Read full article on original website
Related
White House Twitter account slams Marjorie Taylor Greene, reminding her that the federal government forgave her $183,000 business loan
Biden rips Republicans for criticizing his massive student debt forgiveness the same day on Twitter: ‘I will never apologize for helping America’s middle class.’
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
US News and World Report
After Powell’s Speech and a Market Selloff, Economic Focus Turns to Jobs This Week
Last week ended with a 1,000-point selloff of the Dow Jones Industrial Average after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made it clear that the Central Bank is far from done raising interest rates. So what does this week hold in store?. Jobs will dominate the calendar. The Labor Department will...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness May Erase Savings of Climate, Drugs Law
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's controversial plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans for tens of millions of Americans could erase the projected $300 billion deficit reduction that his hard-fought climate, drugs and tax legislation would generate over 10 years - by as much as two times.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
Defense of Trump Is 'Hypocrisy' by Republicans, Congressman Kinzinger Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans joining Congress's probe of the assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters, accused members of his party of "hypocrisy" for defending the former president's handling of classified documents. "The hypocrisy of folks in my party that spent years...
US News and World Report
U.S. Energy Secretary Urges Refiners Not to Increase Fuel Exports
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Secretary urged domestic oil refiners this month to not further increase exports of fuels like gasoline and diesel, adding that the Biden administration may need to consider taking action if the plants do not build inventories. U.S. refiners have boosted oil product exports this...
Comments / 0