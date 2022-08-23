BRIGHTON, England — The key to a healthy brain into old age might just hinge on how active you are in your community. It turns out the more social leisure activities you do — from joining a local club or playing sports, to volunteering or participating in a religious group — the more likely you’ll slow cognitive decline. That’s according to an “exciting” study from the United Kingdom, which offers especially good news for people who have dementia in their family.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO