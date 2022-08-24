Read full article on original website
Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
This Iconic NYC Hotel Donated More than 13,000 Overnight Stays to Accommodate Medical Staff During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New York City, NY
Demi Lovato Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Dating 29-Year-Old Wilmer Valderrama As A Teenager In Scathing New Song
Demi Lovato – who recently confirmed that she will now also be using she/her pronouns in addition to they/them – didn’t hold back when it came to talking about ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in her new song “29,” taken from her upcoming new album “Holy Fvck” which is out on August 19th.
Demi Lovato is now going by both she/her and they/them pronouns. Here's why ...
For some, gender expression is an ongoing conversation and is a constantly evolving experience. For singer Demi Lovato, embracing her feminine side led the former Disney child star to adopt using she/her pronouns again after going only by they/them (for a nonbinary identity) for the last year. Here's why she chose to update her pronouns ...
ETOnline.com
Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Jute$ Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Romantic Post
Demi Lovato got some sweet birthday wishes from her boyfriend, Jute$. On Saturday, the musician rang in his lady’s 30th birthday with a romantic Instagram post. “happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere),” he captioned the carousel of pictures and videos featuring the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer.
Selena Gomez on Meeting Demi Lovato: ‘I Thought the World of Her’
Selena Gomez can pretty much pinpoint exactly when her friendship with Demi Lovato began. How did the pair initially meet?
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
‘There Is Tension’: Jennifer Lopez Struggles to Keep Both New Husband Ben Affleck And Longtime Manager Happy
Jennifer Lopez is struggling and failing to keep both her new husband, Ben Affleck, and her long-time manager, Benny Medina, happy. Sources tell Radar, “Benny has been by Jennifer’s side since day one. She credits him with transforming her from a backup dancer to one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s not a coincidence that the only time Jennifer broke up with him was when she was originally dating Ben Affleck, back in 2003.”The insider told RadarOnline.com, “Ben and Benny hate each other. As the moment they are playing nice but there is already tension.”Medina launched Lopez’s pop...
Cheryl Burke Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety Amid Divorce From Matthew Lawrence: I ‘Choose Me Instead’
A major milestone. Cheryl Burke celebrated four years of sobriety amid her headline-grabbing split from husband Matthew Lawrence. “Realizing I just celebrated 4 years of my sobriety 🙏🏼,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, announced in a TikTok video shared on Sunday, August 14, which she captioned with several celebratory emojis. Burke’s post included several hashtags, from “#soberlife” to “#onedayatatime” and “#choosemeinstead.”
Ben Affleck caught staring at Jennifer Lopez wedding pics on Italian honeymoon
see also All the details on Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses The stylish superstar married Ben Affleck (again) in an epic... Ben Affleck just can’t get enough of new wife Jennifer Lopez. After celebrating their second wedding on the actor’s sprawling Georgia estate, Affleck and Lopez jetted off to Italy for their second honeymoon. And while the two were photographed enjoying a leisurely lunch at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, the Oscar winner was caught staring at pictures of his blushing bride on his phone, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Affleck appeared to be appreciating one photo in particular...
Demi Lovato’s Struggle With Addiction in Their Own Words
Staying strong. Demi Lovato has been open about their struggle with drugs and alcohol since their first stint in rehab in 2010. Lovato sought treatment at the age of 18 after they got into a fight with one of their backup dancers when they were on tour with the Jonas Brothers. To help maintain their […]
Selena Is ‘Dating’ But ‘Keeping Her Options Open’ After She Was Seen at Dinner With an Italian Producer
Just friends…or more? After they were seen together on multiple occasions, fans are asking: What’s the deal between Selena Gomez and Andrea Iervolino? Sources close to the Only Murders in The Building star reveal that she’s dating around. A source told Us Weekly on August 17, 2022, that Selena and the Italian producer aren’t really dating despite being seen together. “Selena and Andrea are just friends. She’s dating and is keeping her options open with a few guys.” However, the two are very close and were seen on Selena’s birthday. “Selena and Andrea go way back and have celebrated her birthday together...
