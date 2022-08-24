ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Liverpool Interested In Leandro Paredes - PSG Midfielder Also Wanted By Juventus

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQdO0_0hT3PxZf00

According to a report Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are interested in Juventus target and PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes.

According to a report Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are interested in Juventus target and PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

The Reds have had a very disappointing start to the season having taken only two points from their opening three matches.

As well as the poor form of his team, Klopp is contending with an early season injury crisis with ten players currently ruled out.

In midfield, the German was already missing Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and there was another blow ahead of Monday's defeat to rivals Manchester United with Naby Keita ruled out after picking up a muscle injury in training.

The Anfield hierarchy have been consistent in their messaging throughout by saying they would not re-enter the transfer market for a stop-gap solution.

Keita's injury could be the thing that tips the balance however and TNT Sports are reporting that their sources in Argentina believe Klopp is interested in Paredes.

The 28-year-old appears to be out of favour with new manager Christophe Galtier in Paris and is widely expected to move on this summer.

He has already been linked with Serie A clubs Roma and Juventus as the transfer window ticks towards a conclusion.

LFCTR Verdict

Paredes does not really fit the profile of the type of signing that Liverpool under FSG would make so despite being linked, his signing remains unlikely.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christophe Galtier
Person
Leandro Paredes
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
celebsbar.com

Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'

Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Psg#Imago#Reds#German#Anfield#Tnt Sports#Serie A#Roma#Fsg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy