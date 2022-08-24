Read full article on original website
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ targets students and surrounding communitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
WOSU finishes transition into state-of-the-art facility across from the Wexner Center for the ArtsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Harrison’s physical gifts, work ethic prime him for breakout seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Babb optimistic for return after knee injury setbackThe LanternColumbus, OH
The night the lights go out in Gahanna
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – As the high school football season begins at Gahanna Lincoln High School, the time has nearly run out for the 95-year-old stadium. Lincoln Stadium opened during the Roaring ’20s. The only cats heard during the first game played here were from the Bexley Lions beating Gahanna Lions 7-0 on Sept. 16, […]
visitgrovecityoh.com
WHERE TO KAYAK IN CENTRAL OHIO?
I love getting a kayak out on the waterways of Ohio, and Grove City delivers a beautiful section of the Big Darby Creek State and National Scenic River. The Big Darby Creek is one of the most pristine rivers in the nation because of the endangered mussels found in the depths of the riverbed. It’s a gift to live nearby this national treasure and be able to adventure in it.
myfox28columbus.com
Cam Around Town: Little Bear Golf Club
Cam heads to Lewis Center to check out the brand new "elevated" mini golf course at Little Bear Golf Club. He also manages to get a hole-in-one on live TV! LittleBearOhio.com.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Host of commemorative events to be held throughout September
Grove City is turning 170 years old, and there’s a lot of history to celebrate in those years. The city has retained its historic Town Center while connecting new and old developments. For many of the city’s residents, including Mayor Richard L. “Ike” Stage, the history is personal.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places To Eat Near Ohio State Campus
The Ohio State University is home to tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff. It also happens to turn into the hottest area in town every weekend in the fall. The area surrounding the university is home to some of the best restaurants in town. Whether you’re hoping to...
Downtown YMCA: Columbus Downtown Development Corp. in talks to buy historic building
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The YMCA of Central Ohio is working with the Columbus Downtown Development Corp. on a deal to buy its aging Downtown YMCA building at 40 W. Long St. The two currently are negotiating a deal for the CDDC to take ownership of the building by January, YMCA CEO Tony Collins told […]
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football field
Fourth-year tight end, Cade Stover, exits the field following Ohio State’s spring game. Credit: Katie Good | Assistant Photo Editor. Growing up in Mansfield, Ohio, Cade Stover was known for several things.
beckersspine.com
Ohio orthopedic practice adds 5 physicians
Upper Arlington, Ohio-based Orthopedic One is adding five physicians in August, the practice said. The new physicians bring the practice's total number of specialists to 63, according to an Aug. 25 news release shared with Becker's. The physicians are Ryan Blackwell, MD; Bruce French, MD; Kelvin Luu, MD; Victor Strimbu,...
saturdaytradition.com
JT Tuimoloau inks 'purpose-driven' NIL deal entering sophomore season at Ohio State
JT Tuimoloau signed a “purpose-driven” NIL deal with the Cohesion Foundation in Ohio. Tuimoloau, a sophomore defensive end, inked the NIL deal with just over 1 week before the season begins. This NIL deal will ensure Tuimoloau and other players will work with foundations and provide help to the community.
Columbus school district reaches conceptual agreement with teacher’s union
COLUMBUS — The Columbus Board of Education and Columbus Education Association have reached a conceptual agreement after nearly 14 continuous hours of negotiations, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Mediator calls for Columbus school district and teachers union to meet today. Jennifer Adair, President...
Whetstone High School senior plans strike in support of teachers, CEA
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just one day before the start of the school year, teachers in the Columbus City Schools district continued to picket after voting to go on strike. They held signs while holding on to their morals and to the hope that this strike will be worth it.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Junkyard Dogs, Three Thousand Years of Longing and Haven
Junkyard Dogs just opened in Worthington in July, and they offer perfect summer snacks to satisfy you and your family's cravings. They offer specialty dogs based on different regional favorites from around the country, as well as italian sausages and brats. Looking for more food and fun?. Plant Based Junk...
4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus Area
Summer is almost coming to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't still get fantastic ice cream. Here are some places that serve great ice cream in Greater Columbus. This local favorite offers delicious homemade ice cream. You can get traditional flavors like vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, but you can also get unique flavors like lychee, anjeer (figs), ginger, and sweet rose. Mardi Gras also has a few varieties of great kulfi, an Indian frozen dairy dessert.
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Find The Best Delicatessens In Columbus
If there’s one thing this city could use more of, it’s access to deli sandwiches. I love a good deli and I find it genuinely unfair that other cities around the US get to have so many fantastic delicatessens on every street corner. Luckily, there are a few...
Cameron Mitchell calls upcoming German Village Cento restaurant ‘passion project’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Cameron Mitchell’s new German Village restaurant won’t rival the restaurateur’s upcoming Las Vegas Ocean Prime in size, but it may in personal affinity. The Columbus-based restaurant group has long wanted a site in German Village. With work on Cento at 595 S. 3rd St. underway, the group’s founder shared […]
Ohio senator plans bill as teachers strike without benefits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City School teachers are not receiving compensation or benefits while on strike. The union said the teachers will not receive benefits, including healthcare, at any point during the strike. At the Ohio statehouse, there is an effort to change that precedent for workers choosing to strike across Ohio. “As long […]
What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James, Ohio State News
The sweepstakes for Bronny James are starting to heat up. The son of NBA star LeBron James has already received an offer from Memphis. According to Joe Tipton of On3, James is eyeing a visit to Ohio State. A date hasn't been scheduled for James' visit to Columbus, but the...
Groundbreaking date set for Intel plant, with Biden to deliver remarks
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — The date for Intel’s groundbreaking in Licking County has been set, with one major name on the guestlist. The ceremony for the two semiconductor chip fabrication plants being built on land that will be annexed into New Albany is set for Friday, Sept. 9, and the White House said Thursday […]
