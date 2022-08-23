ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season

Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
EASTON, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand chosen as keynote speaker for Bucks County Book Festival

New York Times Best Selling Author Elin Hilderbrand will be the keynote speaker for the kickoff event of the 5th annual Bucks County Book Festival. She will present her latest novel, “The Hotel Nantucket,” her 28th published work of fiction. Tickets are on sale now for the Friday, Sept. 23 event, which begins at 7 p.m. in the Life Sciences Auditorium at Delaware Valley University, 700 E. Butler Ave., Doylestown.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Mimimalist Modern Condo on Rittenhouse Square

Have an art collection you want to show off? This new construction condo overlooking the square has the walls you’ve been looking for — and then some. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. One problem many art...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Shop Cheerful Colors From These Main Line Stores

Add cheerful colors to brighten your wardrobe. Adobe Stock by Nataliia. Product photos courtesy of respective businesses. Want to really shine this season? Slip into cheerful colors and sparkly jewelry from these shops around the Main Line. Made from luxe soft leather, the Icon Bag is reversible, with silver on...
BRYN MAWR, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Tickets are on sale for Montco Beer Festival. The rebranded festival makes move from Conshohocken to Plymouth Meeting

The beer festival that was previously known as the Conshohocken Beer Festival has rebranded as the Montco Beer Festival and will be held at Lulu Shriners in Plymouth Meeting on Saturday, October 15th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The festival will continue to benefit the Conshohocken Plymouth Whitemarsh Rotary (CPW Rotary) and be organized by MoreThanTheCurve.com.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
njmom.com

27 Kid-Friendly Things To Do This Weekend

Those lazy, hazy days of August are coming to a close, but we’re still having plenty of family fun this week and weekend. Celebrate Hunterdon’s history and see a cow milking demo at the Hunterdon County 4H and Agricultural Fair in Lambertville, hang with pirates at the Seafarers’ Weekend in Cape May, or get into fall mode at Apples & Artisans in Chester. And if you are searching for those last bits of summer fun, there’s still time to fill your summer bucket list. (feature photo taken at istock/Chimperil59)
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
#Local Life#Localevent#Summer Wine#Festival#Antique#Tavern#Arts And Crafts#Vineyards#Hellerick Farm#The Rolling Stones#Fleetwood Mac Earth#Jo Koy Friends
susquehannastyle.com

Talk of the Town: Adamstown

As the antiques capital of the country, Adamstown is a great spot for both sights and shopping. With an ample amount of antique markets and eateries, there is plenty to do while spending a day in Adamstown. Stoudtburg Village. Known as “one of Lancaster’s best kept secrets,” stroll and shop...
ADAMSTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

McNeill to hold free shredding and E-recycle event Sept. 17

WHITEHALL, Aug. 24 – State Rep. Jeanne McNeill will be holding a free shredding and electronics recycling event Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Francis H. Sheckler Elementary School, 251 N. 14th St., Catasauqua. “Thieves will go to great lengths to...
CATASAUQUA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Cafe approved in Lafayette Hill

During the August 11th meeting of Whitemarsh Township’s Board of Supervisors, the board voted to grant a conditional use application that will permit a cafe to open within the Shoppers World Shopping Center at 535 Germantown Pike in Lafayette Hill. Café du Coeur, owned by Carey Kelman of Lafayette...
LAFAYETTE HILL, PA
sauconsource.com

Saucon Valley Bikes’ New Owner is a Familiar Face

“El presidente se ha ido. Viva el presidente.” (Translation: “The president is gone. Long live the president.”) Those words could be aptly placed above the door at Saucon Valley Bikes in Hellertown, which has just undergone a transition unlike any so far in its nearly 25-year history.
HELLERTOWN, PA

