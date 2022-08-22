Read full article on original website
Craig Bellamy 'fell ill with bad migraine' during Melbourne's loss against the Sydney Roosters, with supercoach leaving AAMI Park immediately after defeat which left Storm's top-four hopes in jeopardy
Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy fell ill during the Storm's epic NRL clash with the Sydney Roosters and left immediately after the match. The veteran master coach did not attend the post-game press conference on Friday night due to a migraine, with senior assistant Stephen Kearney filling in. Melbourne say they...
'One of the most frightening things I've seen on a footy field': NRL fans and pundits react to Victor Radley's sickening head injury as viewers slam broadcasters for keeping cameras rolling after Roosters star suffered from convulsions
The Sydney Roosters' 18-14 win over the Melbourne Storm was marred by a sickening head injury to Victor Radley, who was knocked out cold while trying to make a tackle. With just over eight minutes left in the game at AAMI Park on Friday night, Radley attempted to tackle Melbourne prop Jesse Bromwich but got his head in the wrong spot.
SkySports
Super League
Super League: Danny Richardson fires Castleford Tigers' 19-18 comeback win over Warrington Wolves. Castleford Tigers maintained their push for a play-off spot with a stunning second-half comeback to earn a thrilling 19-18 Super League victory over Warrington Wolves at The Halliwell Jones stadium. The Tigers produced one of their worst...
England v South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and second Test updates as England in control at close of play
England are taking on South Africa on day one of the second Test today and Ben Stokes’s side are looking to bounce back from a comprehensive defeat at Lord’s. The South African bowling attack ripped through the English batting line-up, led by the pace of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, and England must come up with a way to stem the loss of wickets at Old Trafford this week if they are to level the three-Test series. England make one change with Ollie Robinson coming into the bowling attack to add height and bounce, with Matthew...
‘Deep, deep dislike for Essendon’: Hawthorn coach Bec Goddard charges AFLW rivalry
Hawthorn coach Bec Goddard is keen to transfer her club’s deep hatred of Essendon into AFLW ranks, and there might even be a bag of sand thrown in for good measure. The Hawks and Bombers will make their AFLW debuts when they lock horns on Saturday night. The match...
Geelong dominate AFL All-Australian team with Tom Hawkins named captain
Minor premiers Geelong have been rewarded for an outstanding AFL season by having five players named in the All-Australian team. The premiership favourites make up almost a quarter of the 22, with star forward Tom Hawkins on Wednesday night unveiled as captain of the AFL’s team of the year for the first time.
England prop Sarah Bern inspired by Lionesses’ glory ahead of Rugby World Cup
The air conditioning is off at England’s Pennyhill Park training base, rather an inconvenience in the continuing summer swelter, but it is with a typically ebullient smile that Sarah Bern sits down, the prop enjoying a morning off from preparations for the World Cup. It has been an intense pre-season programme, designed to push the Red Roses to their limits to ensure that they are as ready as they can be when they depart for the tournament in late September – and one that has, perversely, coincided almost precisely with two months of record temperatures.“It’s been hot, very hot!” Bern...
BBC
Leeds 3-1 Barnsley: Premier League side move into third round of Carabao Cup
Leeds United moved into the third round of the Carabao Cup by winning a Yorkshire derby against League One side Barnsley at a packed Elland Road. The hosts looked in control when Luis Sinisterra scored from 25 yards and Mateusz Klich converted a penalty. But Barnsley pulled one back through...
