Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ targets students and surrounding communitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
WOSU finishes transition into state-of-the-art facility across from the Wexner Center for the ArtsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Harrison’s physical gifts, work ethic prime him for breakout seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State Football Players Announce Team-Wide NIL Initiative
The Columbus NIL Club will give paying fans access to meet-and-greets and exclusive interviews with players.
myfox28columbus.com
Lions take the field one last time at Gahanna-Lincoln Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Lions will take the field one last time at Gahanna-Lincoln Stadium Friday night. Athletes and fans are saying goodbye to the stadium as it will be torn down to make way for a new high school. Everyone is invited to the stadium on Saturday...
College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James, Ohio State News
The sweepstakes for Bronny James are starting to heat up. The son of NBA star LeBron James has already received an offer from Memphis. According to Joe Tipton of On3, James is eyeing a visit to Ohio State. A date hasn't been scheduled for James' visit to Columbus, but the...
cityscenecolumbus.com
GCHS student places fifth in national equestrian competition
In the span of just two minutes in late April, Peyton Zelenak proved her horseback riding mettle when she earned a top five finish at an international equestrian competition. That’s impressive for anyone, but especially for Zelenak, who is new to the sport. “I don’t know where it came...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The night the lights go out in Gahanna
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – As the high school football season begins at Gahanna Lincoln High School, the time has nearly run out for the 95-year-old stadium. Lincoln Stadium opened during the Roaring ’20s. The only cats heard during the first game played here were from the Bexley Lions beating Gahanna Lions 7-0 on Sept. 16, […]
thecomeback.com
Notre Dame player has shocking quote about Ohio Stadium
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open their 2022 college football season in what is widely considered one of the most hostile environments in college football when they travel to Ohio Stadium to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. But one player doesn’t seem overly impressed by the massive stadium.
saturdaytradition.com
JT Tuimoloau inks 'purpose-driven' NIL deal entering sophomore season at Ohio State
JT Tuimoloau signed a “purpose-driven” NIL deal with the Cohesion Foundation in Ohio. Tuimoloau, a sophomore defensive end, inked the NIL deal with just over 1 week before the season begins. This NIL deal will ensure Tuimoloau and other players will work with foundations and provide help to the community.
The big three remaining 2023 Ohio State recruits; surprises and flips? The finish; and more...
As usual we were talking Ohio State football recruiting for two hours on Wednesday morning. Here are the transcripts. Bearded_fella: Carnell tate some vol fans seem to think he will flip. BK: Yes, there has been some talk of that on the Tennessee board and some on social media that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard
During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Grad Earns $2,500 Scholarship
MARYSVILLE – Anthony Forson, a 2022 graduate of Marysville High School, became one of the first four recipients of the Trade School Scholarship, which was launched in April in honor of National Welding Month. Metal Supermarkets sponsored the $2,500 scholarship for students who are working toward an education the...
Eleven Warriors
Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits
Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
theshadowleague.com
“We Have To Find A Quality Backup Quarterback” | Ohio State Transfer J.P. Andrade Looking To Secure Jackson State Backup QB Job
The Jackson State Tigers are preparing to face the FAMU Rattlers on Sept. 4, in Miami. The game dubbed theOrange Blossom Classic will go a long way in determining who wins the SWAC Eastern division crown. Last season, in a rain-soaked affair, the Tigers outlasted the Rattlers 7-6. The one-point...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steve Sarkisian Makes Opinion On Quinn Ewers, Ohio State Very Clear
Last week, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced five-star transfer Quinn Ewers as the Longhorns' starting QB in 2022. This will be Ewers' first season as a full-time starter after spending his freshman year as a backup at Ohio State. Ewers left high school early and reclassified to join the...
Urban Meyer Reveals If He Thinks Notre Dame Can Hang With Ohio State
College football fans are eagerly awaiting a marquee matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame to kick off the 2022 season. While the Buckeyes can begin their championship pursuit with a noteworthy home win, the Fighting Irish can make a major statement with a road upset.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places To Eat Near Ohio State Campus
The Ohio State University is home to tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff. It also happens to turn into the hottest area in town every weekend in the fall. The area surrounding the university is home to some of the best restaurants in town. Whether you’re hoping to...
saturdaytradition.com
247Sports analyst Josh Pate says disappointing 2022 for Ohio State would be 'one of the biggest wastes of premier offensive talent'
There’s a lot of hype surrounding the 2022 Ohio State Buckeyes. The preseason No. 2 team in the AP Top 25 is getting picked as a national champion. But what if Ryan Day’s squad fails to meet the high expectations for OSU this fall?. 247Sports analyst Josh Pate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbus school district reaches conceptual agreement with teacher’s union
COLUMBUS — The Columbus Board of Education and Columbus Education Association have reached a conceptual agreement after nearly 14 continuous hours of negotiations, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Mediator calls for Columbus school district and teachers union to meet today. Jennifer Adair, President...
cwcolumbus.com
Groveport Madison parent hesitant for kids to attend football games following shooting
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — Groveport Madison High School kicked off their football season last Friday night, but what has people talking isn't the results of the game but the gunshots in the closing minutes. Melissa Smith is a mother of two and both kids attend school in the district....
beckersspine.com
Ohio orthopedic practice adds 5 physicians
Upper Arlington, Ohio-based Orthopedic One is adding five physicians in August, the practice said. The new physicians bring the practice's total number of specialists to 63, according to an Aug. 25 news release shared with Becker's. The physicians are Ryan Blackwell, MD; Bruce French, MD; Kelvin Luu, MD; Victor Strimbu,...
‘American Idol’ Singers Noah Thompson + HunterGirl Set Co-Headlining 2022 Tour
Two finalists from the latest season of American Idol are teaming up for a co-headlining tour. Reigning champ Noah Thompson and runner-up HunterGirl will share a stage for an eight-city trek that kicks off Oct. 27 in Columbus, Ohio. The two artists weren't just competitors on Idol; they also became...
Comments / 0