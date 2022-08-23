Read full article on original website
Walt Disney World May Be Getting Ready To Fix One Of the Biggest Complaints About The 50th Anniversary Celebration
It looks like something new is coming to Magic Kingdom that will make a lot of Walt Disney World fans happy.
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
Disney World Is Making a Change You're Going To Like
Walt Disney's (DIS) theme parks have seen a lot of changes to their operations over the years, but arguably never more at one time than when covid hit the U.S. in 2020. Walt Disney World in Florida was forced to shut its doors on March 15 in order to align itself with safety protocols, and it reopened on July 11 of the same year. However, the Disneyland Resort in California closed its doors on March 14, 2020, and did not reopen until April 30, 2021, because of that state’s requirements. Covid-related costs caused the company to lose $2.6 billion in operating income.
disneytips.com
Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park
Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Offering Gift Cards to Guests With Malfunctioning MagicBand+ and Resort Guests Whose Bands Won’t Arrive In Time
Since the recent launch of MagicBand+, a few issues have popped up. Some designs initially sold were later found to be malfunctioning, and issues with stock have been affecting resort guests who ordered pre-arrival bands. One of our reporters purchased a MagicBand+ design that was later pulled from the shelves...
disneydining.com
From the Bottom to the Top: Ranking the Disney Resorts
The best way to make a Walt Disney World Resort vacation as magical as possible is by staying on property at a Disney Resort. This might sound like a simple decision, but with nearly two dozen options to choose from, there are so many options that each feature their own unique theming, amenities, recreation, dining, shopping, price range, transportation, and more. While every Disney Resort features easy access to the magic, not all are created equal. Let’s check out this ranking of Disney Resorts from the bottom to the top and see which ones come out victorious.
disneytips.com
All You Need To Know About Walt Disney World Club Level
There are plenty of Walt Disney World Resort hotels to choose from when it comes to visiting Lake Buena Vista. With 22 Resort hotels to choose from, there is something for every budget. For Guests who are looking to stay in a spacious Guest room that has its own balcony...
WDW News Today
New Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnet to Be Delivered This Fall
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new complimentary Walt Disney World Annual Passholder magnet will be delivered to Passholders this fall. The new magnet design and release date have not been announced yet. While recent magnets were only available for pickup at...
disneytips.com
Disney Reveals Another Update on Splash Mountain Retheme
As we prepare for the iconic Splash Mountain attraction at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort to be forever changed, Disney is revealing another update on the nostalgic attraction’s new theme. In June 2020, The Walt Disney Company announced it will be removing Splash Mountain’s current theme featuring...
disneytips.com
Park Hours Extended at All Four Walt Disney World Theme Parks Through October 1
Fall is historically one of the quietest times at the Walt Disney World Resort, with the back-to-school season drawing smaller crowds to each Disney Park. After quite the busy summer, however, and with added pent-up demand for theme park trips and travel in general following the pandemic, Walt Disney World is looking ahead to fall visitation and continuing to increase Disney Park hours.
disneytips.com
Disney World Just Launched This Year’s First Special Offer for the Holiday Season
The holiday season is closer than you might think, and Disney is already preparing to celebrate by releasing the first Resort discount of the season!. The winter months can be an excellent time to visit the Walt Disney World Resort, and if you have been holding off on a holiday trip for some time, 2022 could be the year to finally make your return. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party returns to the Magic Kingdom this year for the first time since 2019, and all four Disney Parks will have their own festivities just for the season.
WDW News Today
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
disneytips.com
‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ Removed From Yet Another Disney Park Soundtrack
Splash Mountain is one of the most recognized log flume attractions in the world, with rides at Disneyland Park, the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, and Tokyo Disneyland. Stateside, Disney has already announced that the classic attraction will be replaced by ‘Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,’ a new ride using the same system that picks up at the end of Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2009).
AOL Corp
Is one day enough at Disneyland? No, and here's why Disney fans may want to avoid it.
I spent 13 hours at Disneyland, and it wasn't nearly long enough. I'd spent weeks planning my one day at the Southern California landmark, hoping to make the most of every minute by studying park maps, talking to Magic Key annual pass holders, watching vlogs, narrowing down what I wanted to see and eat, and checking wait times in real time on the Disneyland app.
disneydining.com
This Disney World experience has returned after a two-year hiatus, and now it’s selling out FAST
The Walt Disney World Resort is an enormous place. The property owned by Disney on which the Resort is built spans some 47 square miles, meaning that–just like Walt once said–Disney World has the blessing of size; there’s enough land to build anything they can dream up. That also means there’s plenty of family fun, entertainment, special events, parades, rides, and attractions for everyone.
After trying three recipes from the Unofficial Disney Parks cookbook, I can definitely say it's the most magical cookbook I own
After baking my way through the Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook, I'd recommend it to experienced bakers and hard-core Disney fans.
disneydining.com
Disney Makes “Big Improvement” to Disney Genie+!
Just over one year ago, Disney announced that it was getting rid of the incredibly popular FastPass system and replacing it with a new system called Disney Genie+, which would cost money. Disney Genie+ launched a couple of months later, in October 2021, as part of the entire Disney Genie system. Disney Genie is complementary and allows Guests to put in their preferred rides, experiences, and dining locations and Disney Genie will help them plan the best Disney Day. Disney Genie+ is the system that Guests can pay for that will allow them to select times to return to rides and join the Lightning Lane — the new FastPass line.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 8/22/2022 (Halloween MagicBand+, ’The Emperor’s New Groove’ Dooney & Bourke Bags, & More)
Hey, Howdy, Hey! Welcome to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Today, we’re looping around the park, finding new merchandise, and taking in the sights. Lights, camera, action!. Celebrity 5 & 10 now has a small selection of Halloween merchandise. Inside The Darkroom, we noticed a spooky new item. A brand...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Changes Advance Booking Window for Hotel Rooms
Beginning today, Walt Disney World has changed their advance booking window for room-only reservations from 499 days to as far out as annual product release dates. This means guests can currently book through December 31, 2023, which is still 499 days from today, because Walt Disney World pricing is available through that date. But further dates will not be available until Walt Disney World announces their 2024 packages, prices, dates, etc., likely in late spring 2023. At that time, guests will then be able to book room-only reservations through the end of 2024.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: True Love’s Kiss Mocktail Debuts at Disney’s Riviera Resort for World Princess Week
World Princess Week is underway at Walt Disney World, and Bar Riva in Disney’s Riviera Resort has a new drink to sweeten things up, the True Love’s Kiss. Minute Maid Limeade with flavors of Mango and Guava topped with a Raspberry Glitter Foam. Not only is this drink...
