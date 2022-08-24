COLUMBUS, Ohio – This weekend, WonderBus will rock Columbus, bringing three days of tunes to the Lawn at CAS, Aug. 26-28. The music festival will bring more than 30 acts to three stages at the grounds located about a two-hour drive away from Cleveland. It has a similar format and feel to WonderStruck, its sister festival which took place in July in Cleveland; both events are put on by the Elevation Group. (Check out our coverage of WonderStruck’s 2022 festival on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10.)

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO