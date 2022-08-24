Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
Related
msn.com
Lori Dengler | Fuss over small earthquakes in South Carolina
Six earthquakes have been reported by the USGS in South Carolina in the past month. I hadn’t noticed them because they were all in the magnitude 1 range, below my reporting criteria for Cal Poly Humboldt’s daily earthquake hotline recording (707-826-6020). My ears perked up when National Public Radio deemed the sequence worthy of a segment (https://www.npr.org/2022/08/26/1119072597/scientists-swarm-earthquakes-hitting-south-carolina-town-elgin).
Scientists are stumped why quakes keep hitting this small South Carolina town
ELGIN, S.C. — David Horne remembers exactly where he was when the first earthquake hit his town of Elgin, S.C., on Dec. 27, 2021. He was relaxing on his front porch, while his wife was inside caring for their young grandson. Suddenly, Horne felt the ground shake and heard a noise like thunder boom across the sky.
Best company to work for in South Carolina is based in New Jersey: Forbes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Forbes has released its annual list of top employers across the country - and in each state - which reveals some interesting data about South Carolina. One of the bigger surprises for South Carolina, to some, might be that the top spot on the list didn't go to a company based in South Carolina. And of the top 10, half are actually companies based elsewhere in the country.
WLTX.com
South Carolina city makes CNN list of best fall destinations in the world
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some South Carolina cities are regulars on national lists for food, history, and charm, but a new list is recognizing a Palmetto State town on a global level. CNN released 12 handpicked destinations for travel this week as recommended places to visit for fall. Among them...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
USGS issues rare earthquake advisory for South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (WNCN) — An ongoing earthquake swarm in South Carolina has led the United States Geological Survey to issue an advisory about the chance of larger earthquakes in the future. The USGS defines an earthquake swarm as “a prolonged sequence of earthquakes that lacks any clear primary event or mainshock, in contrast to an […]
WCNC
From the Palmetto State to the launch pad, NASA's first female launch director is making one giant leap
GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Artemis I mission is set for history. Monday's launch will see mankind's first attempt to get back on the moon more than 50 years after the Apollo mission. To say the countdown is on is quite an understatement. While the rocket launching from the Kennedy...
Guide to South Carolina’s best high schools
"All factors considered, the most important variable—in or out of school—in a child's performance remains his family's education background."
live5news.com
I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation hosted an event Saturday to review the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor WEST project. Officials from SCDOT answered questions and concerns from community members that the project may be affecting. The segment of I-526 between I-26 and Virginia Avenue is the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myrtlebeachsc.com
USGS.gov: Earthquake advisory for central South Carolina
The U.S. Geological Survey has issued an Earthquake advisory for central South Carolina. In a press advisory submitted to MyrtleBeachSC News today:. ELGIN, South Carolina — The USGS is providing scenarios to estimate the chance of larger earthquakes as part of an ongoing swarm in the region. The swarm...
Five spooky places in South Carolina that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of South Carolina.
South Carolina city getting toy company headquarters expansion
GRAY COURT, S.C. — A supplier, distributor, and manufacturer of children's toys said it plans to expand its headquarters in South Carolina. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC said it's making a $16 million investment in its headquarters in Gray Court to meet increased demand for its products. The expansion will create 80 new jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said in a news release Wednesday.
What led to a bad audit for Swansea - and why towns are supposed to keep track
COLUMBIA, S.C. — News19 has been reporting for more than a week about the discrepancies with the town of Swansea's finances. According to the town's hired auditor, recent financial discrepancies in the 2021 budget audit are because of bad bookkeeping. Here's why bookkeeping matters:. It's an important job that's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
South Carolina's favorite home trends
Home trends are constantly changing and evolving, and they tend to vary from state to state. South Carolina has its own favorite home trends and styles in 2022. According to a study conducted earlier this year by Confused.com, South Carolina’s top favorite home decor trend is a farmhouse aesthetic.
South Carolina life expectancy dropped by two years in 2020
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolinians are not living as long as they used to, according to a new study. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report Tuesday detailing life expectancy rates across all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Average life expectancy in the U.S. dropped to 77 years […]
Convoy of near 200 trucks rumbles into Columbia for important cause
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly 200 truckers gathered Saturday morning at the South Carolina Farmers Market for a good cause. While helping to raise money for the Special Olympics, they also brought attention to the national concerns affecting the Midlands. Families and Friends of those in the Special Olympics gathered,...
counton2.com
Why South Carolinians are quitting their jobs in near record numbers
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — According to new data from the U.S. Department of Labor, about 82,000 South Carolinians quit their jobs in June 2022. The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) says that number is tied for the second highest on record. Federal data also shows more...
The University of South Carolina changing its mascot’s name over rooster care dispute
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WGHP) — The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are changing the name of their longtime live mascot. The live rooster, affectionately known as Sir Big Spur, is being forced to change its name due to a dispute between the bird’s former and current owners. The dispute was covered in detail by The Post […]
WYFF4.com
Man 'freaks out', hugs cashier at South Carolina convenience store after lottery win
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — While visiting friends in the Upstate, an Atlanta man played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $300,000. His lucky break came when he stopped for a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. He scratched the ticket in the store’s parking lot.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Stono Rebellion isn't a happy part of SC history, but it's worth remembering
Next month, a group of scholars will convene in Charleston to share their understanding of colonial America's most deadly revolt of enslaved African Americans. The event underscores how the Stono Rebellion, which began on Sept. 9, 1739, in what today is southern Charleston County, remains an important and tragic piece of our history from which we all can learn.
kiss951.com
Popular South Carolina Restaurant Has Best Cheeseburger in the State
Who is hungry? As I am sitting here, I am currently hungry and a burger does sound quite good. I know some people enjoy dreaming about a juicy, tasty cheeseburger on a good day. Especially at the end of the week when you are just ready to enjoy some relaxation from a long day at work. A cheeseburger and some fries I am sure will solve the problem for many of us.
Comments / 0