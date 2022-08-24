Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hooversun.com
Merritt inducted into Birmingham Business Hall of Fame
Judy Merritt served as president of Jefferson State Community College for almost 35 years, and her legacy as a leader in the community continues to result in accolades eight years after her death in 2014. Merritt, who lived in Chelsea at the time of her death and whose vision led...
hooversun.com
Making all feel welcome: The Rev. John Fallon retires after 24 years at Prince of Peace
When the Rev. John Fallon was appointed pastor of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in 1998, some church members were determined they weren’t going to let him shake things up. On his first Sunday after his appointment by the bishop of the Birmingham diocese, Fallon was walking by the church kitchen and heard some men talking about how they didn’t want the “new guy” to come in and change everything.
hooversun.com
Hoover painter makes big splash with tiny art
Art has been a part of Karen Libecap’s life from the beginning — in big and small ways. Now it’s starting to pay off in a big way for the resident of Hoover’s Green Valley community, who won best of show at a prestigious art show in Fort Worth in April.
hooversun.com
Business Happenings - September 2022
Chris Jeter, a resident of the Deer Valley community, in July opened a company called Player I Gaming that offers a video game truck for birthday parties, fundraisers, back-to-school parties, corporate events and more. His 24-foot-long trailer has space for 16 children inside, with five video screens inside the trailer and two outside. The trailer is equipped with Playstation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, Super Nintendo and virtual reality games. The business, while based in Hoover, operates within a 40-mile radius of the city. 205-603-9786.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hooversun.com
Vintage Market Days back at Finley Center for fall 2022
About 110 vendors of vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food are scheduled to be at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. They’ll be part of the seventh Vintage Market...
hooversun.com
Riverchase company snags top beauty award for 2022
Rod Hardman, president of Chorus SmartSecure, a home security and smart home automation company based in Riverchase Office Park, stands outside his company’s headquarters, which won the Hoover Beautification Board’s top 2022 Commercial Beautification Award. Chorus SmartSecure, a home security and smart home automation company based in the...
hooversun.com
Bluff Park Art Show moving out of Bluff Park this year
For the first time in 59 years, The Bluff Park Art Show is moving to a new location for 2022. The show has always been held at the Park at Shades Cliff on Cloudland Drive in Bluff Park, but construction of a new pavilion there prompted the Bluff Park Art Association to move this year’s show to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, said Heather Skaggs, a board member and spokeswoman for the association.
hooversun.com
Chamber golf tournament returns to Riverchase
The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce is planning its 2022 Links Fore Scholars golf tournament at the Riverchase Country Club once again. Last year’s tournament was moved to the Timberline Golf Club in Calera due to stormwater flood damage at the Riverchase golf course, but Riverchase officials spent the summer making repairs, upgrades and improvements and are ready to host the chamber tournament again.
RELATED PEOPLE
hooversun.com
Bike and Jeep Ride set for Sept. 24 to curtail veteran suicide
The Riders group of the American Legion Ryan Winslow Post 911 plans to hold a motorcycle and Jeep ride in north Shelby County on Sept. 24 to help bring awareness to veteran suicide, followed by an event at The Red Shamrock Pub in Mt Laurel. The bike and Jeep ride...
hooversun.com
New antique mall finds a home in Hoover
Longtime reseller Chris Feagin, owner of Hoover Antique Gallery and Urban Suburban Antiques in Crestwood, opened his third antique mall, Shades Mountain Mercantile, in Piggly Wiggly’s old space at 770 Shades Mountain Plaza in April of this year. Shades Mountain Mercantile is an antique mall that’s “a little more...
hooversun.com
The future of public transportation in Hoover
Unlike other over-the-mountain cities, the city of Hoover is on pace to see more people utilize Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority buses in 2022 than in 2021. In 2021, 17,791 people used the bus system, while 8,914 have used it through the first six months of 2022, putting the city on pace for a slight increase in ridership.
hooversun.com
Hoover High freshman selected for 14U Perfect Game Select baseball game in Florida
A Hoover High School freshman has been selected to play in the seventh annual 14U Perfect Game Select Baseball Festival in Fort Myers, Florida, next week. Jaxson Wood, who just made the Hoover High baseball team, is one of 48 players selected to play in the Sept. 4 game at JetBlue Park, which is the spring training facility for the Boston Red Sox. He’ll be one of 24 players on the East Coast team, according to his father, T.K. Wood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hooversun.com
Jags lose heartbreaker at Briarwood
BIRMINGHAM — It came down to the final snap. Senior quarterback Christopher Vizzina fought through some adversity on Friday night in Lions Pride Stadium, leading No. 7 Briarwood Christian School on a game-winning drive in the final minute to secure his team’s first win of the year — a 23-21 victory over visiting Spain Park (1-1).
hooversun.com
Bucs earn Wade Waldrop's maiden win
Hoover wide receiver Jeremy Cook(9) falls on a fumble in the endzone to score a Hoover touchdown during a game between Hoover High School and Bartlett(TN) High School on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at the Hoover Met in Hoover AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. HOOVER -- Orange lights flickered across...
hooversun.com
Jags looking to reach potential
The 2021 season ended in magical fashion for the Spain Park High School volleyball program. The team earned its first Class 7A state championship, led by Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year and dominant outside hitter Audrey Rothman. Those are days that head coach Kellye Bowen will treasure as long...
Comments / 0