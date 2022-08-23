ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

studyfinds.org

Eating junk food may be the reason you’re feeling anxious or depressed

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Eating ultra-processed foods could be the cause behind many cases of anxiety and depression, a new study explains. Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt College of Medicine say they have found a connection between consuming too much junk food and more adverse mental health symptoms.
studyfinds.org

Premature menopause could trigger serious heart problems for younger women

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France — Experiencing menopause before turning 40 may significantly increase the risk of dying from heart disease among women. A new study from Korea involving 1.4 million women found a connection between premature menopause and heart problems such as heart failure and irregular heartbeats. “Women with premature...
IN THIS ARTICLE
studyfinds.org

Vegetarian women more likely to suffer hip fractures, study shows

LEEDS, England — Middle-aged vegetarian women are more likely to suffer a hip fracture compared to regular meat-eaters, new research reveals. Using hospital records, the study found that vegetarians had a 33 percent higher risk compared to people who ate meat at least five times a week. Scientists say...
studyfinds.org

Here’s why being active in your community is key to preventing dementia

BRIGHTON, England — The key to a healthy brain into old age might just hinge on how active you are in your community. It turns out the more social leisure activities you do — from joining a local club or playing sports, to volunteering or participating in a religious group — the more likely you’ll slow cognitive decline. That’s according to an “exciting” study from the United Kingdom, which offers especially good news for people who have dementia in their family.
