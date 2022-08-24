MIAMI - Charlie Crist has chosen Karla Hernandez, the president of the teachers union in Miami, to be his running mate.The announcement was made at 10:30 am on Saturday during what the campaign advertised as a "Special Event." Hernandez worked for more than ten years teaching children with special needs. In 2010 she was the school district's Teacher of the Year. The selection of Hernandez to be on the ticket with him, indicates Crist is leaning into the fight with Governor Ron DeSantis over education. "She's a good choice," said one Democrat familiar with the decision. "Ron DeSantis has doubled down on education....

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO