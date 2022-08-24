ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

WDTN

The night the lights go out in Gahanna

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – As the high school football season begins at Gahanna Lincoln High School, the time has nearly run out for the 95-year-old stadium. Lincoln Stadium opened during the Roaring ’20s. The only cats heard during the first game played here were from the Bexley Lions beating Gahanna Lions 7-0 on Sept. 16, […]
GAHANNA, OH
visitgrovecityoh.com

WHERE TO KAYAK IN CENTRAL OHIO?

I love getting a kayak out on the waterways of Ohio, and Grove City delivers a beautiful section of the Big Darby Creek State and National Scenic River. The Big Darby Creek is one of the most pristine rivers in the nation because of the endangered mussels found in the depths of the riverbed. It’s a gift to live nearby this national treasure and be able to adventure in it.
GROVE CITY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Cam Around Town: Little Bear Golf Club

Cam heads to Lewis Center to check out the brand new "elevated" mini golf course at Little Bear Golf Club. He also manages to get a hole-in-one on live TV! LittleBearOhio.com.
LEWIS CENTER, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Host of commemorative events to be held throughout September

Grove City is turning 170 years old, and there’s a lot of history to celebrate in those years. The city has retained its historic Town Center while connecting new and old developments. For many of the city’s residents, including Mayor Richard L. “Ike” Stage, the history is personal.
GROVE CITY, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places To Eat Near Ohio State Campus

The Ohio State University is home to tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff. It also happens to turn into the hottest area in town every weekend in the fall. The area surrounding the university is home to some of the best restaurants in town. Whether you’re hoping to...
COLUMBUS, OH
beckersspine.com

Ohio orthopedic practice adds 5 physicians

Upper Arlington, Ohio-based Orthopedic One is adding five physicians in August, the practice said. The new physicians bring the practice's total number of specialists to 63, according to an Aug. 25 news release shared with Becker's. The physicians are Ryan Blackwell, MD; Bruce French, MD; Kelvin Luu, MD; Victor Strimbu,...
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Junkyard Dogs, Three Thousand Years of Longing and Haven

Junkyard Dogs just opened in Worthington in July, and they offer perfect summer snacks to satisfy you and your family's cravings. They offer specialty dogs based on different regional favorites from around the country, as well as italian sausages and brats. Looking for more food and fun?. Plant Based Junk...
WORTHINGTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus Area

Summer is almost coming to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't still get fantastic ice cream. Here are some places that serve great ice cream in Greater Columbus. This local favorite offers delicious homemade ice cream. You can get traditional flavors like vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, but you can also get unique flavors like lychee, anjeer (figs), ginger, and sweet rose. Mardi Gras also has a few varieties of great kulfi, an Indian frozen dairy dessert.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Where To Find The Best Delicatessens In Columbus

If there’s one thing this city could use more of, it’s access to deli sandwiches. I love a good deli and I find it genuinely unfair that other cities around the US get to have so many fantastic delicatessens on every street corner. Luckily, there are a few...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio senator plans bill as teachers strike without benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City School teachers are not receiving compensation or benefits while on strike. The union said the teachers will not receive benefits, including healthcare, at any point during the strike. At the Ohio statehouse, there is an effort to change that precedent for workers choosing to strike across Ohio. “As long […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
COLUMBUS, OH

