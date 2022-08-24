Read full article on original website
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ targets students and surrounding communitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
WOSU finishes transition into state-of-the-art facility across from the Wexner Center for the ArtsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Harrison’s physical gifts, work ethic prime him for breakout seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com
Arts & Music | Breakaway, Wonderbus and Art for Wellbeing
Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus. The Columbus Museum of Art (CMA) is presenting a half-hour mindfulness exercise at the museum. This event is meant to help visitors slow down and learn how to take a moment to reflect while taking in art. Aug. 25. Columbus Commons...
cityscenecolumbus.com
Festivals & Events | Whiskey Wars, Fiery Foods and Egyptian Festival
Aug. 25-28 Columbus Egyptian Festival. St. Mary Coptic Orthodox Church, 200 Old Village Rd., Columbus. Celebrate Egyptian heritage and culture at St. Mary's Egyptian Festival. If you want to try traditional Egyptian food and pastries, this is the place for you. Activities include church tours, henna drawings, photos, souvenirs, games and children's activities.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Host of commemorative events to be held throughout September
Grove City is turning 170 years old, and there’s a lot of history to celebrate in those years. The city has retained its historic Town Center while connecting new and old developments. For many of the city’s residents, including Mayor Richard L. “Ike” Stage, the history is personal.
Cameron Mitchell calls upcoming German Village Cento restaurant ‘passion project’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Cameron Mitchell’s new German Village restaurant won’t rival the restaurateur’s upcoming Las Vegas Ocean Prime in size, but it may in personal affinity. The Columbus-based restaurant group has long wanted a site in German Village. With work on Cento at 595 S. 3rd St. underway, the group’s founder shared […]
4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus Area
Summer is almost coming to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't still get fantastic ice cream. Here are some places that serve great ice cream in Greater Columbus. This local favorite offers delicious homemade ice cream. You can get traditional flavors like vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, but you can also get unique flavors like lychee, anjeer (figs), ginger, and sweet rose. Mardi Gras also has a few varieties of great kulfi, an Indian frozen dairy dessert.
Downtown YMCA: Columbus Downtown Development Corp. in talks to buy historic building
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The YMCA of Central Ohio is working with the Columbus Downtown Development Corp. on a deal to buy its aging Downtown YMCA building at 40 W. Long St. The two currently are negotiating a deal for the CDDC to take ownership of the building by January, YMCA CEO Tony Collins told […]
What to know before you go to WonderBus music festival in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio – This weekend, WonderBus will rock Columbus, bringing three days of tunes to the Lawn at CAS, Aug. 26-28. The music festival will bring more than 30 acts to three stages at the grounds located about a two-hour drive away from Cleveland. It has a similar format and feel to WonderStruck, its sister festival which took place in July in Cleveland; both events are put on by the Elevation Group. (Check out our coverage of WonderStruck’s 2022 festival on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10.)
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried Fish
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Buckeye State is known for its diverse range of options.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Casual Patios in Columbus
We surveyed our readers this summer about the best patios in the city, and they had a lot of opinions! When it comes to ranking the best casual patios for hanging out with friends, Italian Village staple Seventh Son Brewing emerged as the victor in the category. After opening in...
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, August 26-28, 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. 1. Through Monday: Show New Americans They Belong with Seeds of Caring. Right now, there are families arriving in Columbus who have traveled long...
visitgrovecityoh.com
WHERE TO KAYAK IN CENTRAL OHIO?
I love getting a kayak out on the waterways of Ohio, and Grove City delivers a beautiful section of the Big Darby Creek State and National Scenic River. The Big Darby Creek is one of the most pristine rivers in the nation because of the endangered mussels found in the depths of the riverbed. It’s a gift to live nearby this national treasure and be able to adventure in it.
cityscenecolumbus.com
BIA Parade showcases new builds across central Ohio
Since 1952, the Building Industry Association has brought homebuyers and builders together through its Parade of Homes. The largest showcase of new homes in central Ohio, the Parade showcases more than 50 new builds each year. In previous years, the builds have been centered on one street in a single...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Columbus has spent the last decade cementing itself as a food city. In this city, the only reason you need to give yourself to go out to dinner is that there are so many places worth trying. It would be criminal to stay home when there is delicious food being crafted just for you!
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
cityscenecolumbus.com
GCHS student places fifth in national equestrian competition
In the span of just two minutes in late April, Peyton Zelenak proved her horseback riding mettle when she earned a top five finish at an international equestrian competition. That’s impressive for anyone, but especially for Zelenak, who is new to the sport. “I don’t know where it came...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places To Eat Near Ohio State Campus
The Ohio State University is home to tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff. It also happens to turn into the hottest area in town every weekend in the fall. The area surrounding the university is home to some of the best restaurants in town. Whether you’re hoping to...
spectrumnews1.com
More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
‘Some of the best whiskey I’ve had’: Columbus distillery expands to 15 more states
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based distillery, Middle West Spirits, is doubling its distribution across the U.S. and introducing new offerings for the fall and winter months. Middle West, known for producing award-winning spirits since 2008, has partnered with the Independent Distributor Network to expand distribution to an additional 15 states. Now, Middle West can […]
Groundbreaking date set for Intel plant, with Biden to deliver remarks
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — The date for Intel’s groundbreaking in Licking County has been set, with one major name on the guestlist. The ceremony for the two semiconductor chip fabrication plants being built on land that will be annexed into New Albany is set for Friday, Sept. 9, and the White House said Thursday […]
