W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: ESTATE OF JIMMIE D MAYS, Deceased. File No. 22-92-PR Division: Probate NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration …

Lynn Haven defendant seeks separate trial
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the two remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case is seeking a separate trial in hopes of distancing himself from some of the accusations aimed at the city’s former mayor. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and former mayor Margo Anderson, are facing a host of […]
washingtoncounty.news
Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints David Corbin to Washington County Board of County Commissioners
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of David Corbin to the Washington County Board of County Commissioners Friday afternoon. Corbin is filling the District 5 seat following the passing of Commissioner Steve Joyner on July 31. Corbin is a Chipley resident and owner of Chipley Gun and Pawn, Inc. He...
WJHG-TV
Mistrial in Genene Hall trial
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mistrial has been declared in the Genene Hall trial. Hall was previously being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of forgery. The jury had received the case for deliberation at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, and at...
niceville.com
DeFuniak Springs’ father and son convicted of dealing drugs
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two Walton County men, a father and son who lawmen say worked together distributing cocaine, have been convicted by a federal jury, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal jury in Pensacola has convicted Kenneth Ingram, 62, and...
niceville.com
Crestview man accused of threatening girlfriend’s life, hijacking Facebook account
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview area man is alleged to have threatened the life of his girlfriend and accessed her Facebook account, according to a report by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Howard, 49, of 6356 Highway 393, is charged with aggravated stalking, accessing an electronic device...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 25, 2022
James Wilson, 64, Campbellton, Florida: Failure to appear, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Shania Clercius, 21, Webster, Texas: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Cassie Parrish, 31, Alford, Florida: Retail theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Man accidentally shot by fiancé taking gun out of cupholder according to Okaloosa County deputies
UPDATE: A spokesperson with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent this update to News 5. “The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital. The Fort Walton Beach area resident says he and his fiance were heading west on Santa Rosa Boulevard on Okaloosa Island around 7:30 p.m. Friday when he asked her to […]
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Panama City
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Panama City, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Panama City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
msn.com
Okaloosa County deputies searching for Destin burglary suspect
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify a man in reference to a residential burglary that occurred in Destin Wednesday. The sheriff's office has provided a picture of the suspect as well as the vehicle associated with the individual. The vehicle is pictured as...
Stay at this (allegedly) haunted Holiday Inn Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida
A glimpse at a Holiday Resort in Bali. Can't find a photo of the one in Panama City Beach, Florida"Holiday Inn Resort, Baruna, Bali" by eGuide Travel is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
WJHG-TV
WestRock Paper Mill property for sale
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The WestRock Paper Mill ceased operations on June 6th. It was once considered a staple in the Panama City community for almost 100 years. It employed hundreds of workers but now the mill sits empty. Now the property is for sale. “It is on the market...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Emergency Operations Advises of Alternating Lane Closures on Hwy 77 Over Weekend
There will be north and southbound alternating lane closures on State Road (S.R.) 77 just north of Crystal Lake Drive in Washington County for approximately .25 miles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 as crews perform paving operations. Flaggers and advanced warning signage will assist in directing...
foxwilmington.com
Florida Man Lights His Own House on Fire, Killing One of His Dogs: Sheriffs
A Florida man was charged with arson and animal cruelty after he allegedly set his home on fire and killed one of the family dogs, according to a statement from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a...
Marianna attorney charged with grand theft
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna attorney kept thousands in settlement money that was meant for his clients, police said Tuesday. LaDray Gilbert kept his clients in the dark after receiving settlement money and then put $60,000 of their money in an account that he used, Marianna police said. “After documents and financial records were […]
getthecoast.com
Long-time owner of Goofy Golf, Bob Fleskes, passes away, but left an enduring memory on the local community
Whether you knew him as “Mr. Goofy” or just “Bob,” Robert J. Fleskes left an enduring memory on the local community. For 42 years he owned and operated Goofy Golf in Fort Walton Beach. Bob Fleskes passed away, August 17, 2022, in Niceville, Florida. He was...
WJHG-TV
Primary election voter turnout numbers aren’t very high in 3 Northwest Florida counties
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turnout for Tuesday night’s primary election won’t be one for the history books. “Voter turnout is the voter’s responsibility,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen. “Depending on what’s on the ballot, depending on what the issues are, depending on how negative things were, how positive things were, how much campaigning took place. All of that comes into play when turnout is involved.”
WEAR
UPDATE: Man wanted for breaking into Walton County woman's home arrested
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The man wanted out of Walton County for breaking into a woman's home overnight has been arrested, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office. Mark Thompson, 32, was tracked and arrested in DeFuniak Springs Wednesday afternoon. Thompson ran from law enforcement Wednesday morning after a woman...
getthecoast.com
Waffle House, Tropical Waves demolished on Okaloosa Island for new Brooks Bridge
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a crew began demolition of the Waffle House and Tropical Waves beach store on Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island. This demolition is part of the upcoming Brooks Bridge Replacement Project. In June, the Florida Department of Transportation awarded Superior Construction Southeast with the $171 million...
WJHG-TV
Motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcycle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. We’re told the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of R Jackson Boulevard and Beach Beach Road. Authorities with Panama City Beach Police said the motorcyclist was heading east, and was wearing a helmet.
Two men were found guilty of attempted murder
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An attempted murder trial wrapped up Friday afternoon in Bay County. The two men were accused of shooting at three victims on Highway 388 three years ago. After nearly two hours of deliberation, both Chase Chavez and Jordan Hutchinson were found guilty of three counts of attempted second-degree murder. The […]
