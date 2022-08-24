Read full article on original website
juliensjournal.com
Fun For All Ages at Dubuque’s Oktoberfest
When you think of Oktoberfest, what comes to mind? Beer, lederhosen, and music? Well, you can find all that and more at Dubuque’s Annual Oktoberfest, taking place this year on Saturday, September 17th from 11 AM to 6 PM at the Q Casino Back Waters Stage. Why in September...
Calling All Mopar Fans: 26th Annual Mopar Show in Dubuque This Weekend
This weekend features one of the biggest car shows of 2022. Mighty Mississippi Mopars is hosting their Car Show on Sunday, August 24th, 2022. Registration is from 8-11:30 am, participant judging from 11:00 am-1:00 pm. Trophy presentations at 3:00pm. Music by GT Express and Senior High Jazz Band. Swap meet...
Summer’s Last Blast Fundraiser This Friday and Saturday
SUMMER’S LAST BLAST 23, PRESENTED BY Q CASINO, MIDWEST ONE AND VERLO MATTRESS FACTORY. AUGUST 26TH & 27TH 6 PM TILL MIDNIGHT ON THE BACK WATERS STAGE AT Q CASINO. FREE ADMISSION AND ALL AGES ARE WELCOME BOTH NIGHTS! ADMISSION IS FREE THANKS TO THESE GREAT SPONSORS. FREE ADMISSION...
Radio Iowa
Dubuque church project revitalizes organ, brings congregation together
A Dubuque church is putting its renovated pipe organ back together this week in a project that the organizer says has also revitalized the congregation. Merrill Crawford leads the effort to refurbish the organ that was built in the new Westminster Presbyterian Church back in September of 1964. “Every pipe organ has different landmarks along its long life where work needs to be done. And at just about 59 years now, ours typically, we discovered needed to have a lot of leather components redone. The leather was cracking and starting to leak air,” he explains.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
Free Movie Night at the Carnegie-Stout Library
I'll be the first to admit, that I don't go to many movies. I used to when I was younger, but between work, kids, and now grandkids there doesn't seem to be enough time for movies. I'll still watch a flick or two from the comfort of my couch but haven't been inside a movie theatre in a while.
Drive-Thru Free Food Giveaway This Saturday (Aug 27) in Dubuque
While my family and I have been fortunate over the years to be able to afford to put food on the table, this isn't the case for many people in the Dubuque and tri-state area. Food insecurity is more prevalent than you think. In fact, experts say 1 in eight...
Dubuque Church Comes Together To Refurbish Its Organ
(Dubuque, IA) — A Dubuque church is putting its renovated pipe organ back together this week in a project that the organizer says has also revitalized the congregation. Merrill Crawford leads the effort to refurbish the organ that was built in the new Westminster Presbyterian Church back in September of 1964. He says a lot of the leather components had to be redone because they were cracking and starting to leak air. The tearing down and rebuilding of the organ included people of all ages from the congregation — and others who also wanted to help. Crawford says church members came to realize this project brought them together with a common focus after mostly being away from each other during the pandemic.
Ribbon Cutting Friday (Aug 26) for Another Excursion Riverboat in Dubuque
Just about every other week, there's a riverboat making its first stop of the season in Dubuque. Travel Dubuque, along with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, has been welcoming all the large excursion riverboats this summer as they make their first stops in Dubuque. And this week it's happening again.
Is It Too Early To Start Thinking About Winter Sports?
Now that school is back in session and football season is starting, it won't be long before the leaves start changing and the first snowfall happens. Winter doesn't need to be dreary. It's a great time to enjoy popular seasonal outdoor activities: snowshoeing, snowmobiling, ice fishing, skating, cross-country or downhill skiing, and snowboarding.
An Eastern Iowa Food Truck is Now a Restaurant [PHOTOS]
Folks near Cascade can now enjoy some delicious BBQ! Moski’s BBQ is now officially open for business at 325 1st Ave W. According to a recent article from KCRG, Moski's BBQ is a new restaurant owned by Brice and Shawna Morris. The article reads:. "The couple previously competed in...
Townsquare Media Dubuque Fall Golf Card: Just $50!
Play 4 area courses for just 50 bucks while the weather is still good!. The Townsquare Media Dubuque Fall Golf Card goes on sale Monday, August 29 Get 18 holes of golf with cart, at each of these four area courses:. Hart Ridge Golf Course. Wolf Hollow Golf Course. JUST...
Forget Me Not, Though I May Forget You: Walk To End Alzheimers
Alzheimer’s. A miserable disease for all involved. Unfortunately, I can say I have, and have had, family members that suffer/ed with this form of dementia, as well as other forms, on both sides of my family. It is a strange and sickening feeling to watch someone gradually forget you and most things, while they also slowly lose themselves. I can not imagine the toll it takes on a spouse, although I did witness it. It is a sad and numbing disease, but there is always hope; and you can be a part of providing it.
Killer Clowns Make Horror Movie on Rural Jo Daviess County Farm
Previously, I've written about my adventures upon returning to the Tri-states. I'm finding a never-ending list of intriguing people, places, and things to do. I've shared the story of meeting one such character, Bob Farster. You may recall him as the unique guy with the online show Back Roads Bars and who recently hosted a fantastic concert with Whey Jennings and The Chitlins on his Jo Daviess County Farm.
Dubuque’s Veterans Freedom Center is a Necessary Haven for Heroes
In July, I spent time at Kwik Stop on JFK Road and the BP on East 16th Street helping collect donations for the Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque. The consistent presence at these events was Jim Wagner, the center's founder, who turned his garage-operation into a full-blown brick-and-mortar organization that now lives on Kerper Boulevard.
Pigs = Bacon, Could They Also Equal Milk?
There is only one thing to call this, I stumbled down the rabbit hole this morning doing some show and promo prep stuff and found an interesting article (Well interesting to me). You see, I grew up on a pig farm in Monticello, IA. And in the many years of my youth, I never once thought about the possibility of milking those hogs. Yes, that was the subject of this article from the MSN rabbit tunnel, which links back to a series of letters published by the Illinois Pork Producers Association, entitled "Why Don't We Drink Pig Milk".
KCRG.com
After competing bids, private company will allow nonprofit to use fields for $1
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court One Athletics said it will allow the Dubuque Soccer Alliance, if certain conditions are met, to use its facilities for $1. The two competed against each other to buy the Dubuque Community School District’s Soccer Complex with different plans for the land. After the board indicated it supported the bid from the private company in Arizona, Court One Athletics, the move is supposed to settle concerns from the nonprofit.
Celebrate 50 Years Of Camp Courageous, Friday (8/19)
For 50 years, Camp Courageous has been an outstanding year-round recreational and respite care facility near Monticello. I know. I grew up in Monticello, and helped at, and attended many things at Camp Courageous over the years. In fact, my homecoming dances usually took place in their lodge and one of my favorite things to do was volunteer for the annual haunted trail. They have been serving Iowans with disabilities and special needs for as long as I remember, and continue to do so in the most unique and wonderful ways.
Krumpets Restaurant & Bakery Starts Your Morning with Sweetness
I think one of the subtle charms of bakeries and diners is the fact that no matter where in the country you might find yourself, you're never that far from a blissful little eatery offering an omelet, pancakes, or bakery. For residents of Fulton, IL — a sleepy river town...
Guest Bartending Fundraiser Tonight for United Way at Dolph’s Iron Bar
One of the things I like most about living and working here in the Tri-States is the overwhelming support our residents have for each other. I can remember dozens of times we as a radio station have asked for your help and you answer the bell each and every time.
