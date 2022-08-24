Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
OTHER VOICES: A primer fo retaining and attracting teachers
It’s that time of year again. The annual eat your weight in foods on a stick at the State Fair wrapped, and the annual trip to Target for notebooks, glue sticks, backpacks, and pens is history. School’s back. With nerves tingling, kids put on their best outfits, and Mom...
Sioux City Journal
Hard Rock Sioux City could soon change hands as Iowa gaming commission approves Churchill Downs purchase
RIVERSIDE, Iowa — The company that owns the site of the Kentucky Derby is one step closer to purchasing the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City after receiving approval from the state’s Racing and Gaming Commission on Thursday. The unanimous approval, which came after little discussion from...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: ISU Extension field agronomist Joel DeJong will retire after 41-years serving Iowa farmers
Joel DeJong, Iowa State University Extension Northwest Iowa Field Agronomist, talks about his work during an interview Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. DeJong is retiring next week after a 41-year career with the extension service.
Sioux City Journal
Republican Sweeney plans to withdraw from Alaska House race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. House candidate Tara Sweeney said Tuesday she plans to end her campaign, saying she does not see a path to victory or to raise the resources needed to be successful in the November general election. Sweeney was positioned in fourth place after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
Jackley readies to take AG's office, looking for top deputy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley will spend this campaign season searching for the next director of the Division of Criminal Investigation to join him in the attorney general's office after no other candidate has emerged to challenge his bid to take his old job back.
Sioux City Journal
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, delivering a swift verdict in a plot that was broken up by the FBI and described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists.
Sioux City Journal
Takeaways from Tuesday's primaries, special elections
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. The impact of redistricting was on full display. Democrats sorted through rivalries amongst themselves. And abortion may give Democrats a lifeline in an otherwise rough November. The most intense stretch of the midterm primary season ended Tuesday...
Sioux City Journal
19-year-old professional South Dakota bull rider on the challenges of taking on a one-ton opponent
Adrenaline races through Mason Moody's body each time he enters the bull bucking chute. As soon as the doors are released, it becomes a battle between himself and a one-ton bull. "Nothing can beat the excitement that I feel at that moment," the 150-pound Moody explained. "You hang on because...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sioux City Journal
Leaders tout diverse mix of attractions at Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND — Executive Director Bill Ogg feels good about this year’s Nebraska State Fair, which opens Friday. “It’s my job to be the cheerleader for the fair," Ogg said. "But I am genuinely excited about this year’s fair.”. Concerns about social gatherings due to COVID-19...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland home listings for people who need a lot of living space
First time offered on MLS!! Check out this amazing custom~built home on 1 acre of land on the edge of town!! Get the feel of being in the country while being close to the amenities of the City!! The many, many upgrades include custom volume ceilings, stone wood~burning fireplace, custom kitchen cabinets, granite counters, formal lining room, extra large master bedroom with a stunning master bath!! The master bath features a custom trayed ceiling, large jacuzzi tub, tile shower, large closet and separated vanity. The basement is stunning with a large open game area, bar area and theater space!! Lots of built~ins including bar, shelves fireplace and game area. All of this with a walkout basement, fenced yard, large deck, inground pool, large 3 stall side~load garage and great curb appeal!! This home, if built today, would be much more money!!!!
MLS・
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland football Week 1 outlook: Woodbury Central hosts Hinton to open season
MOVILLE -- Hinton and Woodbury Central are set to open their football seasons against each other Friday night in Moville. The Blackhawks return 13 starters from last years’ group, led by the return of their leading passer, rusher, receiver and tackler from last year. Max McGill led Woodbury Central...
Comments / 0