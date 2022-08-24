ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Lions take the field one last time at Gahanna-Lincoln Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Lions will take the field one last time at Gahanna-Lincoln Stadium Friday night. Athletes and fans are saying goodbye to the stadium as it will be torn down to make way for a new high school. Everyone is invited to the stadium on Saturday...
GAHANNA, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

GCHS student places fifth in national equestrian competition

In the span of just two minutes in late April, Peyton Zelenak proved her horseback riding mettle when she earned a top five finish at an international equestrian competition. That’s impressive for anyone, but especially for Zelenak, who is new to the sport. “I don’t know where it came...
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

The night the lights go out in Gahanna

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – As the high school football season begins at Gahanna Lincoln High School, the time has nearly run out for the 95-year-old stadium. Lincoln Stadium opened during the Roaring ’20s. The only cats heard during the first game played here were from the Bexley Lions beating Gahanna Lions 7-0 on Sept. 16, […]
GAHANNA, OH
thecomeback.com

Notre Dame player has shocking quote about Ohio Stadium

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open their 2022 college football season in what is widely considered one of the most hostile environments in college football when they travel to Ohio Stadium to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. But one player doesn’t seem overly impressed by the massive stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard

During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Grad Earns $2,500 Scholarship

MARYSVILLE – Anthony Forson, a 2022 graduate of Marysville High School, became one of the first four recipients of the Trade School Scholarship, which was launched in April in honor of National Welding Month. Metal Supermarkets sponsored the $2,500 scholarship for students who are working toward an education the...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Eleven Warriors

Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits

Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places To Eat Near Ohio State Campus

The Ohio State University is home to tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff. It also happens to turn into the hottest area in town every weekend in the fall. The area surrounding the university is home to some of the best restaurants in town. Whether you’re hoping to...
COLUMBUS, OH
beckersspine.com

Ohio orthopedic practice adds 5 physicians

Upper Arlington, Ohio-based Orthopedic One is adding five physicians in August, the practice said. The new physicians bring the practice's total number of specialists to 63, according to an Aug. 25 news release shared with Becker's. The physicians are Ryan Blackwell, MD; Bruce French, MD; Kelvin Luu, MD; Victor Strimbu,...
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH

