Evanston, IL

rejournals.com

J.C. Anderson completes build-out for a major food and beverage company in Northbrook

J.C. Anderson is pleased to announce that the firm has completed a renovation project for a global branded food company in Northbrook, Illinois. Construction included restructuring the space to accommodate a new brand acquisition and features office space along with a fully functional laboratory for testing, food storage, ready-to-eat space, test kitchens, fryers, roasters and a black iron exhaust system, as well as analytical equipment.
NORTHBROOK, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Nature trail extension to suburban Niles to begin next year

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. North Branch Trail Extension Connecting Path To Suburban Niles Will Break Ground Next Year: The connection will allow bikers and hikers to access the natural areas at Bunker Hill and the more than 20 miles of trails in the Forest Preserves’ North Branch Trail system.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

City Slaps Stop Work Order On Six Corners Sears Redevelopment

PORTAGE PARK — Developers on the massive Six Corners Sears overhaul have been ordered to stop construction on the project — again. The former Sears building at 4712-4738 W. Irving Park Road is being redeveloped into luxury apartments. It was hit with a stop work order Tuesday from the city’s Department of Buildings, which found work was being done without a permit. It ordered workers to stop construction immediately.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Framework developing for how to spend $3 million in stimulus money

At their meeting Thursday, the members of Evanston’s Participatory Budgeting Committee approved a plan for setting rules for a democratic process to decide how to spend $3 million in federal stimulus funds. Two new resident-led committees will be tasked with drafting, revising and approving a participatory budgeting rulebook for...
EVANSTON, IL
ice365.com

Chicago residents fight back against Bally’s development

The forthcoming Bally’s Chicago casino intends to reshape a portion of the Windy City’s River West and River North neighborhoods. The location would be the first ever casino in Chicago proper. Though the project has its fair share of backers, some remain trepidatious or outright opposed. Certain local...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Residents and business displaced on Howard Street

Two recent events have forced Evanston residents out of their homes and displaced a business along Howard Street, Council Member Devon Reid, 8th Ward, said at a ward meeting Thursday night. Last week, Cook County condemned a residential building housing six people in three different units at 819 Howard Street....
EVANSTON, IL
rejournals.com

CRC enters Chicago market with $93.6 million acquisition of five shopping centers

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, has entered the suburban Chicago real estate market with its acquisition of a portfolio of five shopping centers comprising over 900,000 square feet of gross leasable area. The grocery-anchored and necessity-based assets located in Cicero, Mount Prospect, Naperville, and Palatine, Illinois were acquired from DiMucci Companies for $93.6 million. Tucker Development, a Chicago-based real estate and development firm, acted as an acquisition and development consultant on the transaction. The portfolio was cumulatively 84% occupied at the time of the sale, leased by national retailers such as Sam’s Club, The Home Depot, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Walgreens and Ross Dress for Less.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mount Prospect officials break ground on $2.5 billion Cloud HQ data center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Big data and big bucks are coming to Mount Prospect.On Tuesday, village leaders broke ground on a new $2.5 billion Cloud HQ s Mount Prospect Technology Campus. The 1.5 million square-foot facility is being built at the old United Airlines headquarters.It will house thousands of computer servers  that help power the web. Village officials said it will create hundreds of full-time jobs. It's expected to be finished by 2024.
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
NBC Chicago

New Ranking Offers Saucy Take on Best Restaurants for Chicago Pizza

Brace yourselves Chicago - there's a new pizza restaurant ranking out and things could get a little saucy. Chicagoans are no strangers to passionate debates about where to find the best pizza in the city, so anytime a new ranking comes out there's bound to be some heated opinions - and The Infatuation noted that possibility in its latest release.
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Scheduled Power Outages During Geneva Underground Electric Project

The City will be enhancing electric service reliability by replacing underground utility cable in four areas of Geneva starting in late August. The 2022-23 underground electric replacement program areas include:. South Street (Gary and Sheila lanes);. Hill Road and Whitfield Drive;. Burgess Road area (Sherman Avenue, West Street, Millbrook Court,...
GENEVA, IL

