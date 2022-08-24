Read full article on original website
Hungarian State Opera Announces Recital with Anna Netrebko
The Hungarian State Opera has announced a recital by Anna Netrebko on Sept. 25, 2022. The company said, “For the first time, international opera star Anna Netrebko appears on the stage of the restored Opera House in Budapest with pianist Pavel Nebolsin to present a romantic aria and song recital.”
Garsington Opera Announces 2023 Season
The U.K.’s Garsington Opera has announced its 2023 season. The season will open with a production of Rossini’s “Il barbiere di Siviglia” with conductor Douglas Boyd and Christopher Luscombe. Performance Dates: May 31-July 22, 2023. The second opera of the season will be Mozart’s “Mitridate, re...
Finnish National Opera Announces 2023 Tour
The Finnish National Opera and Ballet has announced a tour of Finland in May 2023. The company said that the Opera House will be refurbished and renovated from May to August 2023 and as a result, the organization will travel to five cities including Rovaniemi, Oulu, Joensuu, Turku, and Helsinki.
Teatro Mayor Announces Cast Change for ‘Le Nozze di Figaro’
The Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo in Bogota, Colombia has announced a cast change for its production of “Le Nozze di Figaro.”. The company said that Günther Haumer will no longer sing the role of the Count of Almaviva and will be replaced by Marcelo Guzzo. Guzzo...
Wiener Staatsoper Announces Opera Change for Opening Night
The Wiener Staatsoper has announced an opera change for the opening of the 2022-23 season. The company said that due to illness, Roberto Alagna and Sonya Yoncheva have canceled their participation in the revival of “La Juive.”. According to a press release, Yoncheva is suffering from an otisis and...
Arena di Verona Announces Cast Change for ‘Aida’
The Arena di Verona has announced a cast change for the last two performances of “Aida.”. The company noted that Liudmyla Monastyrska will no longer sing the title role and will be replaced by Maria José Siri on August 28 and by Monica Conesa on Sept. 4. Siri...
New York City Opera to Present ‘Lucia di Lammermoor’
Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America is set to present the New York City Opera’s fourth and final summer 2022 performance at Bryant Park. The company will showcase a special one-night-only abridged version of Donizetti’s “Lucia di Lammermoor.”. The production will star soprano Sarah...
Sarasota Opera Food & Wine Festival Announces New Partnerships
Sarasota Opera has announced new partners for its annual Food and Wine Festival. New partners include local restaurants such as Rise and Nyes and Happy Soul. Many of the previous partners like Michael’s on East, Tsunami Sushi and Hibachi Grill, Classico, and Selva Grill are returning to this event. The money raised at the Food and Wine Festival will go to the Sarasota Youth Opera program.
Felix Jarrar & Jean Kim Named Composers-in-Residence of Hillman Opera Program
Felix Jarrar and Jean Kim will be the composers-in-residence at SUNY Fredonia’s Hillman Opera program. Jarrar, also a pianist, is a composer of art song and numerous operas including “Tabula Rasa,” “Mother Goose,” and “The Fall of the House of Usher,” among others. In sum, he has composed 12 operas, 194 art songs, and numerous other chamber works.
Teatro Grattacielo & Camerata Bardi International Academy to Present ‘Don Giovanni’ With Rhodes International Festival
Teatro Grattacielo and Camerata Bardi International Academy, in collaboration with the Rhodes International Festival and the City of Rhodes, Greece, will present Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” on September 6-7 at the Palace of the Grand Master of the Knights. The production will star Johan Watzke, Rick...
Sesto Quatrini Leads Teatro La Fenice’s ‘Madama Butterfly’
Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” is set to open at the Teatro La Fenice. The opera will be conducted by Sesto Quatrini, who has performed the Puccini opus on several occasions. “I love ‘Madama Butterfly’ so much. It’s probably the opera that I’ve seen and heard live the most...
