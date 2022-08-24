W00000000 LEAVE IT AT LENNY'S SELF STORAGE, LLC. 2855 PATE POND ROAD CARYVILLE, FL. 32427 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given, that we will sell or otherwise dispose of …

Read full article on original website
This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.L. CaneChipley, FL
Two more suspects arrested in double murder spanning two statesLavinia ThompsonDothan, AL
Bonifay woman arrested after remains of missing couple found on propertyLavinia ThompsonBonifay, FL
Washington County, Florida Emergency Operations Advises of Alternating Lane Closures on Hwy 77 Over Weekend
There will be north and southbound alternating lane closures on State Road (S.R.) 77 just north of Crystal Lake Drive in Washington County for approximately .25 miles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 as crews perform paving operations. Flaggers and advanced warning signage will assist in directing...
WestRock Paper Mill property for sale
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The WestRock Paper Mill ceased operations on June 6th. It was once considered a staple in the Panama City community for almost 100 years. It employed hundreds of workers but now the mill sits empty. Now the property is for sale. “It is on the market...
Waffle House, Tropical Waves demolished on Okaloosa Island for new Brooks Bridge
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a crew began demolition of the Waffle House and Tropical Waves beach store on Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island. This demolition is part of the upcoming Brooks Bridge Replacement Project. In June, the Florida Department of Transportation awarded Superior Construction Southeast with the $171 million...
New grocery store competitor in Bay County
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A grocery store grand opening in Lynn Haven attracted residents from several counties on Thursday morning. Germany-based Aldi Supermarkets are continuing to expand in the U.S., and now there’s one open in Lynn Haven. If you were one of the first customers at the grand opening, you were guaranteed a […]
Houston County accomplices arrested after selling stolen property, police say
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —Two Houston County residents arrested after four cars were robbed, and stolen property was sold. According to police reports, Zamaine Vaquess Henderson, 28, of Cottonwood, broke into four vehicles in the 700 block of Campbelton Highway and stole property from each one. Charlette Annastine Hurst, 23,...
Stay at this (allegedly) haunted Holiday Inn Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida
A glimpse at a Holiday Resort in Bali. Can't find a photo of the one in Panama City Beach, Florida"Holiday Inn Resort, Baruna, Bali" by eGuide Travel is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
Motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcycle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. We’re told the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of R Jackson Boulevard and Beach Beach Road. Authorities with Panama City Beach Police said the motorcyclist was heading east, and was wearing a helmet.
Metros sending the most people to Panama City
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Panama City, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Panama City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Gas giveaway offers fuel for $2.38 a gallon
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A line of cars stretched into Highway 77 Thursday morning as consumers rushed to get gas for $2.38 a gallon; more than a dollar less than the current Florida average. “It’s amazing for us because we have three vehicles and were at about $250 by the time we fill up […]
Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints David Corbin to Washington County Board of County Commissioners
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of David Corbin to the Washington County Board of County Commissioners Friday afternoon. Corbin is filling the District 5 seat following the passing of Commissioner Steve Joyner on July 31. Corbin is a Chipley resident and owner of Chipley Gun and Pawn, Inc. He...
Panama City Beach, FL USA
Last day of our work week and while working I was thinking of something sweet to surprise my wife with…as I was walk I look over and see something Purple…My Wife’s Favorite Color!! As I approached closer to this beautiful red bush I saw the Quilted Heart and Read the Message! It’s Found a Home and made us both smile with Love!! Joey & Misty.
Police warn of potential dangers of sharing your location online
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — If you are a social media user it is possible you could be sharing your exact location with all of your followers. This is because of a new Instagram update. Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said it is important for parents to be aware of these potential […]
Renovation Ripoff, Dothan Police arrest man for construction fraud
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police arrested a man in relation to operating a business without a license. Christopher Allen Napper, 38, of Newton, has been arrested on two counts of doing business without a license and one count of harassing communications. Napper is the owner and operator of Custom Home Improvements. The suspect had a previous business license but did not have one for the current year, according to officials.
Motorcycle club hosting fundraiser for family involved in Skyland wreck
The Martin family changed forever after a July 13 wreck on Skyland Boulevard, but the community is coming out and helping with their future. Twins Malcolm and Miracle were left paralyzed and remain at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. Mother Kara Martin was injured and left without the van she used for her cleaning business. Martin’s two other children received minor injuries.
Crestview man accused of threatening girlfriend’s life, hijacking Facebook account
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview area man is alleged to have threatened the life of his girlfriend and accessed her Facebook account, according to a report by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Howard, 49, of 6356 Highway 393, is charged with aggravated stalking, accessing an electronic device...
FIREFIGHTERS KNOCK DOWN LARGE HOUSE FIRE IN HAMMOCK BAY
A multi-agency attack leads to the knock down of a large house fire, saving multiple nearby homes. Around 9:00 pm. on Wednesday, August 25, 2022, Walton County Fire Rescue, South Walton Fire District, North Bay Fire District, and Eglin Air Force Base Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to a home on Madiera Drive following a 911 call reporting a structure fire.
Crestview man arrested for obscene communication again; Texted ‘I ain’t dumb’ before arrest by undercover police
Callaway Aldi construction begins
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Aldi grocery store chain has a lot to celebrate this week, as do local shoppers. They’re opening the new Lynn Haven store tomorrow. And they’ve started construction on the new Callaway store. This will be the second Aldi in Bay County. It’s being built on Tyndall Parkway and 7th street, […]
Small plane crashes in Slocomb
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — A small plane has crashed in Slocomb. The crash occurred south of Hwy. 52 in Slocomb. The pilot was attempting to take off and the plane did not have enough power causing it to crash in the wood line. The pilot was able to fall...
