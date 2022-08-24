Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are AvailableCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
rejournals.com
J.C. Anderson completes build-out for a major food and beverage company in Northbrook
J.C. Anderson is pleased to announce that the firm has completed a renovation project for a global branded food company in Northbrook, Illinois. Construction included restructuring the space to accommodate a new brand acquisition and features office space along with a fully functional laboratory for testing, food storage, ready-to-eat space, test kitchens, fryers, roasters and a black iron exhaust system, as well as analytical equipment.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Nature trail extension to suburban Niles to begin next year
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. North Branch Trail Extension Connecting Path To Suburban Niles Will Break Ground Next Year: The connection will allow bikers and hikers to access the natural areas at Bunker Hill and the more than 20 miles of trails in the Forest Preserves’ North Branch Trail system.
City Slaps Stop Work Order On Six Corners Sears Redevelopment
PORTAGE PARK — Developers on the massive Six Corners Sears overhaul have been ordered to stop construction on the project — again. The former Sears building at 4712-4738 W. Irving Park Road is being redeveloped into luxury apartments. It was hit with a stop work order Tuesday from the city’s Department of Buildings, which found work was being done without a permit. It ordered workers to stop construction immediately.
Famed Rush Street steakhouse will close at end of the year
Tavern on Rush is ending its run after nearly 25 years. The last day of service for the steakhouse will be New Year’s Eve. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Tavern will close for good due to the end of a lease agreement.
evanstonroundtable.com
Framework developing for how to spend $3 million in stimulus money
At their meeting Thursday, the members of Evanston’s Participatory Budgeting Committee approved a plan for setting rules for a democratic process to decide how to spend $3 million in federal stimulus funds. Two new resident-led committees will be tasked with drafting, revising and approving a participatory budgeting rulebook for...
Bloomingdale's to close in Skokie mall, but Bloomie's will take its place
A big retail chain is going to have a smaller footprint in the northern suburbs. Bloomingdale said it’s closing its store in the Old Orchard shopping center in Skokie. However, the retailer said it’s not leaving the mall all together.
ice365.com
Chicago residents fight back against Bally’s development
The forthcoming Bally’s Chicago casino intends to reshape a portion of the Windy City’s River West and River North neighborhoods. The location would be the first ever casino in Chicago proper. Though the project has its fair share of backers, some remain trepidatious or outright opposed. Certain local...
evanstonroundtable.com
Residents and business displaced on Howard Street
Two recent events have forced Evanston residents out of their homes and displaced a business along Howard Street, Council Member Devon Reid, 8th Ward, said at a ward meeting Thursday night. Last week, Cook County condemned a residential building housing six people in three different units at 819 Howard Street....
rejournals.com
CRC enters Chicago market with $93.6 million acquisition of five shopping centers
Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, has entered the suburban Chicago real estate market with its acquisition of a portfolio of five shopping centers comprising over 900,000 square feet of gross leasable area. The grocery-anchored and necessity-based assets located in Cicero, Mount Prospect, Naperville, and Palatine, Illinois were acquired from DiMucci Companies for $93.6 million. Tucker Development, a Chicago-based real estate and development firm, acted as an acquisition and development consultant on the transaction. The portfolio was cumulatively 84% occupied at the time of the sale, leased by national retailers such as Sam’s Club, The Home Depot, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Walgreens and Ross Dress for Less.
blockclubchicago.org
Ellis Lakeview Residents Sue Landlord After Years Of Complaining About Filthy, Dangerous Apartments
KENWOOD — Residents of a beleaguered South Side affordable apartment complex are suing its owner and ousted property manager for allowing dirty and dangerous living conditions to persist for years before city officials intervened to bring in new leadership. Tonnett Hammond, Karen Harrison and Ashley Salibellas filed the class...
For Sale: Chicago Man’s Castle Honoring Late Wife Is Listed At $670K
If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind home with a Chicago proper address, I don't think you're going to find anything better than this property. Located at 3410 Carpenter St. in Chicago, this true and genuine castle is a steal with a listing price of $670,000-- but just wait until you see the inside!
Chicago-based group Lettuce Entertain You, Do-Rite Donuts sued over COVID-19 surcharge
The plaintiff said he was not told about that 3% surcharge at the Tinley Park doughnut shop before ordering.
Bloomingdale's in Old Orchard Mall closing doors after 27 years in Skokie
After 27 years of serving the north suburbs, Bloomingdales in Old Orchard Mall will shut its door this October.
Mount Prospect officials break ground on $2.5 billion Cloud HQ data center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Big data and big bucks are coming to Mount Prospect.On Tuesday, village leaders broke ground on a new $2.5 billion Cloud HQ s Mount Prospect Technology Campus. The 1.5 million square-foot facility is being built at the old United Airlines headquarters.It will house thousands of computer servers that help power the web. Village officials said it will create hundreds of full-time jobs. It's expected to be finished by 2024.
Christkindlmarket 2022: Locations, dates, hours released for Chicago area's beloved holiday market
The Chicago area's beloved German holiday market is back in 3 locations this year!
Activists Take Over Former Weiss Hospital Parking Lot To Stop Controversial Apartment Development
UPTOWN — The site of a controversial Uptown apartment project is now the temporary home of neighbors and housing activists who are occupying the property in an effort to thwart the development. With work on the project seemingly imminent, neighbors and activists are occupying the former Weiss Hospital parking...
New Ranking Offers Saucy Take on Best Restaurants for Chicago Pizza
Brace yourselves Chicago - there's a new pizza restaurant ranking out and things could get a little saucy. Chicagoans are no strangers to passionate debates about where to find the best pizza in the city, so anytime a new ranking comes out there's bound to be some heated opinions - and The Infatuation noted that possibility in its latest release.
Tavern on Rush in Chicago's Gold Coast is Closing its Doors After 25 Years
A popular Chicago Gold Coast restaurant that's been a favorite among diners for 25 years will soon be closing its doors -- but it's not due to retirement, or pandemic hardship. Instead, it's because their lease is ending. According to an announcement posted Thursday to the restaurant's Facebook page, Tavern...
DuPage County nursing home will get $31M in renovations
The DuPage Care Center in Wheaton has not undergone a major renovation in some three decades, and Administrator Janelle Chadwick says now is the time.
kanecountyconnects.com
Scheduled Power Outages During Geneva Underground Electric Project
The City will be enhancing electric service reliability by replacing underground utility cable in four areas of Geneva starting in late August. The 2022-23 underground electric replacement program areas include:. South Street (Gary and Sheila lanes);. Hill Road and Whitfield Drive;. Burgess Road area (Sherman Avenue, West Street, Millbrook Court,...