Reese Witherspoon, Kelly Clarkson & More: See The Couples Whose Marriages Have Been Plagued By Hollywood Life
Navigating Hollywood and a happy marriage is no easy task. From busy work schedules to the pressures to be picture perfect and temptations around every corner — it's no wonder why so many power couples call it quits. Scroll through the gallery to see the marriages plagued by Hollywood life:Carrie Underwood & Mike FisherCarrie Underwood's busy tour lifestyle has been a difficult adjustment for her family, especially on her marriage to Mike Fisher.“Carrie wanted them [her family] to come along, but Mike wasn’t into it,” a source exclusively told OK! “The kids are getting older, and they need stability. Plus,...
ETOnline.com
Why Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Georgia Wedding Location Has Sentimental History
Leave it to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to take the sentimental route for their second wedding celebration. The couple is set to tie the knot this weekend at the 50-year-old actor's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, and it seems they have a long history with the house. The home where...
Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline
Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
Demi Lovato’s boyfriend Jutes: Everything to know about the musician
Demi Lovato’s mystery boyfriend has been revealed.The 29-year-old singer recently confirmed that she is in a “happy and healthy” relationship with a fellow musician. "It’s a really happy and healthy relationship," a source told People last week. "He’s a super great guy."Following the news, Lovato was spotted on Tuesday with her boyfriend Jutes in New York City. The pair were seen holding hands as they left dinner at LAVO Italian Restaurant. The two coordinated their looks for the evening – Lovato wearing a black leather jacket splashed with white paint, and Jutes showing off his neck tattoos in a...
Demi Lovato Was Asked About Her Song "29" Amid Speculation That She Shaded Wilmer Valderrama On It And Said "The Song Says It All"
It was speculated that she had shaded Wilmer Valderrama because of the age gap between them on her new song, "29."
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Pack on the PDA While Honeymooning in Milan
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck put their love on display while honeymooning in Milan. The newlyweds were spotted strolling down the street, even stopping for a kiss. TMZ posted the video of them smooching right in front of their bodyguard!. Jen looked every bit the fashionista for the outing in...
Demi Lovato’s ’29’ Inspires TikTokers to Call Out Much Older Exes
DON’T LET THIS FLOPIS RELEASED WEDNESDAYS ON ALL AUDIO STREAMING PLATFORMS, INCLUDING APPLE PODCASTS, SPOTIFY, AMAZON MUSIC, STITCHER AND MORE. One thing about Demi Lovato is they’ve always maintained brutal honesty in their music. Their latest album Holy Fvck maintains that tradition, while seeing Lovato return to the rock sound of some of their early releases (this time a little less sanitized than the Disneyfied singles). The most shocking song on the album has been “29.” Lovato, who now uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, teased the song just before releasing it in full and many were quick to point out the allusions to her relationship with ex Wilmer Valderrama,...
This Stepdad Wants to Adopt One of His Stepchildren and Not the Other & Reddit Completely Gets It
Reddit came through with advice, feedback and words of wisdom when a stepdad posted about an uncomfortable quandary he’s experiencing with his stepchildren. The user explained that he’s been married to his wife for two years and they’ve dated for five years. She has two kids from a previous marriage, James (15m) and Becky (8f). Their biological dad is absent from their lives. Recently, Becky asked him to adopt her. He was so moved and happily accepted. He’s known her since she was little and feels like a father figure already. His wife privately told him that if he was going to...
ETOnline.com
Kevin Smith Says Ben Affleck's 'Never Been Happier' Following Georgia Wedding With Jennifer Lopez (Exclusive)
Kevin Smith is still reeling over Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding. Smith, who was a guest at the couple's star-studded nuptials at Affleck's estate in Georgia over the weekend, spoke to ET's Matt Cohen at the premiere of his new film, Clerks III, where he called the wedding "one of the most precious moments" he's ever witnessed in his life.
