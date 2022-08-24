Read full article on original website
Related
kpq.com
Life Sentence for Robber Who Escaped Authorities Multiple Times
The slippery multi-state robber who eluded Chelan County deputies three times back in January was served a life sentence in Idaho. According to iFIBERONE, 30-year-old Jesse Spitzer pled guilty to his long list of charges, which include aggravated assault, robbery, and grand theft, resulting in a 106-year sentence. His sentence...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests
OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
'Net Nanny Operation' in Grant County Results in Seven Arrests
GRANT COUNTY - Over the past several days, seven men were arrested in Grant County as part of a 'Net Nanny' operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
Pasco man, Ellensburg woman hurt in crash on S.R. 17 west of Connell
CONNELL, Wash. — Two people were hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County when a vehicle crossed over the centerline of the roadway and collided with another driver, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). In a memo issued on Wednesday night, WSP investigators confirmed that the collision occurred...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Level 3 evacuations issued for Medicine Valley Road Fire in Yakima County
WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations are in effect for people in the White Swan area as the Medicine Valley Road Fire spreads across 1,000 acres in Yakima County. According to Yakima County Fire District No. 5, immediate evacuation notices are in effect for the following...
kpq.com
Cashmere Woman Dead in I-90 Crash
A 19-year-old Cashmere woman is dead from a head-on crash on I-90 east of Moses Lake Thursday night. Troopers say Sierra Stoddard of Cashmere was traveling westbound on I-90 about 11 miles east of Moses Lake when her SUV was hit head on by a pickup truck with a trailer that was traveling the wrong way.
nbcrightnow.com
Driver without license causes crash, motorcyclist in hospital
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:50 p.m. A 28-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after an 18-year-old without a license did not give up the right of way, according to the Yakima Police Department. The 18-year-old woman was turning left in a Jeep Patriot at the 28th and Tieton intersection when she...
KIMA TV
Yakima motorcyclist seriously injured after an unlicensed driver fails to yield
According to the Yakima Police Department a 28-year-old man who was driving his motorcycle at the intersection of S 28th Ave and Tieton Drive was ejected from his motorcycle. Police say a Jeep Patriot failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn in front of the motorcycle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMA TV
Woman identified who drowned in Yakima River
WAPATO -- Law enforcement have now identified the woman who died after being swept away in the Yakima River. 31-year-old Jazmin Hernandez-Arriaga from Yakima was found dead in the river Wednesday, hours after she was taken downstream by the fast moving current. Just after 3:00 pm Wednesday 911 got the...
ncwlife.com
Probation sentence for online EJHS threat
WATERVILLE — An East Wenatchee student will serve 12 months on probation for making a school-shooting threat on social media. The youth was 14 when he posted an Instagram message May 23, suggesting he would open fire at Eastmont Junior High School the following day. School resource officer Ivy Jacobsen investigated the message when it began circulating among Eastmont students and district staff, and arrested the student at his home.
Man Stabbed in Seattle, Suspects Flee
Seattle, WA: On Friday, Aug. 26, around 12:14 a.m., a man was stabbed and down on 3rd and University in the city of Seattle, prompting calls to 911. Seattle Police Department units responded to the location and found a man down with heavy bleeding and suspects on the run. A tourniquet was applied and medics were called to respond along with the Seattle Fire Department.
kpq.com
Chelan PUD Introduces Pickleball Courts to Walla Walla Point Park
Chelan County PUD will be adding pickleball courts to Walla Walla Point Park, closing down the tennis courts until September. The $228,000 project began on August 15, converting two of the four tennis courts into six new pickleball courts. Courts will remain closed on Aug. 15 through September while the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ncwlife.com
I-90 wrong-way driver kills Cashmere motorist
MOSES LAKE — A Cashmere woman was killed Thursday night by a wrong-way driver, who traveled east in the westbound lane of Interstate 90 for eight miles. Sierra R. Stoddard, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene of the head-on crash, which happened about 9:45 p.m. 11 miles east of Moses Lake. The Washington State Patrol says Stoddard’s 2020 Honda CRV was struck head-on by a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by 47-year-old Jorge F. Sanchez of Moses Lake.
KIMA TV
Missing person found dead in Lake Cle Elum
KITTITAS CO, Wash. — One person drowned in Lake Cle Elum on Saturday after being reported missing. Officials with Kittitas County County Fire Protection #6 said they located the missing person in the water at Speelyi Beach. Life-saving measures were attempted, but first responders said they could not revive...
Man stabbed several times during robbery in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was stabbed and robbed in downtown Seattle on Saturday. At about 12:15 a.m., police responded to 3rd Avenue and University Street after a 911 caller reported a man had been stabbed. Upon arriving at the scene, officers began first aid...
Neighbor accused of killing couple who were about to open brewery, leaving bodies in trash
OLALLA, Wash. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old Tacoma-area man is accused of killing a married couple and leaving their bodies in a trash can on their porch. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about "suspicious circumstances" at a home on the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue SE. The caller said she went to check on her parents at their residence, but they were nowhere to be found. She also reportedly noticed signs of forced entry and blood.
Wapato woman dies, driver hurt when pickup truck rear-ends their car
WAPATO, Wash. — A 40-year-old passenger died on Thursday morning when her car was struck from behind by a pickup truck traveling at high speeds in rural Yakima County. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics from Fire District No. 5 rushed to the 1300-block of Lateral A Road in Wapato for reports of a vehicle collision that left multiple people injured.
Woman with prior convictions arrested after chase, crash in stolen truck in Clallam County
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — A Port Orchard woman with prior criminal convictions was arrested after a chase and crash in a stolen truck in Clallam County on Wednesday. Deputies with Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said at 6:50 a.m., a deputy was called to the 2800 block of West Highway 1010, just west of Port Angeles, for a trespass complaint.
KIMA TV
Gunman walks into Camp Hope in Yakima, tries to attack police with knife
YAKIMA-- Witnesses say a man walked into Camp Hope with a stolen gun and staff physically wrestled the gun away from him. Camp Hope CEO, Mike Kay, says it started earlier today when a group staying at the shelter told staff there was a man walking around with a handgun in his back pocket.
fox40jackson.com
Suspected drunk driver smashes head-on into Washington state deputy’s car
A Washington state sheriff’s deputy was injured in a head-on collision caused by a suspected drunk driver on Wednesday night, according to officials. Authorities say the driver was booked for DUI after the crash. The injured sheriff’s deputy works with the King County Sheriff’s Department. The crash...
Comments / 0