Mezzo-Soprano Claire Barnett-Jones to Give Solo Recital at BBC Proms
Mezzo-soprano Claire Barnett-Jones is set to deliver a solo song recital at the BBC Proms on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Bradshaw Hall, Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. The mezzo-soprano, who was a last second participant and then winner in the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World Competition in 2021, will perform music by a vast array of composers including Ethel Smyth and Ralph Vaughan Williams, among others. She will also present the world premiere of a composition by Errolyn Wallen.
PBS to Broadcast Ricky Ian Gordon & Lynn Nottage’s ‘Intimate Apparel’
PBS has announced that it will start broadcasting Ricky Ian Gordon’s “Intimate Apparel” as part of its Great Performances series. The showcase, which premiered on Sept. 23, 2022 on PBS will also be viewable on the PBS Video App and the company’s official website. The opera,...
Obituary: Mezzo-Soprano Michelle Walton Passes Away
Mezzo-soprano Michelle Walton has died. The Scottish Opera took to social media to announce the death of the singer stating, “We at Scottish Opera are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic death of mezzo-soprano Michelle Walton on August 23. Michelle was a Company Principal with Scottish Opera in the late 1990s and is seen here as Dorabella in ‘Così fan tutte’ alongside Peter Mattei as Guglielmo. Michelle also appeared for Scottish Opera in productions of ‘The Barber of Seville,’ ‘La Traviata,’ ‘The Queen of Spades,’ ‘The Magic Flute,’ ‘Carmen,’ ‘Parsifal,’ and ‘The Marriage of Figaro.’
Joanne Evans & Tzu-Kuang Tan Major Winners of Marilyn Horne Song Competition
The Music Academy has announced the 2022 winners of its Marilyn Horne Song Competition. Taking home the vocal prize was mezzo-soprano Joanne Evans. Meanwhile Tzu-Kuang Tan won the prize for vocal piano. Evans has a master’s degree from the Bard College Conservatory and was the 2022 winner of the Metropolitan...
Ian Bostridge, Siobhan Stagg & Julia Kleiter Lead Pierre Boulez Saal’s 2022-23 Season
Germany’s Pierre Boulez Saal has announced its 2022-2023. For this article, we will focus on vocal performances. Siobhan Stagg and Timothy Young perform a recital of music by Duparc, Debussy, and Messian. Performance Date: Oct. 18, 2022. Juliane Banse and Marcelo Avaral conducts a performance of music by Debussy...
Jeanine De Bique, Sherezade Panthaki, Kristen Dubenion-Smith Headline Chatham Baroque’s 2022-23 Season
Pittsburgh-based Chatham Baroque has announced its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal and operatic works. The first vocal performance of the year will feature soprano Sherezade Panthaki as she takes on the cantata “The Isle of Delos” alongside such instrumentalists as Kathryn Montoya, Kathie Stewart, Charlotte Mattax Moersch, Andrew Fouts, Patricia Halverson, and Scott Pauley.
Washington Bach Consort Unveils 2022-23 Season
Washington Bach Consort has announced its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. First up will be “Mythologies Past and Present” at the National Presbyterian Church in Washington D.C. The showcase, which will feature the world premiere of Trevor Weston’s “A New Song” and Bach’s “Geschwinde, Ihr wirbelnden Winde” will star Sherezade Pantahki, Sarah Davis Issaelkhoury, Jacob Perry Jr, Patrick Kilbride, Paul Max Tipton, and Ian Pomerantz.
The Ivor’s Composer Awards Celebrate 20 Years
The Ivor’s Academy and sponsors PRS for Music and BBC Radio 3 are celebrating the 20th anniversary of presenting the Ivor’s Composers Award. Previously known as the British Composer Awards, the Ivor’s Composer Award recognizes “excellence in contemporary classical, jazz and sound arts.” There have been more than 700 works by over 350 composers nominated and nearly 240 awards presented.
Riccardo Muti, Julie Roset & Rosa Feola Lead CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will get to discover recordings of unknown pieces, new composers, and by one by the great bass-baritones in operatic history. Here is a look at the new recordings. Gathering. The new album features stirring and varied songs by American composer Ben Moore, written over a period of...
