Iowa State

Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: A primer fo retaining and attracting teachers

It’s that time of year again. The annual eat your weight in foods on a stick at the State Fair wrapped, and the annual trip to Target for notebooks, glue sticks, backpacks, and pens is history. School’s back. With nerves tingling, kids put on their best outfits, and Mom...
Sioux City Journal

Republican Sweeney plans to withdraw from Alaska House race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. House candidate Tara Sweeney said Tuesday she plans to end her campaign, saying she does not see a path to victory or to raise the resources needed to be successful in the November general election. Sweeney was positioned in fourth place after...
Sioux City Journal

Jackley readies to take AG's office, looking for top deputy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley will spend this campaign season searching for the next director of the Division of Criminal Investigation to join him in the attorney general's office after no other candidate has emerged to challenge his bid to take his old job back.
Sioux City Journal

2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, delivering a swift verdict in a plot that was broken up by the FBI and described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists.
Sioux City Journal

Takeaways from Tuesday's primaries, special elections

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. The impact of redistricting was on full display. Democrats sorted through rivalries amongst themselves. And abortion may give Democrats a lifeline in an otherwise rough November. The most intense stretch of the midterm primary season ended Tuesday...
Sioux City Journal

Leaders tout diverse mix of attractions at Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND — Executive Director Bill Ogg feels good about this year’s Nebraska State Fair, which opens Friday. “It’s my job to be the cheerleader for the fair," Ogg said. "But I am genuinely excited about this year’s fair.”. Concerns about social gatherings due to COVID-19...
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland home listings for people who need a lot of living space

First time offered on MLS!! Check out this amazing custom~built home on 1 acre of land on the edge of town!! Get the feel of being in the country while being close to the amenities of the City!! The many, many upgrades include custom volume ceilings, stone wood~burning fireplace, custom kitchen cabinets, granite counters, formal lining room, extra large master bedroom with a stunning master bath!! The master bath features a custom trayed ceiling, large jacuzzi tub, tile shower, large closet and separated vanity. The basement is stunning with a large open game area, bar area and theater space!! Lots of built~ins including bar, shelves fireplace and game area. All of this with a walkout basement, fenced yard, large deck, inground pool, large 3 stall side~load garage and great curb appeal!! This home, if built today, would be much more money!!!!
