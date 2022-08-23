Read full article on original website
Bobby Pulido headlines Mercedes festival
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mercedes is hosting the Texas Street Festival with headliner Bobby Pulido. As stated on the Texas Street Festival Facebook post, the event will take place from 3 p.m. to midnight on Sept 3, at Downtown Mercedes. The event is free and open to the public, with live music, […]
Golden restaurant earns big, taqueria pest control paperwork missing for days
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is headed to Hidalgo County. Golden Chick, located at 525 East Expressway 83 in La Joya, does not settle for bronze or silver cleanliness. Franchise owner Anita De la Garza is a former top performer and has kept it clean while the...
Brownsville ranked as the most humid city in the U.S.
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You don’t have to live in the Valley long to know just how humid it is. A new study found Brownsville ranked as one of the cities with the highest humidity in the nation. According to a study conducted by House Method, Brownsville has been placed, along with five cities, as […]
RGV business wins grand prize in H-E-B competition
DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Annie Leal, from McAllen, won the grand prize for her “I Love Chamoy” product at H-E-B’s 2022 Quest for Texas Best competition. Each year, H-E-B Quest for Texas Best reviews samples of Texas-made food, beverages, and general merchandise from small business creators across the state. The competition, which first launched in […]
Child dies after being found in car outside Mission, Texas elementary school
MISSION, Texas — A child has died after they were found inside a vehicle outside an elementary school in Mission, Texas, on Thursday. The child, who has not been identified, was only 5-years-old. He was found in the parking lot of Dr. Americo Peredes Elementary School. First responders attempted CPR, but they said nothing could be done.
Former Edinburg mayor takes the stand to explain
Beyond a reasonable doubt. That’s what the trial of former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina will come down to when all is said and done. Reasonable doubt. In other words, can his attorneys convince the 12 jurors (11 women and one man) that any reasonable person would think that if they lived in say, Mission, Weslaco, or Pharr, that they could vote in an Edinburg municipal election as long as they had some tie to the city?
RGV True Crime: Deaf couple murdered after quinceañera
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Michael Jason Buckelew and Enedelia Benavides, a deaf couple who met in college, were murdered during a trip to Edinburg. Two days after the 20 year anniversary of the murder, the case remains unsolved. ValleyCentral spoke with officers with the Edinburg Police Department, the lead agency in the investigation, to get […]
La Joya ISD holds press conference following Americo Paredes Elementary incident
La Joya ISD held a press conference Friday morning surrounding the death of a 5-year-old student left inside a car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary. The press conference came after the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 4:04 on Thursday, with the caller saying the child was unresponsive.
5-year-old La Joya student found dead in car
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Administrators with the La Joya Independent School District say a 5-year-old student was found dead inside a vehicle parked at Paredes Elementary on Thursday afternoon. At a news conference Friday morning, LJISD police chief Raul Gonzalez said the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 4 p.m about an […]
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas near the border
If you get the numbers right you can live in North, South, East, or West Texas and you can score a Texas Lottery payday.
5-year-old student found dead in car outside of South Texas elementary school
The child was related to a campus staff member.
Former Edinburg mayor testifies in his own defense
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday Richard Molina took the witness stand in his own defense. He was asked to clarify how he educated himself when it came to running for city council. Throughout his testimony, Molina’s attorney Carlos Garcia asked him to identify his family members through pictures taken when they were block walking […]
Child found dead in car at La Joya school
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An unresponsive child in a car died at La Joya Independent School District on Thursday. On Aug. 25, the La Joya ISD Police Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unresponsive child in a car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary, said the district’s media release. Medical personnel was called […]
5-Year-Old Who Was Left in Car Dies Outside Texas Elementary School
A 5-year-old died in a vehicle outside his Texas elementary school Thursday as triple-digit heat was recorded in the region, officials said. The boy is related to a staff member at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School in Mission, a city of around 85,700 on the U.S.-Mexico border near McAllen, the school district police chief said Friday.
Brownsville man accused of stalking teenager
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man on stalking charges. Andre Franco, 24, was arrested on Aug. 25 after “a history of several violations” led to stalking charges, a press release from the Brownsville Police Department stated. On Nov. 19, 2021, Franco was arrested on charges of burglary of a building at the […]
Donna PD: Man arrested following multiple beer runs
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna Police Department have arrested a man they say took part in at least half a dozen beer runs. According to a news release, officers responded to a Stripes store around 2:36 a.m. Employees told them Castillo allegedly stolen three cases of beer. Police say they first located Castillo on the […]
Murder victim’s body dumped near Donna business
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The body of a woman was found Saturday at about 8 a.m. near an auto parts business located at 1000 block W. Expressway 83. Donna Police Department confirm an employee from R&R Auto Parts found the body of 43-year-old Monica Coronado De Leon of Pharr. Police tell ValleyCentral they believe the […]
Former Edinburg mayor found not guilty on all charges
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The trial of former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina came to an end as the jury delivered a not guilty verdict on all counts of illegal voting and voter fraud. Molina was overcome with emotion as Judge Carlos Valdez read each verdict. The former mayor was acquitted of all 12 charges after eight days […]
Victims of deadly Edinburg crash identified as San Juan residents
The two people pronounced dead after a crash in Edinburg Sunday morning have been identified, according to city officials. Elizabeth Gonzalez Jimenez, 37, and Eden Alberis Romero Archaga, 30, were the individuals in the Chrysler Crossfire. At about 5:30 a.m., Edinburg police were dispatched to the 400 block of south...
Suspect arrested after stabbing man in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Police has taken a suspect into custody after allegedly stabbing a man. Weslaco PD say, the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday on the 500 block of N. Cantu where a man was injured and taken to the hospital. The man is said to be in stable condition, and the […]
