 15, after the successful Goerli test net integration. Ether, the native token, was on a bullish surge after the announcement of the Merge date in July. The bullish enthusiasm in terms of token price and market sentiment seems to be on a decline as we near the Merge.
Real estate: A looming end to the long boom
In July, sales of existing homes slipped by 5.9 percent — a sixth straight month of decline. Sales of newly built homes fell even more, declining 12.6 percent for the month. Housing has seen prices advance relentlessly, rising 46 percent nationally in just the past three years. Home affordability...
Some worrisome signs’: Retailers’ results show who’s really bearing the brunt of rising prices
Inflation soared this year and then something happened: the almighty American shopper adjusted. Retailers are telling the tale of the tape.
Energy & Precious Metals
Investing.com -- “Woo-hoo! Gasoline prices are below $4.00 a gallon! Inflation came in lower than expected! I hope you enjoy this wonderful economic news but I’m afraid to tell you it may not last.” Phil Flynn, an avowed oil bull and analyst at Chicago brokerage Price Futures Group, wrote in one of his market commentaries two weeks ago.
Nvidia: Be Brave And Buy As It Had Already Bottomed In July
Summary NVDA's initial post-earnings sell-off was rejected by the market, as buying momentum returned constructively. We posit that the market had already anticipated its weak Q2 card. Moreover, its forward guidance suggests that management used Q2 to reset market expectations to spur an improvement in its profitability profile moving ahead. The secular tailwinds underpinning Nvidia's growth momentum have not shifted. But, it needs to digest the cyclical semi downturn before it can improve its operating performance. We posit that NVDA's valuation has adequately reflected its near-term headwinds. Therefore, we are confident that its July lows should hold. Accordingly, we revise our rating from Hold to Buy. I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More » Thesis.
El Salvador appears to be heading deeper into an economic crisis with funding sources drying up, one year after it adopted bitcoin as legal tender
Six days before El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law went into effect, Mario Gómez was dragged from his car, handcuffed, and detained. There was no arrest warrant for the software developer, who had taken to his personal Twitter account to inform the Salvadoran public about the cryptocurrency that was soon going to become the official tender in the Central American country, while questioning the government’s motives for adopting it. “There was no solid reason for making this arrest,” Gómez tells Rolling Stone. “It makes one suspect that the motivations have been rather political.”
How a century-old bakery is weathering inflation in the US’s worst hit city
As costs rise nationwide, La Segunda in Tampa, Florida, had to figure out how to keep 140 employees across three bakeries afloat. The cost of wheat doubling in just 12 months left a bruise. “That’s 30% to 40% of our manufacturing,” said Copeland More, a partner alongside his father in the business.
Bill Gates Adding to Ecolab Position, but 3 of His Holdings Are Better Buys
Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates’ Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has a substantial portfolio of investments, which several investors keenly follow. Bill Gates has been recently buying shares of...
Major US Retailers Warn: Lower-Income Consumers Are In Trouble
Major US Retailers Warn: Lower-Income Consumers Are In Trouble. President Biden and his top advisers have been adamant that the consumer is exceptionally strong this summer despite the economy slumping into a technical recession. Well, maybe in aggregate, the consumer appears healthy, but numerous retailers pointed out that less-affluent ones are tapped out.
