Quakertown Public Market Is Becoming a New Bucks County Hot Spot
The Quakertown market is your one stop shop for all food and drink needs.Image via Trolley Barn Public Market. For those looking for a variety of eats in one spot, look no further than the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown. Vittoria Woodill reported on the Bucks County spot for her video segment Taste With Tori on CBS Philadelphia.
Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season
Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
Artists with autism thrive at vintage T-shirt shop in Doylestown
"The Monkey's Uncle" is helping young adults with special needs find their perfect fit in the workforce.
Pickleball tournament brings hundreds to Philadelphia area this week
Players of all ages are "dinking" around the "kitchen" in this fast-growing sport at the Upper Main Line YMCA.
31st Annual Doylestown Arts Festival Coming To Bucks County for Two Days
The festival is scheduled for Sept 10-11 in Doylestown.Image via Doylestown Arts Festival. The 31st Annual Doylestown Arts Festival is returning to Bucks County for two days in mid-September.
buckscountyherald.com
Bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand chosen as keynote speaker for Bucks County Book Festival
New York Times Best Selling Author Elin Hilderbrand will be the keynote speaker for the kickoff event of the 5th annual Bucks County Book Festival. She will present her latest novel, “The Hotel Nantucket,” her 28th published work of fiction. Tickets are on sale now for the Friday, Sept. 23 event, which begins at 7 p.m. in the Life Sciences Auditorium at Delaware Valley University, 700 E. Butler Ave., Doylestown.
Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting In Philadelphia
Philly locals share the faux pas they often see visitors committing and what to do instead.
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Mimimalist Modern Condo on Rittenhouse Square
Have an art collection you want to show off? This new construction condo overlooking the square has the walls you’ve been looking for — and then some. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. One problem many art...
mainlinetoday.com
Shop Cheerful Colors From These Main Line Stores
Add cheerful colors to brighten your wardrobe. Adobe Stock by Nataliia. Product photos courtesy of respective businesses. Want to really shine this season? Slip into cheerful colors and sparkly jewelry from these shops around the Main Line. Made from luxe soft leather, the Icon Bag is reversible, with silver on...
morethanthecurve.com
Tickets are on sale for Montco Beer Festival. The rebranded festival makes move from Conshohocken to Plymouth Meeting
The beer festival that was previously known as the Conshohocken Beer Festival has rebranded as the Montco Beer Festival and will be held at Lulu Shriners in Plymouth Meeting on Saturday, October 15th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The festival will continue to benefit the Conshohocken Plymouth Whitemarsh Rotary (CPW Rotary) and be organized by MoreThanTheCurve.com.
njmom.com
27 Kid-Friendly Things To Do This Weekend
Those lazy, hazy days of August are coming to a close, but we’re still having plenty of family fun this week and weekend. Celebrate Hunterdon’s history and see a cow milking demo at the Hunterdon County 4H and Agricultural Fair in Lambertville, hang with pirates at the Seafarers’ Weekend in Cape May, or get into fall mode at Apples & Artisans in Chester. And if you are searching for those last bits of summer fun, there’s still time to fill your summer bucket list. (feature photo taken at istock/Chimperil59)
gridphilly.com
Cobbs Creek Redux? Clearcutting Begins in South Philly Meadows
The destruction of the South Philly Meadows has begun, and, according to witnesses, not in a safe way. As of the morning of Tuesday, August 24, there was no fencing securing the land while trees upwards of 50 feet were being felled close to park users. “As I walked through...
susquehannastyle.com
Talk of the Town: Adamstown
As the antiques capital of the country, Adamstown is a great spot for both sights and shopping. With an ample amount of antique markets and eateries, there is plenty to do while spending a day in Adamstown. Stoudtburg Village. Known as “one of Lancaster’s best kept secrets,” stroll and shop...
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania Getaway
Pennsylvania is brimming with gorgeous accommodation options. From rustic campgrounds surrounded by forest land to cabins up in the mountains, our beautiful state makes for a unique getaway.
thevalleyledger.com
McNeill to hold free shredding and E-recycle event Sept. 17
WHITEHALL, Aug. 24 – State Rep. Jeanne McNeill will be holding a free shredding and electronics recycling event Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Francis H. Sheckler Elementary School, 251 N. 14th St., Catasauqua. “Thieves will go to great lengths to...
Philly May ‘Own’ the Cheesesteak, but Montco Versions Hold Up, Gaining Top Spot in Recent Rating
Many Montgomery County spots made a 2020 list of 60 Philly cheesesteak favorites in the Philadelphia region, writes Jeff Belonger for myphillyalive.com. The list, ranked highest to lowest, resulted from a part of a seven-day tour in 2020 to find the ultimate Philly cheesesteak. The research covered the city itself,...
morethanthecurve.com
Cafe approved in Lafayette Hill
During the August 11th meeting of Whitemarsh Township’s Board of Supervisors, the board voted to grant a conditional use application that will permit a cafe to open within the Shoppers World Shopping Center at 535 Germantown Pike in Lafayette Hill. Café du Coeur, owned by Carey Kelman of Lafayette...
Doylestown Native Was An Acclaimed Poet, But It Was His Marriage That Brought Him Attention
Jean Toomer was an acclaimed poet who lived in the Doylestown area.Image via Yale Library. Acclaimed Doylestown poet Jean Toomer found himself at the center of media attention in the early 1930s for his marriage to Margey Latimer. Avi Wolfman-Arent wrote about the Toomer’s life in Billy Penn.
wlvr.org
‘Strong slice of the food service pie’: Two diners set to join Lehigh Valley’s restaurant roster
More helpings of an American classic are coming soon to the Lehigh Valley. Diners, those brightly lit destinations for coffee, conversation and comfort food that won’t break the bank, are expanding their regional reach with two new iterations set to open in the coming weeks. Jordan Pkwy Diner, a...
sauconsource.com
Saucon Valley Bikes’ New Owner is a Familiar Face
“El presidente se ha ido. Viva el presidente.” (Translation: “The president is gone. Long live the president.”) Those words could be aptly placed above the door at Saucon Valley Bikes in Hellertown, which has just undergone a transition unlike any so far in its nearly 25-year history.
