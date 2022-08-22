Read full article on original website
operawire.com
Soprano Ashley Bell Headlines World Premiere of ‘Klara’ at Festival Músical en Villafranca
The Festival Música en Villafranca is set to close out its 2022 edition with two operatic performances starring soprano Ashley Bell. First up, the soprano will take on Poulenc’s “La Voix Humaine” in a version for piano. The concert will also include music by Rachmaninoff featuring pianists Eduardo Frías and Pedro Halffter.
Listen to Unheard Demo of Lou Reed’s ‘Men of Good Fortune’
A previously unreleased demo of a Lou Reed song called "Men of Good Fortune" has been released. The track will appear on Words & Music, May 1965, the first installment of the upcoming Lou Reed Archive Series, which comes out on Sept. 16. Even though Reed would later include a...
Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Long-Lost Performance of “Fortunate Son” Part of Upcoming 1970 Royal Albert Hall Release
Creedence Clearwater Revival’s legendary long-lost recording and footage of their 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall will be available for the first time ever. Ahead of the release, CCR debuted the full live performance of their 1969 hit “Fortunate Son.”. Available in multiple formats, Creedence Clearwater...
7 of the Best Solo Artists from the ’70s
As we all know, it can be hard to box in or pin down any musician. So, we won’t attempt to do that. What we will do, though, is celebrate the pioneering artists that helped to define an era. Singers, songwriters, and musicians all have the unique ability to soundtrack moments in life and then become associated with those very phases of life. It’s why we return to our favorite holiday songs each winter or our favorite punk songs when we’re feeling particularly angsty.
Creed Taylor, Jazz Producer Who Founded Impulse! Records, Dies at 93
Creed Taylor, the venerated jazz producer who founded Impulse! Records and CTI, has died. The Verve Label Group confirmed the news. He was 93. Taylor’s career spanned over five decades, during which he worked on over 300 albums, including recordings by Charles Mingus, Herbie Mann, Stan Getz and João Gilberto, Ray Charles, John Coltrane, and countless others. He frequently encouraged jazz musicians to work with artists and material outside their respective repertoires, thereby broadening their commercial appeal.
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Soul Legend William Bell shines again
(August 26, 2022) There aren’t many soul singers with a more powerful legacy than the great William Bell. A regular hitmaker on the Stax label in the 60s, he has remained relevant more than a half century later – even winning a 2016 Grammy Award for his tremendous album This Is Where I Live.
Stereogum
Nosaj Thing – “Blue Hour” (Feat. Julianna Barwick)
It’s been a little bit since we’ve heard from Jason Chung, the Los Angeles-based producer who puts out music as Nosaj Thing. But today he’s back with a new single, “Blue Hour,” which will appear on an upcoming full-length, Continua, his first new album since 2017’s Parallels. It’s a collaboration with Julianna Barwick — Nosaj guested on a track from her 2020 record Healing Is A Miracle. Barwick’s vocals float above the dreamy and smooth and calming song. Check it out below.
Jazz trumpeter Jaimie Branch played with a sonic sucker punch
Jaimie Branch, who has died at the age of 39, was an internationally acclaimed trumpeter who brought a demotic sensibility to some often very experimental music. Appearing on stage in baggy clothes and a trademark baseball cap, she could be brash, swaggering, hilariously foul-mouthed and profane – all qualities reflected by the sonic sucker punch of her playing. “Playing the trumpet is like singing your soul,” she said. “When you’re improvising your whole body feels like it’s lighting up.”
What to expect when The Piano Guys team up with Tabernacle Choir for ‘Music and the Spoken Word’
Jon Schmidt and Steven Sharp Nelson grew up listening to Tabernacle Choir music in their homes. Now for the first time, the duo of accomplished musicians will have the opportunity to create music on the same stage with the world-famous choir and orchestra. Schmidt and Nelson, the popular piano and...
The FADER
Moses Sumney to take break from music after sharing concert film A Performance in V Acts
Moses Sumney has announced A Performance in V Acts. In addition to the film bringing the curtain down on the campaign behind his 2020 album Græ, Sumney has said he will take a "continued break" from music in order to explore creative avenues elsewhere. “A Performance in V Acts...
