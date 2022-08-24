ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
biztoc.com

A Lot of Red’: Powell’s Hawkish Pivot to Roil Asian Market Open

Futures shed almost 2% for Japan and 1.5% for Australia after a 3.4% plunge in the S&P 500 index. The slide was sparked by Powell's rebuttal of the notion that the trajectory of monetary tightening could soon be tempered. Friday’s US slump shriveled a global bounce in shares from June bear-market lows.
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Gold rises as dollar dips, Jackson Hole meet on radar

- Gold prices gained for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by a softer dollar, as investors looked ahead to the Jackson Hole economic symposium for cues on inflation and the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate path. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,759.89 per ounce by 1225 GMT, its highest...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

What are the good stocks to invest in and how much?

I am about to graduate Uni and i already started thinking about how to save and grow. What are the good stocks to invest in and how much? I am thinking 80% saving and 20% would be for the things i wanted or stocks. I know real estate is a really good investment but it’s not something i can do immediately.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

British blue chips are on the rise, but recession could torpedo prospects

The FTSE 100 reveals winners and losers this week – with banks, oil giants and BAE starring. But the good news can’t last. Britain’s stock market has its critics, who have derided it over the years as a fuddy-duddy collection of “19th-century companies”, and even called it a Jurassic Park index for its lack of cutting-edge members.
MARKETS
biztoc.com

How Spotify did an IPO on its own terms

Here's an open secret: IPOs, Initial Public Offerings, aren't actually public. Insider investors buy all the shares the night before. Spotify tried to change that.
MARKETS
biztoc.com

The Hottest Trend In DeFi: What Is Real Yield?

Decentralized finance has grown into a booming industry that showcases some of the innovative and compelling potential of the cryptocurrency market. DeFi has tens of billions of dollars worth of crypto assets locked up, and is facing a new trend that has the proposition to disrupt the market, a real yield.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Exxon Mobil: The Most Serious Bull Case Ever

Summary In this article, I start by explaining why this oil bull market is so serious, looking at the supply side and reasons why oil production growth is subdued. I then explain why Exxon is my second-largest holding based on dividend consistency and its ability to benefit from what I expect to be a very long bull market. The bottom line is that investors need to be prepared for a long-term supply/demand energy imbalance. Buying Exxon is a fantastic way to prepare a portfolio for prolonged inflation. Introduction.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Chipotle 150k Puts Yolo

Chipotle trades at a nose bleed valuation that puts ARKK stocks to shame. I put $150,000 down today and am expecting to cash out a millionaire from just this play alone next week. In case you’re wondering, Chipotle is still 35% off it’s lows from just 2 months ago.
LIFESTYLE
biztoc.com

ETH whales move holdings onto exchanges before Merge

The Merge date is scheduled for Sept. 15, after the successful Goerli test net integration. Ether, the native token, was on a bullish surge after the announcement of the Merge date in July. The bullish enthusiasm in terms of token price and market sentiment seems to be on a decline as we near the Merge.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Real estate: A looming end to the long boom

In July, sales of existing homes slipped by 5.9 percent — a sixth straight month of decline. Sales of newly built homes fell even more, declining 12.6 percent for the month. Housing has seen prices advance relentlessly, rising 46 percent nationally in just the past three years. Home affordability...
REAL ESTATE
biztoc.com

Energy & Precious Metals

Investing.com -- “Woo-hoo! Gasoline prices are below $4.00 a gallon! Inflation came in lower than expected! I hope you enjoy this wonderful economic news but I’m afraid to tell you it may not last.” Phil Flynn, an avowed oil bull and analyst at Chicago brokerage Price Futures Group, wrote in one of his market commentaries two weeks ago.
TRAFFIC
biztoc.com

Nvidia: Be Brave And Buy As It Had Already Bottomed In July

Summary NVDA's initial post-earnings sell-off was rejected by the market, as buying momentum returned constructively. We posit that the market had already anticipated its weak Q2 card. Moreover, its forward guidance suggests that management used Q2 to reset market expectations to spur an improvement in its profitability profile moving ahead. The secular tailwinds underpinning Nvidia's growth momentum have not shifted. But, it needs to digest the cyclical semi downturn before it can improve its operating performance. We posit that NVDA's valuation has adequately reflected its near-term headwinds. Therefore, we are confident that its July lows should hold. Accordingly, we revise our rating from Hold to Buy. I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More » Thesis.
TECHNOLOGY
biztoc.com

El Salvador appears to be heading deeper into an economic crisis with funding sources drying up, one year after it adopted bitcoin as legal tender

Six days before El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law went into effect, Mario Gómez was dragged from his car, handcuffed, and detained. There was no arrest warrant for the software developer, who had taken to his personal Twitter account to inform the Salvadoran public about the cryptocurrency that was soon going to become the official tender in the Central American country, while questioning the government’s motives for adopting it. “There was no solid reason for making this arrest,” Gómez tells Rolling Stone. “It makes one suspect that the motivations have been rather political.”
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

How a century-old bakery is weathering inflation in the US’s worst hit city

As costs rise nationwide, La Segunda in Tampa, Florida, had to figure out how to keep 140 employees across three bakeries afloat. The cost of wheat doubling in just 12 months left a bruise. “That’s 30% to 40% of our manufacturing,” said Copeland More, a partner alongside his father in the business.
TAMPA, FL
biztoc.com

Major US Retailers Warn: Lower-Income Consumers Are In Trouble

Major US Retailers Warn: Lower-Income Consumers Are In Trouble. President Biden and his top advisers have been adamant that the consumer is exceptionally strong this summer despite the economy slumping into a technical recession. Well, maybe in aggregate, the consumer appears healthy, but numerous retailers pointed out that less-affluent ones are tapped out.
BUSINESS

