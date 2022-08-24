Canucks prospects Elias Pettersson and Lucas Forsell selected to play for Sweden’s U20 team at the four nations tournament

Read full article on original website
Related
NHL, NHLPA expect World Cup of Hockey to return in 2024
Speaking Wednesday during the NHL’s European Player Media Tour, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the NHL, NHLPA and IIHF are “moving full steam ahead” and “continuing to have regular meetings” regarding the return of the World Cup of Hockey tournament in February of 2024.
The Hockey Writers
Projecting Team USA’s 2024 World Cup of Hockey Roster
With the World Cup of Hockey projected to return in 2024, The United States will be looking for a much better result than the 2016 edition. In a group with Canada, Czechia and Team Europe, the Americans finished 0-3, joining Finland as the only teams who failed to win a game in the tournament. Led by John Tortorella, the team was dysfunctional, which led to their poor performance.
Yardbarker
After being historically bad, the Canucks should be a real shorthanded threat next season
How often can a sports team claim to be the worst of all-time at something?. It might not be a rare honour, but it’s a distinction all the same, and it’s one that the Vancouver Canucks were well on their way to achieving under coach Travis Green in 2021/22.
Yardbarker
Sikes: LA Kings’ Top 20 Prospects Rankings (Post-WJC Update)
While the LA Kings weren’t as heavily represented at the 2022 World Juniors, we got a good look at three prospects on display. Helge Grans (Sweden) along with Kasper Simontaival and Samuel Helenius (Finland) all earned medals at the makeup tournament in Edmonton, Alberta, with the latter two guys very nearly taking home the gold medal.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
2022 FlamesNation Prospect Rankings: #12 Martin Pospisil
Martin Pospisil had a breakout season in 2021-22, putting him at number 12 in the FlamesNation prospect rankings. Pospisil has played three complete seasons with the Stockton Heat and is set to enter his fourth with the Calgary Wranglers this fall. He has had his share of injury setbacks throughout the years but despite that, he earned a personal professional season best in games played and points this past year.
Yardbarker
Canucks prospect Joni Jurmo had more ups than downs at the World Juniors after a troublesome 2021-22 season
The World Junior Championship is a short tournament that doesn’t necessarily tell you everything about a U20 player. You can see a player showcase their talent on one shift and then be unable to make simple plays the next time they hop over the bench. The combination of new teammates and coaches mixed with the age range of the players in this tournament makes it some of the most exciting hockey to watch.
markerzone.com
BUFFALO SABRES: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THE SYSTEM
With rookie tournaments around the National Hockey League getting underway in less than four weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify as a prospect. For my lists over the next couple of weeks, I will be using Corey Pronman's guide from 2019, as that's the most updated I could find. For Pronman's guide, he uses the following two requirements:
Yardbarker
Red Wings Should Sign P.K. Subban
The Detroit Red Wings have had a very busy offseason and are heading into the 2022-23 season with higher expectations because of it. Yet, even after their summer of spending, they still have over $9 million in cap space available. I think they should make a last-minute signing and bring in P.K. Subban on a one-year deal. Here’s why general manager Steve Yzerman should sign the 33-year-old defenseman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mike Babcock Resigns as Head Coach of University of Saskatchewan Men's Hockey Team
The former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach departs after serving as a volunteer bench boss of the Canadian University.
Yardbarker
NHL Network Ranks Penguins Second in Metro Division
Everyone on the Pittsburgh Penguins roster has high expectations for the team in the upcoming 2022-23 NHL season. The analysts at NHL Network have similar aspirations for the Penguins. As the network slowly releases their top rated players by position, which has been filled with Penguins, they have also released...
NHL
Andrew Brewer Named Utica Assistant Coach | RELEASE
Brewer joins Kevin Dineen's staff after Sergei Brylin promoted to NHL. The New Jersey Devils today announced it has named Andrew Brewer as an Assistant Coach of the Utica Comets, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. Brewer replaces the vacancy left by recently promoted New Jersey Devils Assistant Coach Sergei Brylin. He joins Assistant Coach Ryan Parent and Goaltending Coach Brian Eklund in filling out Comets' Head Coach Kevin Dineen's staff. The announcement was made by Devils Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Devils Senior Vice President/Assistant General Manager & Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens and the Vancouver Canucks
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Christian Dvorak only worth a third- or fourth-round pick. Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey Now: Montreal Canadiens Christian Dvorak’s name is back in the rumor mill after the Canadiens acquired Sean Monahan from the Calgary Flames according to one NHL executive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
2022 Women’s Worlds: Nine U.S. players score in 10-0 win over Japan
Team USA got out to an early lead in its opening game of the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship and never looked back. The U.S. women’s hockey team defeated Japan, 10-0, with goals from nine different American players. It was Kelly Pannek who found the back of the net first, putting the U.S. up 1-0 just over six minutes into the first period.
World Cup of Hockey targeted for 2024
The NHL and NHL Players’ Association are working toward holding a World Cup of Hockey in 2024, an event last
Yardbarker
World Junior Hockey Championship: Top 5 Risers
Depending on where you’re reading this right now, it’s likely very hot outside. The local family campgrounds are booked to capacity, your neighbor’s kids are running their annual lemonade stand, and last but certainly not least, the World Junior Hockey Championships just wrapped up this past week from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Jonathan Dahlen, and the Calgary Flames
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Jonathan Dahlen has been talking to several teams after not being qualified by the Sharks. Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: There has been speculation that UFA forward Jonathan Dahlen has an offer from Timra (his hometown) or they were preparing to make him an offer.
Yardbarker
Will the Penguins Return to the RoboPen?
One of the successes of the Adidas era in the NHL has been the creation of the reverse retro program. The first collection of jerseys was released for the 2020-21 season and brought plenty of nostalgia for hockey fans. The Pittsburgh Penguins revived the diagonal "Pittsburgh" lettering in a white jersey and would later release a black version that would become their current third jersey.
Comments / 0