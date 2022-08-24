W00000000 PUBLIC NOTICE: Washington County FL Board of Commissioners is proposing to build a 270foot Guyed Public Safety Tower. The site location is 4390 Holmes Valley Road, Vernon, Washington …

Read full article on original website
Related
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Emergency Operations Advises of Alternating Lane Closures on Hwy 77 Over Weekend
There will be north and southbound alternating lane closures on State Road (S.R.) 77 just north of Crystal Lake Drive in Washington County for approximately .25 miles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 as crews perform paving operations. Flaggers and advanced warning signage will assist in directing...
fosterfollynews.net
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints David A. Corbin to Washington County, Florida Board of County Commissioners on Friday, August 26, 2022
Today, on Friday, August 26, 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of David A. Corbin to the Washington County Board of County Commissioners, filling the term vacated by the late Steve Joyner. Corbin, of Chipley, is the owner of Chipley Gun and Pawn, Inc. and he is a...
wtvy.com
Early County @ Seminole County | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Early County takes on Seminole County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
getthecoast.com
Waffle House, Tropical Waves demolished on Okaloosa Island for new Brooks Bridge
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a crew began demolition of the Waffle House and Tropical Waves beach store on Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island. This demolition is part of the upcoming Brooks Bridge Replacement Project. In June, the Florida Department of Transportation awarded Superior Construction Southeast with the $171 million...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.
All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Panama City
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Panama City, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Panama City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Stay at this (allegedly) haunted Holiday Inn Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida
A glimpse at a Holiday Resort in Bali. Can't find a photo of the one in Panama City Beach, Florida"Holiday Inn Resort, Baruna, Bali" by eGuide Travel is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
WJHG-TV
WestRock Paper Mill property for sale
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The WestRock Paper Mill ceased operations on June 6th. It was once considered a staple in the Panama City community for almost 100 years. It employed hundreds of workers but now the mill sits empty. Now the property is for sale. “It is on the market...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Judge tosses Dothan bar’s lawsuit
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a bar against the city of Dothan after owners failed to show up for a court hearing this week. City commissioners voted in May to revoke Bl3u Martini’s business license after hearing concerning reports from those who live nearby.
Panama City focuses on street re-paving projects
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City continues to recover from Hurricane Michael almost four years after the storm. Now the city is focused on improving its roads. Florida Department of Transportation officials said new roads are imperative for safe driving conditions. “So the resurfacing projects functions in two ways,” FDOT Spokesperson Ian Satter said. […]
WJHG-TV
Motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcycle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. We’re told the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of R Jackson Boulevard and Beach Beach Road. Authorities with Panama City Beach Police said the motorcyclist was heading east, and was wearing a helmet.
msn.com
Okaloosa County deputies searching for Destin burglary suspect
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify a man in reference to a residential burglary that occurred in Destin Wednesday. The sheriff's office has provided a picture of the suspect as well as the vehicle associated with the individual. The vehicle is pictured as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdhn.com
Small plane crashes in Slocomb
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — A small plane has crashed in Slocomb. The crash occurred south of Hwy. 52 in Slocomb. The pilot was attempting to take off and the plane did not have enough power causing it to crash in the wood line. The pilot was able to fall...
wdhn.com
Houston County accomplices arrested after selling stolen property, police say
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —Two Houston County residents arrested after four cars were robbed, and stolen property was sold. According to police reports, Zamaine Vaquess Henderson, 28, of Cottonwood, broke into four vehicles in the 700 block of Campbelton Highway and stole property from each one. Charlette Annastine Hurst, 23,...
wtvy.com
What new conceal carry regulations mean for business owners
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local business owners learned what the new Alabama concealed carry regulations will mean for them. As of January 1, 2023, no permit will be necessary for gun owners to carry their weapon open or concealed. Dothan Police said business owners must display a sign indicating that...
WJHG-TV
Primary election voter turnout numbers aren’t very high in 3 Northwest Florida counties
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turnout for Tuesday night’s primary election won’t be one for the history books. “Voter turnout is the voter’s responsibility,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen. “Depending on what’s on the ballot, depending on what the issues are, depending on how negative things were, how positive things were, how much campaigning took place. All of that comes into play when turnout is involved.”
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
wdhn.com
Renovation Ripoff, Dothan Police arrest man for construction fraud
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police arrested a man in relation to operating a business without a license. Christopher Allen Napper, 38, of Newton, has been arrested on two counts of doing business without a license and one count of harassing communications. Napper is the owner and operator of Custom Home Improvements. The suspect had a previous business license but did not have one for the current year, according to officials.
alreporter.com
Ag commissioner responds to Borden Dairy plant closures
The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) is aware of the upcoming closure of the Borden Dairy production facilities in Dothan, Ala. and Hattiesburg, Miss. on September 30 and the effect it will have on school milk contracts. Borden Dairy packages 8 oz. cartons of milk for schools, so while the packaging will be limited, the supply of milk produced by dairy farmers is still available.
getthecoast.com
Long-time owner of Goofy Golf, Bob Fleskes, passes away, but left an enduring memory on the local community
Whether you knew him as “Mr. Goofy” or just “Bob,” Robert J. Fleskes left an enduring memory on the local community. For 42 years he owned and operated Goofy Golf in Fort Walton Beach. Bob Fleskes passed away, August 17, 2022, in Niceville, Florida. He was...
Comments / 0