ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittitas County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

Life Sentence for Robber Who Escaped Authorities Multiple Times

The slippery multi-state robber who eluded Chelan County deputies three times back in January was served a life sentence in Idaho. According to iFIBERONE, 30-year-old Jesse Spitzer pled guilty to his long list of charges, which include aggravated assault, robbery, and grand theft, resulting in a 106-year sentence. His sentence...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests

OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

'Net Nanny Operation' in Grant County Results in Seven Arrests

GRANT COUNTY - Over the past several days, seven men were arrested in Grant County as part of a 'Net Nanny' operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wenatchee, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Seattle, WA
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Kittitas County, WA
County
Chelan County, WA
Chelan County, WA
Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Kittitas County, WA
Crime & Safety
kpq.com

Cashmere Woman Dead in I-90 Crash

A 19-year-old Cashmere woman is dead from a head-on crash on I-90 east of Moses Lake Thursday night. Troopers say Sierra Stoddard of Cashmere was traveling westbound on I-90 about 11 miles east of Moses Lake when her SUV was hit head on by a pickup truck with a trailer that was traveling the wrong way.
CASHMERE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Driver without license causes crash, motorcyclist in hospital

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:50 p.m. A 28-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after an 18-year-old without a license did not give up the right of way, according to the Yakima Police Department. The 18-year-old woman was turning left in a Jeep Patriot at the 28th and Tieton intersection when she...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wenatchee Police#Chelan County Sheriff#Armico Flight
KIMA TV

Woman identified who drowned in Yakima River

WAPATO -- Law enforcement have now identified the woman who died after being swept away in the Yakima River. 31-year-old Jazmin Hernandez-Arriaga from Yakima was found dead in the river Wednesday, hours after she was taken downstream by the fast moving current. Just after 3:00 pm Wednesday 911 got the...
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Probation sentence for online EJHS threat

WATERVILLE — An East Wenatchee student will serve 12 months on probation for making a school-shooting threat on social media. The youth was 14 when he posted an Instagram message May 23, suggesting he would open fire at Eastmont Junior High School the following day. School resource officer Ivy Jacobsen investigated the message when it began circulating among Eastmont students and district staff, and arrested the student at his home.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Key News Network

Man Stabbed in Seattle, Suspects Flee

Seattle, WA: On Friday, Aug. 26, around 12:14 a.m., a man was stabbed and down on 3rd and University in the city of Seattle, prompting calls to 911. Seattle Police Department units responded to the location and found a man down with heavy bleeding and suspects on the run. A tourniquet was applied and medics were called to respond along with the Seattle Fire Department.
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

Chelan PUD Introduces Pickleball Courts to Walla Walla Point Park

Chelan County PUD will be adding pickleball courts to Walla Walla Point Park, closing down the tennis courts until September. The $228,000 project began on August 15, converting two of the four tennis courts into six new pickleball courts. Courts will remain closed on Aug. 15 through September while the...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ncwlife.com

I-90 wrong-way driver kills Cashmere motorist

MOSES LAKE — A Cashmere woman was killed Thursday night by a wrong-way driver, who traveled east in the westbound lane of Interstate 90 for eight miles. Sierra R. Stoddard, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene of the head-on crash, which happened about 9:45 p.m. 11 miles east of Moses Lake. The Washington State Patrol says Stoddard’s 2020 Honda CRV was struck head-on by a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by 47-year-old Jorge F. Sanchez of Moses Lake.
CASHMERE, WA
KIMA TV

Missing person found dead in Lake Cle Elum

KITTITAS CO, Wash. — One person drowned in Lake Cle Elum on Saturday after being reported missing. Officials with Kittitas County County Fire Protection #6 said they located the missing person in the water at Speelyi Beach. Life-saving measures were attempted, but first responders said they could not revive...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
truecrimedaily

Neighbor accused of killing couple who were about to open brewery, leaving bodies in trash

OLALLA, Wash. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old Tacoma-area man is accused of killing a married couple and leaving their bodies in a trash can on their porch. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about "suspicious circumstances" at a home on the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue SE. The caller said she went to check on her parents at their residence, but they were nowhere to be found. She also reportedly noticed signs of forced entry and blood.
TACOMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Wapato woman dies, driver hurt when pickup truck rear-ends their car

WAPATO, Wash. — A 40-year-old passenger died on Thursday morning when her car was struck from behind by a pickup truck traveling at high speeds in rural Yakima County. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics from Fire District No. 5 rushed to the 1300-block of Lateral A Road in Wapato for reports of a vehicle collision that left multiple people injured.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy