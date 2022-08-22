ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Craig Bellamy 'fell ill with bad migraine' during Melbourne's loss against the Sydney Roosters, with supercoach leaving AAMI Park immediately after defeat which left Storm's top-four hopes in jeopardy

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy fell ill during the Storm's epic NRL clash with the Sydney Roosters and left immediately after the match. The veteran master coach did not attend the post-game press conference on Friday night due to a migraine, with senior assistant Stephen Kearney filling in. Melbourne say they...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

'One of the most frightening things I've seen on a footy field': NRL fans and pundits react to Victor Radley's sickening head injury as viewers slam broadcasters for keeping cameras rolling after Roosters star suffered from convulsions

The Sydney Roosters' 18-14 win over the Melbourne Storm was marred by a sickening head injury to Victor Radley, who was knocked out cold while trying to make a tackle. With just over eight minutes left in the game at AAMI Park on Friday night, Radley attempted to tackle Melbourne prop Jesse Bromwich but got his head in the wrong spot.
RUGBY
SkySports

Super League

Super League: Danny Richardson fires Castleford Tigers' 19-18 comeback win over Warrington Wolves. Castleford Tigers maintained their push for a play-off spot with a stunning second-half comeback to earn a thrilling 19-18 Super League victory over Warrington Wolves at The Halliwell Jones stadium. The Tigers produced one of their worst...
RUGBY
The Independent

England v South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and second Test updates as England in control at close of play

England are taking on South Africa on day one of the second Test today and Ben Stokes’s side are looking to bounce back from a comprehensive defeat at Lord’s. The South African bowling attack ripped through the English batting line-up, led by the pace of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, and England must come up with a way to stem the loss of wickets at Old Trafford this week if they are to level the three-Test series. England make one change with Ollie Robinson coming into the bowling attack to add height and bounce, with Matthew...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nrl#Sydney Roosters#Concussion#Heaps#Tigers#Jwh
The Independent

England prop Sarah Bern inspired by Lionesses’ glory ahead of Rugby World Cup

The air conditioning is off at England’s Pennyhill Park training base, rather an inconvenience in the continuing summer swelter, but it is with a typically ebullient smile that Sarah Bern sits down, the prop enjoying a morning off from preparations for the World Cup. It has been an intense pre-season programme, designed to push the Red Roses to their limits to ensure that they are as ready as they can be when they depart for the tournament in late September – and one that has, perversely, coincided almost precisely with two months of record temperatures.“It’s been hot, very hot!” Bern...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy