Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
Simple rubber band trick turns regular face masks into homemade N95 respirators
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When it comes to personal protective equipment against COVID-19, no mask beats the N95 respirator. Considered the gold standard of facial viral protection by doctors and scientists alike, the N95 has been notoriously hard to produce and obtain in comparison to standard surgical masks throughout the pandemic.
Eating junk food may be the reason you’re feeling anxious or depressed
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Eating ultra-processed foods could be the cause behind many cases of anxiety and depression, a new study explains. Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt College of Medicine say they have found a connection between consuming too much junk food and more adverse mental health symptoms.
Premature menopause could trigger serious heart problems for younger women
SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France — Experiencing menopause before turning 40 may significantly increase the risk of dying from heart disease among women. A new study from Korea involving 1.4 million women found a connection between premature menopause and heart problems such as heart failure and irregular heartbeats. “Women with premature...
Vegetarian women more likely to suffer hip fractures, study shows
LEEDS, England — Middle-aged vegetarian women are more likely to suffer a hip fracture compared to regular meat-eaters, new research reveals. Using hospital records, the study found that vegetarians had a 33 percent higher risk compared to people who ate meat at least five times a week. Scientists say...
How much you trust your doctor can dictate how much pain you’ll have during procedures
MIAMI — Painful medical procedures are less agonizing if you trust your doctor, according to a new study. Scientists say the brain responds to pain in different ways depending on whether a physician is seen as trustworthy or not. Researchers at the University of Miami report that patients had...
Here’s why being active in your community is key to preventing dementia
BRIGHTON, England — The key to a healthy brain into old age might just hinge on how active you are in your community. It turns out the more social leisure activities you do — from joining a local club or playing sports, to volunteering or participating in a religious group — the more likely you’ll slow cognitive decline. That’s according to an “exciting” study from the United Kingdom, which offers especially good news for people who have dementia in their family.
