Lori Dengler | Fuss over small earthquakes in South Carolina

Six earthquakes have been reported by the USGS in South Carolina in the past month. I hadn’t noticed them because they were all in the magnitude 1 range, below my reporting criteria for Cal Poly Humboldt’s daily earthquake hotline recording (707-826-6020). My ears perked up when National Public Radio deemed the sequence worthy of a segment (https://www.npr.org/2022/08/26/1119072597/scientists-swarm-earthquakes-hitting-south-carolina-town-elgin).
Best company to work for in South Carolina is based in New Jersey: Forbes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Forbes has released its annual list of top employers across the country - and in each state - which reveals some interesting data about South Carolina. One of the bigger surprises for South Carolina, to some, might be that the top spot on the list didn't go to a company based in South Carolina. And of the top 10, half are actually companies based elsewhere in the country.
USGS issues rare earthquake advisory for South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (WNCN) — An ongoing earthquake swarm in South Carolina has led the United States Geological Survey to issue an advisory about the chance of larger earthquakes in the future. The USGS defines an earthquake swarm as “a prolonged sequence of earthquakes that lacks any clear primary event or mainshock, in contrast to an […]
USGS.gov: Earthquake advisory for central South Carolina

The U.S. Geological Survey has issued an Earthquake advisory for central South Carolina. In a press advisory submitted to MyrtleBeachSC News today:. ELGIN, South Carolina — The USGS is providing scenarios to estimate the chance of larger earthquakes as part of an ongoing swarm in the region. The swarm...
South Carolina city getting toy company headquarters expansion

GRAY COURT, S.C. — A supplier, distributor, and manufacturer of children's toys said it plans to expand its headquarters in South Carolina. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC said it's making a $16 million investment in its headquarters in Gray Court to meet increased demand for its products. The expansion will create 80 new jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said in a news release Wednesday.
South Carolina's favorite home trends

Home trends are constantly changing and evolving, and they tend to vary from state to state. South Carolina has its own favorite home trends and styles in 2022. According to a study conducted earlier this year by Confused.com, South Carolina’s top favorite home decor trend is a farmhouse aesthetic.
South Carolina life expectancy dropped by two years in 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolinians are not living as long as they used to, according to a new study. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report Tuesday detailing life expectancy rates across all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Average life expectancy in the U.S. dropped to 77 years […]
Why South Carolinians are quitting their jobs in near record numbers

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — According to new data from the U.S. Department of Labor, about 82,000 South Carolinians quit their jobs in June 2022. The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) says that number is tied for the second highest on record. Federal data also shows more...
Editorial: Stono Rebellion isn't a happy part of SC history, but it's worth remembering

Next month, a group of scholars will convene in Charleston to share their understanding of colonial America's most deadly revolt of enslaved African Americans. The event underscores how the Stono Rebellion, which began on Sept. 9, 1739, in what today is southern Charleston County, remains an important and tragic piece of our history from which we all can learn.
Popular South Carolina Restaurant Has Best Cheeseburger in the State

Who is hungry? As I am sitting here, I am currently hungry and a burger does sound quite good. I know some people enjoy dreaming about a juicy, tasty cheeseburger on a good day. Especially at the end of the week when you are just ready to enjoy some relaxation from a long day at work. A cheeseburger and some fries I am sure will solve the problem for many of us.