30th Anniversary Reissue of Roy Orbison’s ‘King of Hearts’ Set for October Release
The 30th-anniversary reissue of Roy Orbison’s seminal album, King of Hearts, is set for release this fall. The forthcoming revamped LP will be available on October 14. The new reissue, which is produced by Don Was, Jeff Lynne, T. Bone Burnett, Robbie Robertson, and others, will include a duet with k.d. lang on the track “Crying,” as well as the original version of “I Drove All Night.”
thebrag.com
Sharon Van Etten announces 2022 Australian tour
Sharon Van Etten, one of the greatest songwriters of her generation, is coming to Australia later this year. After touring the U.S. with Angel Olsen and Julien Baker, Van Etten will perform in Sydney, Brisbane, Fremantle and Melbourne, as well as appearing at Meredith Festival (see full dates below). She’ll...
Jamie xx Shares New Remix of Oliver Sim’s “GMT”: Listen
The xx’s Oliver Sim has shared a new version of his Hideous Bastard single “GMT.” The original track was produced by Jamie xx, and the new remix was also made my Jamie xx. Find the new song, featuring additional production from Floating Points, below. “GMT (Jamie xx...
Mickey Guyton Shares New Song “Somethin’ Bout You”: Listen
Mickey Guyton has shared a new single, her first new material since she issued her debut album Remember Her Name last September. The new track is titled “Somethin’ Bout You.” Check it out below. Guyton’s first album arrived ten years after she was signed to Capitol Records...
NME
End Of The Road Festival confirms new acts for 2022
End Of The Road Festival has announced some line-up changes for its 2022 edition. The event is set to take place at Larmer Tree Gardens in Dorset between September 1 and September 4, with Khruangbin, Fleet Foxes, Pixies and Bright Eyes all headlining. A raft of additional names were confirmed last month as well as the full day-split schedule.
My Chemical Romance, Circa Survive, Thursday + Coheed + Cambria Members Form Post-Hardcore Supergroup L.S. Dunes
Take a guitarist from My Chemical Romance, the singer from Circa Survive, the Thursday rhythm section and a Coheed and Cambria guitarist and what do you get? The new post-hardcore supergroup L.S. Dunes, who have dropped their first new song "Permanent Rebellion" and served up details of their debut album today (Aug. 26).
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
Florian Sigl’s ‘The Magic Flute’ To Debut At Zurich & San Sebastian Sets Zinemira Award — Global Briefs
‘The Magic Flute’ To World Premiere At Zurich, First Image Of Jack Wolfe In Lead Role Released Florian Sigl’s contemporary reimagining of Mozart’s opera classic The Magic Flute, which is executive produced by Roland Emmerich, will make its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival (Sept 22 to Oct 2) as part of its music-themed Sounds sidebar. The production has released a first image of Shadow And Bone star Jack Wolfe in the lead role of a 17-year-old boy who is sent from London to Austrian Alps on a singing scholarship, to coincide with the announcement. Other highlights of the section...
American Songwriter Welcomes Chris Daughtry as the 2022 Lyric Contest Dream Co-Write
Gibson Guitar Joins As Official Guitar of the 2022 Lyric Contest. American Songwriter announces the addition of Chris Daughtry as the 2022 Lyric Contest Dream Co-Write. Chris Daughtry is the lead vocalist and guitarist for the rock band Daughtry. One lucky winner of the 2022 Lyric Contest will be flown to Nashville for the “Dream Day On Music Row” prize—a songwriting session with Chris Daughtry and a full day recording session at Omnisound Studios—to turn their winning lyrics into a hit song. This year’s contest has an exciting judges panel including Linda Perry, Scotty McCreery, for KING & COUNTRY, and more.
Slipped Disc
Loss of a jazz trumpeter, 51
The American jazz organist, trumpeter and saxophonist Joey Defrancesco died early today. He released more than 30 albums, after an early start as sideman with Miles Davis, and was cherished by the best in the business.
